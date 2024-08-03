Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Red Mini Dress From BFF Kylie Jenner's Fashion Brand
The soon-to-be mom was glowing in a Khy tomato red dress.
Soon-to-be mom Hailey Bieber shared a stunning picture showing off her baby bump while simultaneously supporting her BFF, Kylie Jenner.
On Friday, Aug. 2, the model shared a picture on her Instagram Stories of her wearing Jenner's Sueded Stretch Knotted miniature dress from her Khy fashion brand.
The tomato red, bodycon sleeveless dress features a functional one-shoulder tie, twist arm loop detail, and raw-cut edges. According to the brand's website, the mini dress is made from sueded stretch material, which helped to perfectly accentuate Bieber's pregnant stomach.
Bieber posted a slew of emojis to accompany the picture—a heart, a rose, a piece of fruit and a carrot. Her BFF, however, had a little more to say when she re-shared the Instagram post to her own stories.
"Does it get any cuter than this???" Jenner posted on the re-shared image, while tagging both Bieber and her brand, Khy.
The model completed the chic maternity look with a pair of cream-colored shoes and her signature "B" necklace.
Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber announced they are expecting their first child via Instagram on May 9, 2024. Since then, the soon-to-be mom has been proudly showcasing her growing baby bump via social media and her ever-expanding maternity wardrobe.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
In June, she seemingly pushed the boundaries of maternity wear courtesy of a jaw-dropping, barely-there Alessandra Rich lace jumpsuit with Saint Laurent Zoe Slingback Pumps and an ankle-length, all-black trench coat.
To accessorize her chic look, the model wore a Ferragamo Wanda mini leather tote bag and Gucci Hailey sunglasses.
Bieber leaned all the way into the same sheer maternity trend during her recent baby shower, wearing a strapless Jacquemus dress featuring a sheer silk chiffon column.
If someone told you maternity wear had to be boring and modest, that someone straight lied to you.
As Hailey Bieber and her husband inch closer and closer to the expectant mom's due date, the pair are reportedly “spending time with family and friends, going to church, and leaning on their close-knit circles on the regular,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.
“They’ve been trying to keep everything sacred during this special time," the insider added. “Justin and Hailey are feeling so thrilled and excited as Hailey gets closer to her due date. They can’t wait to have a family together and are closer to one another than ever before. They know that this was their destiny, and that this chapter was what was in store for them, and their partnership was meant to be.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
There's a Special Reason Simone Biles Chose a Red Leotard for Her Olympic Vault
She calls this shade her "power color."
By Danielle Campoamor Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez Spotted Wearing Her Engagement Ring on Her Right Hand as Divorce Rumors Continue to Swirl
Sources claim the pair have already drafted divorced papers.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Simone Biles Says Olympic Village Made Her Anxiety "So Bad" She "Was Shaking"
"I got to the cafeteria and a lot of people were asking me for photos."
By Danielle Campoamor Published