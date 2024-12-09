I've always admired Meghan Markle's luminous shoulders. For years, I've been trying to crack the code on her body care, hoping to unravel the secret behind her ethereal glow. A major break in the case came when Markle's Montecito neighbor Oprah Winfrey revealed the Duchess of Sussex once gifted her Tatcha's Hinoki Body Care Trio—a bundle that subsequently made the media mogul's 2024 Favorite Things list.

Indeed, it's clear Markle takes a layered approach to hydration that starts with a hydrating wash before finishing with body milk and body oil. A similar kind of logic underpins Hailey Bieber's Rhode skincare lineup, which primes the face with a milky essence before locking in moisture with a one-two punch of serum and cream. Still, I couldn't shake the nagging feeling that I was missing something—a final step that would unlock the high-watt shine of Markle's collarbones.

Luckily, Markle's makeup artist Daniel Martin—who most recently glammed the American Riviera Orchard founder for the Paley Honors Tribute to Tyler Perry on Dec. 4—just came through with the answer to my prayers. In the comments section beneath a clip of Markle on the red carpet, one of Martin's followers asked about the oil he'd used to illuminate her clavicle.

"It's not an oil but Live Tinted Hueglow Liquid Highlighter Drops (Golden Hour)," he revealed.

Meghan Markle accents her diamond choker and black strapless dress with Live Tinted's liquid highlighter. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Live Tinted Hueglow Jumbo Liquid Highlighter Drops in Golden Hour $38 at Ulta

No wonder Markle's skin caught the light every time she turned in her diamond choker and strapless gown from Oscar de la Renta. In addition to a serum-infused base of squalane, hyaluronic acid, and sunflower seed oil, Live Tinted's drops feature a ripple of soft gold micro-shimmer running through them.

But Markle isn't the only fabulous woman I know who considers this generously sized bottle of liquid highlighter a red carpet essential. So does Marie Claire entertainment director Neha Prakash.

"The Live Tinted team seemingly bottled drops of sunlight in this magical highlighter," says Prakash. "It's been my beauty secret weapon for years—particularly for the red carpet events I cover for work."

Prakash also praises the product's versatility for face and body.

"I keep the product in my bag and dab it onto the bridge of my nose, clavicle, and cheekbones just before the step-and-repeat and the dazzling glow and the polishing effect has been enough to have celebrities at the Oscars and Met Gala stop and ask ME for my makeup tips," she tells me. "Hueglow, like many of Live Tinted's products, is packed with skincare superhero ingredients, and it's totally buildable so I wear it almost daily just to the office over some light concealer to look lit-from-within (even when the rest of me definitely doesn't scream red carpet)."

Meghan Markle walks the red carpet for the Paley Honors Tribute to Tyler Perry at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on Dec. 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So there you have it, dewy skin-seekers. The Duchess of good taste strikes again with a beauty find capable of enlivening even the driest winter skin. Snag it for holiday party season before the secret gets out—then listen as the compliments roll in.