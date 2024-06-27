Since announcing her pregnancy in May, Hailey Bieber has been on a mission to step out in her best maternity looks. So far, she's sported crop tops and sheer shirts, and even taken her minimally chic (but daring) dress code to the office. Now, the Rhode founder's subversive mom-to-be style lands on a rapidly rising trend: the bubble skirt.

After making a pit-stop in New York City for Mrs. Bieber's newly-released Rhode blush launch, the couple was spotted back home in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, June 26. The two were linked together hand-to-arm as they left the city's popular Funke restaurant after a late-night dinner date.

Hailey Bieber's recent maternity look consists of a black mini dress adorned with a voluminous bubble-hem skirt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The 27-year-old opted to go all-black for the evening. Her outfit for the occasion included a black short-sleeved mini dress, in a silhouette coming with stretchy smocking all over to let her growing baby bump breathe. (The exact designer behind the look hasn't been shared by her stylist, Dani Michelle, quite yet.)

Her tiny dress also featured one of this year's rising styles—in Bieber's case, a thigh-hitting bubble hem skirt. She completed her look with her favorite black loafers—sans slouchy white crew socks—along with a black shoulder bag and matching oval sunglasses.

Bieber kept her glam simple for the evening, styling her short brown hair in loose, crinkly waves. Her cheeks were rosy pink—most likely using blush from her new Rhode drop—with glossy pink lips to match.

She linked her hand around the arm of her husband Justin, who wore a light blue collared shirt with baggy, dark-washed jeans and a gray beanie.

Mrs. and Mr. Bieber coordinated in black sunglasses and black loafers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber's frilly bubble dress contrasts with the bold lace catsuit she wore over the weekend while in New York City.

Just days before, Hailey Bieber was seen in New York City wearing a sheer lace catsuit with a long, oversized leather trench coat and heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She went nearly naked for a day of promoting Rhode, ripping a page from Kylie Jenner's pregnancy playbook years before. On Saturday, June 22, Bieber wore a see-through, all-black lace catsuit from Alessandra Rich paired with Saint Laurent pumps and a long, oversized leather trench coat to match.

But back to the divisive bubble hem—the '80s-inspired style has been all the rave in the style zeitgeist as of late, coming in tandem with delicate aesthetics like balletcore. The return of the bulbous skirt was first sighted on the runway—including collections from Tibi, Alaïa, Tory Burch, and more—before making its way to the red carpet and everyone's feed. (At this point, who doesn't own that one white J.Crew bubble skirt?) There's a love-hate relationship with the voluminous silhouette for sure, but celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, and now Hailey Bieber are clearly fans, meaning that the poofy mini is here to stay.

