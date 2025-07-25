Jennifer Lawrence can convince me to try almost any shoe trend. Adidas Tokyo sneakers? I ordered a pair just days after she wore hers. Jelly ballet flats? The ones I splurged on are entirely Lawrence's fault. Her favorite summer sandal trend, however, is the only one I've held out on—until an under-$10, entry-level take caught my eye.

Allow me to set the scene with some J.Law fashion history. Jennifer Lawrence has championed toe-ring sandals since at least 2022, three full years before the New York Times would declare it's a "great summer to be a toe" and style influencers would frost their lower digits with diamond toe rings. Her favorite pairs hailed from Manolo Blahnik: the $865 Susa Flats, which she owns in at least two colors.

Flash forward to 2025: Lawrence pulled out her toe-ring sandals weeks before they were named a top summer shoe trend by dozens of fashion outlets (including mine). She paired them with lace-trimmed skirts and easy linen pants, making a compelling case to level up from plain-old flip-flops along the way.

Jennifer Lawrence was one of the summer's biggest backers of toe-ring sandals with a pair from Manolo Blahnik. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This summer, like past summers, I planned to sit out from Lawrence's toe-ring sandal parade. I prefer closed-toe shoes on the streets of New York City—and as a marathon runner, my feet aren't worth highlighting in a strappy sandal even when I have a fresh summer pedicure. But daily exposure to Lawrence's shoe collection is too powerful to resist: The more I wrote and edited stories about Lawrence's sandals, the more I thought they could maybe function as a fun alternative to my dressier flats.

Then, I stumbled on Old Navy's under-$10 toe ring sandals and found my entrypoint at last. I could quite literally dip a toe into a Lawrence-approved style, without the hefty investment that said I'd have to wear them forever.

Old Navy Faux Leather Strappy Toe Ring Sandals $10.99 at Old Navy

Like Lawrence's sandals, this affordable pair has a dedicated strap solely for the big toe. Unlike Lawrence's sandals, they ring up for $10.99 in a camel colorway and an astonishing $6.49 in white. Plus, they have the addition of a hardware "ring" atop the toe strap—a shiny detail I've also observed in Paris and Milan street style this summer.

I spent some time digging through the more than 300 online reviews to be absolutely sure I wanted to hit "Order." Everything I read told me this was the pair to try. "These sandals are so comfortable and super stylish," one reviewer wrote. "The silver toe ring adds a little extra glam to them. 10 out of 10 for me."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Street style from Paris to New York City has been filled with similar, toe-emphasizing sandals. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Old Navy Faux Leather Strappy Toe Ring Sandals $6.49 at Old Navy

I had trouble deciding between the light brown like Lawrence's or the stark white pair. Turns out, I wasn't the only one who wanted to double up. "These look so much more expensive than they were! Love, bought them in two colors," another shopper said.

Now, both my toe-ring sandals are currently in transit, and I'm already dreaming up outfits to try with them. (Loyal readers know Taylor Swift is my true personal muse, so I'm sure you'll see my sandals with a Dôen dress or five.) Be right back: I need to pick out a new summer pedicure color before my sandals arrive.