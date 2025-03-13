If you were to meet me in real life, you would know that my style relies almost exclusively on neutrals like black, white, and grey. But that all changed when J.Crew dropped their newest spring collection, which showcases the brighter side of things.

The pieces debuted on J.Crew’s website this week offer spring and summer essentials like linen pants and breezy dresses in bright colors like Kelly green, butter yellow, and cherry red. The brand’s signatures get a warm-weather refresh, too. Cashmere crewnecks are swapped for '90s polo-stye tees and cardigans, and silky slip skirts are refashioned into lightweight linen styles perfect for your warm-weather vacations.

The nostalgia goes beyond just the clothes. The collection's launch aligns with the second edition of its revival print catalog, which reimagines the brand's classic preppy image. This edition features former J.Crew model Liya Kebede’s family—marking sixteen years since she first appeared in the original catalog—and introduces her daughter, Raee. Clearly, good style is in J.Crew's DNA.

Former J.Crew model Liya Kebede stars in the new campaign alongside her daughter almost two decades after she appeared in the original J.Crew catalog. (Image credit: J.Crew)

For inspiration, keep scrolling to browse the new collection and pick up a copy of the latest issue in J.Crew stores nationwide. Now is the perfect time to stock up before your own summer adventures.

New Soleil Pants in Linen $98 at J.Crew It's about to be linen pants season, so stock up on this pair before they sell out.

Crewneck Vest in Striped Linen $118 at J.Crew And if you want a cute linen top to wear with them, consider this striped pick.

Cabana Dress in Linen $168 at J.Crew And since I'm on a linen kick, this dress caught my eye, too.

Marielle Peacoat Cardigan $138 at J.Crew Cherry red continues to trend, so this summer sweater is on my must-buy list.

Hyacinth Dress in Liberty® Marguerite Fabric $138 at J.Crew Prepare to be sick of seeing me in this striped cotton dress.

Hyacinth Top in Leopard Cotton Poplin $80 at J.Crew I love ruched designs like this one because they elevate even a simple look.

Pintuck Lace-Trim Top in Cotton Voile $118 at J.Crew I'm picturing this breezy top styled as a coverup on my next vacation.

Pleated Drop-Waist Midi Skirt in Ramie $118 at J.Crew I'm not normally someone that wears bright colors, but this floral skirt caught my eye.

Harbor Pants in Striped Linen $118 at J.Crew Wear this pair of linen trousers with a black bikini top this summer.

Zip-Up Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin $148 at J.Crew As someone who wears black year-round, this midi dress is speaking to me.

New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Striped Linen $128 at J.Crew J.Crew's OG Gwyneth Slip Skirt is my go-to, so I obviously had to buy this summery version.

Berkeley Small Shoulder Bag in Handknotted Straw $128 at J.Crew This woven bag is begging to be brought on vacation.

Collection Ruffle Top in Viscose Chiffon $168 at J.Crew How pretty is this boho-inspired top?

Wide-Strap Mule Heels in Italian Croc-Embossed Leather $168 at J.Crew Swap your normal sandals for this croc-embossed pair of mules.

Driving Loafers in Suede $148 at J.Crew These driving loafers tap into the boat shoe look without going fully nautical.

Short-Sleeve Sweater-Polo in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton $90 at J.Crew Swap your cashmere for this polo-style knit tee.

Ruched Drop-Waist Bubble Dress in Matte Jersey $168 at J.Crew Wedding season is coming up and you need this dress in your rotation.

Meadow Dress in Cotton Poplin $168 at J.Crew I love how easy this ruched dress feels.

Pleated Drop-Waist Dress in Crinkle Cotton Blend $178 at J.Crew Drop-waist silhouettes are so chic.

Garçon Classic Shirt in Striped Linen $118 at J.Crew I own a Garçon Classic Shirt in cotton poplin, and it's my favorite one in my collection, so I'm picking up this pinstriped one now.

Camp-Pocket Wide-Leg Jeans $158 at J.Crew I could always use some new jeans, and this pair is my new favorite.