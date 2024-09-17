Jennifer Lopez Takes a Classic French Nail Trend Right Into Fall
From the red carpet to running errands.
The French manicure, without a doubt, defined summer nail trends. Hailey Bieber wore a French to welcome her new baby, Eva Longoria added a metallic twist to hers, and Selena Gomez put a micro spin on the timeless nail design. The classically white and pink color combination isn’t retiring. In fact, it’s coming straight into fall if Jennifer Lopez has anything to do with it.
On Sunday, Sept. 15, the actress was photographed heading to a friend’s house in a casual outfit: a white maxi dress and suede crossbody bag (her usual Birkin was MIA). Naturally, I zoomed in (super, super close) to get a peak at her polish, which consisted of a classic pale pink bubble bath-esque shade and a gradient white tip.
“I think of the French manicure as the nail design gift that keeps on giving—it’s nail art’s immortality,” celebrity nail artist Miss Pop previously shared with Marie Claire, noting that Mary Jane-inspired French designs and metallic shades are gaining popularity. “No matter what you do with it, it’s not obtuse. It’s easy to understand. We all expect to see a highlighted nail tip.”
Lopez unsurprisingly went with the most timeless take on French manicure—she tends to lean toward classic polishes. Last week, for example, she co-signed the mannequin manicure, a trend hallmarked by skin-toned nail polish. “Think of it as perfectly, freshly manicured nails, meticulous cuticles, and a naturally-squared shape that is buffed to a high gloss or finished in a sheer milky nude,” Lopez’s nail artist Tom Bachik explained.
Over the past few weeks, Lopez also wore glazed donut pedicures, milky whites, and electric blue shades. Will she be bringing these hues into fall, too? Time will tell, but shop some of Lopez’s favorite nail polish shades in the meantime.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
