The '90s, a decade known for its sleek minimalism, never really goes out of style. But in 2024, it's gearing up for a full-force revival. Bella Hadid recently wore an ode to the '90s business casual aesthetic, and the era's style icons, such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, are re-claiming their spots on mood boards. The latest celebrity to fully embrace the era's revival is none other than Jennifer Lawrence. In head-to-toe Bottega Veneta and an homage to classic '90s style, Lawrence wore a leather blazer, denim trousers, and a casual crewneck sweater.

While out to dinner with her husband, Cooke Maroney, at the celeb-loved Sushi Park in LA, Lawrence opted for an outfit formula seemingly taken right out of a '90s supermodel's handbook. The look consisted of a brown leather blazer with a cropped black knit and relaxed blue jeans. In true '90s style, JLaw styled the outfit with a pair of pointed-toe black boots, a belt, and a black shoulder bag. She also added a simple gold necklace to finish the ensemble.

To our surprise, not a single piece from The Row was in sight. Lawrence is known as a loyalist to the quiet luxury brand and almost always sports a piece, whether she's walking the carpet or in mom mode. Could this signal a new shift in Lawrence's off-duty style? While the two brands share a minimalistic mindset, it seems like Lawrence is aligning herself with the Bottega brand, at least for the time being.

The relatable star has always had a knack for timeless style, both on and off the red carpet. (Her dark blue velvet Dior gown at the 2024 Golden Globes is undoubtedly one of her best red carpet moments to date, and JLaw's golden Proenza Schouler dress for the after-party was equally as memorable.) But considering red carpet appearances are typically reserved for A-listers, perhaps you can start by taking a cue from her most recent off-duty look instead?

To replicate Lawrence's look, you'll want to pay attention to the details. Her outfit centers around two basic closet staples: loose-fitting blue jeans and a black knit. It also seems like Lawrence layered her black knit over a white tank (layering is an essential component of 90s-era style). From there, she added a broad-shouldered brown leather blazer, which harkens back to the Cindy Crawford staple from the pre-2000s decade. Accessories are key here (note the belt, the black shoulder bag, and the simple gold necklace), and Lawrence's pointed-toe boots truly hone in on '90s fashion.

We will always be excited about any fashion direction Lawrence takes. However, this latter off-duty, all-Bottega elegance might be our new favorite. It's accessible but still gives off "It" girl energy—and what more could we want from a celebrity off-duty look?

