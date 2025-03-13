J.Crew’s New Spring Collection Offers Nostalgia and Dopamine All at Once

It's time to shed your winter layers.

J.Crew Spring Collection 2025
(Image credit: J.Crew)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

If you were to meet me in real life, you would know that my style relies almost exclusively on neutrals like black, white, and grey. But that all changed when J.Crew dropped their newest spring collection, which showcases the brighter side of things.

The pieces debuted on J.Crew’s website this week offer spring and summer essentials like linen pants and breezy dresses in bright colors like Kelly green, butter yellow, and cherry red. The brand’s signatures get a warm-weather refresh, too. Cashmere crewnecks are swapped for '90s polo-stye tees and cardigans, and silky slip skirts are refashioned into lightweight linen styles perfect for your warm-weather vacations.

The nostalgia goes beyond just the clothes. The collection's launch aligns with the second edition of its revival print catalog, which reimagines the brand's classic preppy image. This edition features former J.Crew model Liya Kebede’s family—marking sixteen years since she first appeared in the original catalog—and introduces her daughter, Raee. Clearly, good style is in J.Crew's DNA.

J.Crew's new spring collection featuring model Liya Kebede.

Former J.Crew model Liya Kebede stars in the new campaign alongside her daughter almost two decades after she appeared in the original J.Crew catalog.

(Image credit: J.Crew)

New Jackie Cardigan in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton
New Jackie Cardigan in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton

Wide-Leg Essential Pants in Striped Linen
Wide-Leg Essential Pants in Linen

Sweater Shell in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton
Sweater Shell in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton

For inspiration, keep scrolling to browse the new collection and pick up a copy of the latest issue in J.Crew stores nationwide. Now is the perfect time to stock up before your own summer adventures.

New Soleil Pant in Striped Linen
New Soleil Pants in Linen

It's about to be linen pants season, so stock up on this pair before they sell out.

Crewneck Vest in Striped Linen
Crewneck Vest in Striped Linen

And if you want a cute linen top to wear with them, consider this striped pick.

Cabana Dress in Linen
Cabana Dress in Linen

And since I'm on a linen kick, this dress caught my eye, too.

Marielle Peacoat Cardigan
Marielle Peacoat Cardigan

Cherry red continues to trend, so this summer sweater is on my must-buy list.

Hyacinth Dress in Liberty® Marguerite Fabric
Hyacinth Dress in Liberty® Marguerite Fabric

Prepare to be sick of seeing me in this striped cotton dress.

Hyacinth Top in Leopard Cotton Poplin
Hyacinth Top in Leopard Cotton Poplin

I love ruched designs like this one because they elevate even a simple look.

Pintuck Lace-Trim Top in Cotton Voile
Pintuck Lace-Trim Top in Cotton Voile

I'm picturing this breezy top styled as a coverup on my next vacation.

Pleated Drop-Waist Midi Skirt in Ramie
Pleated Drop-Waist Midi Skirt in Ramie

I'm not normally someone that wears bright colors, but this floral skirt caught my eye.

Harbor Pant in Striped Linen
Harbor Pants in Striped Linen

Wear this pair of linen trousers with a black bikini top this summer.

Cashmere Shrunken T-Shirt
Cashmere Shrunken T-Shirt

Sky blue is a spring color trend I can get behind.

Zip-Up Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin
Zip-Up Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin

As someone who wears black year-round, this midi dress is speaking to me.

New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Striped Linen
New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Striped Linen

J.Crew's OG Gwyneth Slip Skirt is my go-to, so I obviously had to buy this summery version.

Berkeley Small Shoulder Bag in Handknotted Straw
Berkeley Small Shoulder Bag in Handknotted Straw

This woven bag is begging to be brought on vacation.

Collection Ruffle Top in Viscose Chiffon
Collection Ruffle Top in Viscose Chiffon

How pretty is this boho-inspired top?

Wide-Strap Mule Heels in Italian Croc-Embossed Leather
Wide-Strap Mule Heels in Italian Croc-Embossed Leather

Swap your normal sandals for this croc-embossed pair of mules.

Driving Loafers in Suede
Driving Loafers in Suede

These driving loafers tap into the boat shoe look without going fully nautical.

Short-Sleeve Sweater-Polo in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton
Short-Sleeve Sweater-Polo in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton

Swap your cashmere for this polo-style knit tee.

Ruched Drop-Waist Bubble Dress in Matte Jersey
Ruched Drop-Waist Bubble Dress in Matte Jersey

Wedding season is coming up and you need this dress in your rotation.

Meadow Dress in Cotton Poplin
Meadow Dress in Cotton Poplin

I love how easy this ruched dress feels.

Pleated Drop-Waist Dress in Crinkle Cotton Blend
Pleated Drop-Waist Dress in Crinkle Cotton Blend

Drop-waist silhouettes are so chic.

Garçon Classic Shirt in Striped Linen
Garçon Classic Shirt in Striped Linen

I own a Garçon Classic Shirt in cotton poplin, and it's my favorite one in my collection, so I'm picking up this pinstriped one now.

Cutaway Vest Top in Linen
Cutaway Vest Top in Linen

Tailored vests are the styling hack I rely on to make my spring office wardrobe work.

Camp-Pocket Wide-Leg Jean
Camp-Pocket Wide-Leg Jeans

I could always use some new jeans, and this pair is my new favorite.

TOPICS
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸