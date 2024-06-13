Jennifer Garner celebrated a major family milestone while co-signing the barn jacket trend.

On Wednesday, June 12, the Alias actress was spotted in Los Angeles, California, attending her son Samuel's high school graduation while wearing a subtle brown barn jacket with gold button accents.

Known to be something of a strategic minimalist, Garner paired the subtle look with a simple white collared shirt and a pair of blue slacks. She wore her hair half-up, showcasing a simple pair of gold hoop earrings. (Exact credits for her look weren't available at press time.)

Jennifer Garner attended the celebratory commencement ceremony alongside her e-husband, Ben Affleck, and his current wife, Jennifer Lopez. Despite ongoing rumors Affleck and Lopez are headed for a divorce less than two years after saying "I do," the pair were spotted wearing their wedding rings.

Lopez, never to be outdone, dressed for graduation in a white Valentino shift dress and a Birkin bag.

Jennifer Garner is seen on June 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California, in a low-key take on graduation dressing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Garner's graduation look is on par with her less-is-more fashion philosophy, which often includes button-down shirts , crisp cigarette trousers, or a pair of everyday loafers —basics that still exudes an air of confidence and elegance.

For example, while appearing for a November 2023 taping of The View, Garner wore a form-fitting rib-knit turtleneck sweater in a light pewter shade, paired with an understated dark gray A-line mini skirt.

To complete the look, she wore sheer black tights from Calzedonia and a pair of black pumps with gold chain-link detailing.

A more no-nonsense, neutral look is on trend this year (truly, does it ever really go out of style?) and has been embraced by the likes of reality television star Kylie Jenner, actress Jennifer Lawrence, and model-turned-real-life-cowgirl Bella Hadid.

Jennifer Garner attending her son's graduation after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After her son's graduation ceremony, Garner reportedly had lunch at Baltaire Restaurant in Brentwood with her ex-husband and his wife, as well as her ex-husband's mom, Chris Anne Boldt, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Affleck is reportedly leaning on Garner (as well as his close friend Matt Damon) as he goes through a rumored rough patch with Lopez. According to the most recent reports, the pair have put their marital home on the market—Affleck is living separately from Lopez while she looks to purchase another home.

While Lopez attended the graduation in a much more formal look, like Garner she has been spotted embracing a more minimalist look. Recently, while shopping with her children, Lopez wore a simple cropped tank top, wide-leg khakis, and platform sneakers.

