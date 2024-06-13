Jennifer Garner celebrated a major family milestone while co-signing the barn jacket trend.
On Wednesday, June 12, the Alias actress was spotted in Los Angeles, California, attending her son Samuel's high school graduation while wearing a subtle brown barn jacket with gold button accents.
Known to be something of a strategic minimalist, Garner paired the subtle look with a simple white collared shirt and a pair of blue slacks. She wore her hair half-up, showcasing a simple pair of gold hoop earrings. (Exact credits for her look weren't available at press time.)
Jennifer Garner attended the celebratory commencement ceremony alongside her e-husband, Ben Affleck, and his current wife, Jennifer Lopez. Despite ongoing rumors Affleck and Lopez are headed for a divorce less than two years after saying "I do," the pair were spotted wearing their wedding rings.
Lopez, never to be outdone, dressed for graduation in a white Valentino shift dress and a Birkin bag.
Garner's graduation look is on par with her less-is-more fashion philosophy, which often includes button-down shirts, crisp cigarette trousers, or a pair of everyday loafers—basics that still exudes an air of confidence and elegance.
For example, while appearing for a November 2023 taping of The View, Garner wore a form-fitting rib-knit turtleneck sweater in a light pewter shade, paired with an understated dark gray A-line mini skirt.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
To complete the look, she wore sheer black tights from Calzedonia and a pair of black pumps with gold chain-link detailing.
A more no-nonsense, neutral look is on trend this year (truly, does it ever really go out of style?) and has been embraced by the likes of reality television star Kylie Jenner, actress Jennifer Lawrence, and model-turned-real-life-cowgirl Bella Hadid.
After her son's graduation ceremony, Garner reportedly had lunch at Baltaire Restaurant in Brentwood with her ex-husband and his wife, as well as her ex-husband's mom, Chris Anne Boldt, Entertainment Tonight reported.
Affleck is reportedly leaning on Garner (as well as his close friend Matt Damon) as he goes through a rumored rough patch with Lopez. According to the most recent reports, the pair have put their marital home on the market—Affleck is living separately from Lopez while she looks to purchase another home.
While Lopez attended the graduation in a much more formal look, like Garner she has been spotted embracing a more minimalist look. Recently, while shopping with her children, Lopez wore a simple cropped tank top, wide-leg khakis, and platform sneakers.
Shop Barn Jackets Inspired by Jennifer Garner
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Kensington Palace Shuts Down the Latest Incorrect Kate Middleton Rumor
The debunking has started for the latest crop of asinine Kate conspiracy theories.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
What Would Lady Whistledown Say About a Naked Dress?
The cast of 'Bridgerton' stretches the "regencycore" definition at their latest premiere.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Queen Letizia's Chic Tweed Jacket Has a Poignant Backstory
She's looking as polished as ever.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
The Women of 'Bridgerton' Redefine Regencycore at Their Season 3 Part 2 Premiere
The cast of 'Bridgerton' stretches the "regencycore" definition at their latest premiere.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Queen Letizia's Chic Tweed Jacket Has a Poignant Backstory
She's looking as polished as ever.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's White Graduation Dress and Matching Birkin Exude Country Club Energy
This isn't J.Lo's usual look.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Best Cuyana Bags and Clothes Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing
Here's a definitive guide on the best options to shop.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Does 'Clueless' Cosplay in a Plaid Skirt Suit
The pop star is pulling a Cher Horowitz in her skirt suit.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Katie Holmes Changes From a Perfect Summer Sweater Dress to a Crisp Suit in One Afternoon
It all comes down to the clever cutouts.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez Elevates Her Basic White Shirt and Jeans With a Timeless Styling Trick
It's not just carrying a rare Hermès bag.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Taylor Swift's Watch Choker Sure Looks Like an Easter Egg
It's Easter egg o'clock.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated