Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Red Mini Dress From BFF Kylie Jenner's Fashion Brand

Soon-to-be mom Hailey Bieber shared a stunning picture showing off her baby bump while simultaneously supporting her BFF, Kylie Jenner.

On Friday, Aug. 2, the model shared a picture on her Instagram Stories of her wearing Jenner's Sueded Stretch Knotted miniature dress from her Khy fashion brand.

The tomato red, bodycon sleeveless dress features a functional one-shoulder tie, twist arm loop detail, and raw-cut edges. According to the brand's website, the mini dress is made from sueded stretch material, which helped to perfectly accentuate Bieber's pregnant stomach.

Bieber posted a slew of emojis to accompany the picture—a heart, a rose, a piece of fruit and a carrot. Her BFF, however, had a little more to say when she re-shared the Instagram post to her own stories.

"Does it get any cuter than this???" Jenner posted on the re-shared image, while tagging both Bieber and her brand, Khy.

The model completed the chic maternity look with a pair of cream-colored shoes and her signature "B" necklace.

Hailey Bieber shouted out friend Kylie Jenner's fashion brand in a recent Instagram post. (Image credit: Instagram: @haileybieber)

Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber announced they are expecting their first child via Instagram on May 9, 2024. Since then, the soon-to-be mom has been proudly showcasing her growing baby bump via social media and her ever-expanding maternity wardrobe.

In June, she seemingly pushed the boundaries of maternity wear courtesy of a jaw-dropping, barely-there Alessandra Rich lace jumpsuit with Saint Laurent Zoe Slingback Pumps and an ankle-length, all-black trench coat.

To accessorize her chic look, the model wore a Ferragamo Wanda mini leather tote bag and Gucci Hailey sunglasses.

Bieber leaned all the way into the same sheer maternity trend during her recent baby shower, wearing a strapless Jacquemus dress featuring a sheer silk chiffon column.

If someone told you maternity wear had to be boring and modest, that someone straight lied to you.

Hailey Bieber at her recent baby shower. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

As Hailey Bieber and her husband inch closer and closer to the expectant mom's due date, the pair are reportedly “spending time with family and friends, going to church, and leaning on their close-knit circles on the regular,” a source told Entertainment Tonight .

“They’ve been trying to keep everything sacred during this special time," the insider added. “Justin and Hailey are feeling so thrilled and excited as Hailey gets closer to her due date. They can’t wait to have a family together and are closer to one another than ever before. They know that this was their destiny, and that this chapter was what was in store for them, and their partnership was meant to be.”