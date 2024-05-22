While headlines are blazing with speculation of Jennifer Lopez's separation from Ben Affleck, the actress and singer has preferred to let her fashion do the talking. Right now, she's showing off her runway know-how with a romantic, sheer look pulled straight from one of fashion's most talked-about new collections.

On Tuesday, May 21, the pop star went straight from Los Angeles to Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico for her upcoming film Atlas's fan event. For the occasion, Lopez proves it's "all love" on her side by opting for lots and lots of romantic ruffles.

Jennifer Lopez wore a white ruffle maxi ensemble from Chloé's Fall/Winter 2024 collection to the Atlas fan event in Mexico. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez stunned on the red carpet in an ethereal white ruffled gown, which came straight from Chloé's Fall/Winter 2024 runway. The curly embellishments wrapped around her and were slightly see-through (perhaps, she's nodding at the naked dress trend to signal her totally unbothered energy). The flowy ensemble, styled by duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, was loose on Lopez. It had a plunging V-neck at the bust and a flared-out skirt adorned with a thigh-high slit.

Lopez paired her elaborate gown with chunky camel-colored platform heels and dangling diamond earrings.

The "On the Floor" singer kept the glam simple with dangling diamond earrings and rosy pink cheeks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 54-year-old tapped into her beauty line, J.LO Beauty, for her evening glam. With the help of celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips and hair stylist Jesus Guerrero, she went for a rosy pink finish. Her hair was worn in a messy bun with pieces of her curtain bangs pulled to the front.

Lopez's recent appearance in Mexico comes after she hit the red carpet for the movie's Los Angeles premiere on Monday, May 20. Whether street-style or eveningwear, the multi-hyphenate has been all in for neutrals. At the event, she wore a two-piece set from Canadian label Greta Constantine, which included a strapless white crop top and a long black mermaid skirt. The day before, she'd taken a surprising quiet luxury turn for her casual style with a neutral Dior trench coat and creamy knitwear underneath.

Jennifer Lopez also embraced a minimal dress code at the Atlas Los Angeles premiere earlier this week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's Chloé pull is a major choice while all eyes are on her press tour. It hails from Chemena Kamali's first collection for the French house, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week last season. The designer took the helm with a slew of romantic ruffles and semi-sheer fabrics harkening back to Chloé's boho heyday. Editors, influencers, and insiders raved about the collection after it debuted in March. Now, it looks like Lopez also gives it her red carpet seal of approval.