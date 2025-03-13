J.Crew’s New Spring Collection Offers Nostalgia and Dopamine All at Once
It's time to shed your winter layers.
If you were to meet me in real life, you would know that my style relies almost exclusively on neutrals like black, white, and grey. But that all changed when J.Crew dropped their newest spring collection, which showcases the brighter side of things.
The pieces debuted on J.Crew’s website this week offer spring and summer essentials like linen pants and breezy dresses in bright colors like Kelly green, butter yellow, and cherry red. The brand’s signatures get a warm-weather refresh, too. Cashmere crewnecks are swapped for '90s polo-stye tees and cardigans, and silky slip skirts are refashioned into lightweight linen styles perfect for your warm-weather vacations.
The nostalgia goes beyond just the clothes. The collection's launch aligns with the second edition of its revival print catalog, which reimagines the brand's classic preppy image. This edition features former J.Crew model Liya Kebede’s family—marking sixteen years since she first appeared in the original catalog—and introduces her daughter, Raee. Clearly, good style is in J.Crew's DNA.
For inspiration, keep scrolling to browse the new collection and pick up a copy of the latest issue in J.Crew stores nationwide. Now is the perfect time to stock up before your own summer adventures.
It's about to be linen pants season, so stock up on this pair before they sell out.
And if you want a cute linen top to wear with them, consider this striped pick.
Cherry red continues to trend, so this summer sweater is on my must-buy list.
Prepare to be sick of seeing me in this striped cotton dress.
I love ruched designs like this one because they elevate even a simple look.
I'm picturing this breezy top styled as a coverup on my next vacation.
I'm not normally someone that wears bright colors, but this floral skirt caught my eye.
Sky blue is a spring color trend I can get behind.
As someone who wears black year-round, this midi dress is speaking to me.
J.Crew's OG Gwyneth Slip Skirt is my go-to, so I obviously had to buy this summery version.
This woven bag is begging to be brought on vacation.
How pretty is this boho-inspired top?
Swap your normal sandals for this croc-embossed pair of mules.
These driving loafers tap into the boat shoe look without going fully nautical.
Swap your cashmere for this polo-style knit tee.
Wedding season is coming up and you need this dress in your rotation.
I own a Garçon Classic Shirt in cotton poplin, and it's my favorite one in my collection, so I'm picking up this pinstriped one now.
Tailored vests are the styling hack I rely on to make my spring office wardrobe work.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
