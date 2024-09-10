Halle Berry Wears a Sculpture Instead of a Top on the Cover of 'Marie Claire'
She belongs in a museum.
You know a designer label has lasting power when a signature item starts making the rounds among Hollywood's style stars. Versace, for instance, hit it big with their stacked pumps in 2022. The following year, everyone was carrying Gucci's reimagined Horsebit chain bag. This year, an unexpected garment has taken hold—and "garment" is a loose word.
Celebrities are clamoring to get their hands on a sculpturesque Balmain design that's more artwork than fashion. The item is essentially a bouquet of ivory flowers, being clutched by two ghostly white hands. Though it's barely clothing at all, the industry's most stylish stars literally cannot stop wearing it.
The most recent instance of this, came from Halle Berry, who starred on Marie Claire's 2024 Changemakers Issue, photographed by Yana Yatsuk. The Never Let Go actor tapped into her new film's supernatural vibe, posing on the cover wearing Balmain's three-dimensional top and not much else.
Styled by Deborah Afshani, Berry wore a fitted black pencil skirt from LaQuan Smith (shop it here) and a crystal-encrusted Givenchy ear cuff. The jewels had a similarly supernatural quality, with a fluid, bubble shape and a futuristic platinum finish. The extravagant design costs a cool $1,090.
Months earlier, on March 15, the same top (if you could call it that) appeared on the form of another A-list star—this time, that of Sydney Sweeney. The actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of her religious horror film Immaculate, looking like an exhibit in the world's chicest art museum. Like Berry, the actor was also dressing for a ghostly part.
Sweeney's stylist, Molly Dickson, paired the design with black bottoms to further emphasize the "floating in air" illusion. She, too, wore a silver ear cuff and styled her hair in a greaser-style slick-back.
With fashion month in full swing, I wouldn't be surprised if this elaborate creation made another celebrity appearance at Balmain's upcoming Sept. 25 show. Watch this space.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
