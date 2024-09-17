The French manicure, without a doubt, defined summer nail trends. Hailey Bieber wore a French to welcome her new baby, Eva Longoria added a metallic twist to hers, and Selena Gomez put a micro spin on the timeless nail design. The classically white and pink color combination isn’t retiring. In fact, it’s coming straight into fall if Jennifer Lopez has anything to do with it.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, the actress was photographed heading to a friend’s house in a casual outfit: a white maxi dress and suede crossbody bag (her usual Birkin was MIA). Naturally, I zoomed in (super, super close) to get a peak at her polish, which consisted of a classic pale pink bubble bath-esque shade and a gradient white tip.

Lopez paired her white dress with a brown suede bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

“I think of the French manicure as the nail design gift that keeps on giving—it’s nail art’s immortality,” celebrity nail artist Miss Pop previously shared with Marie Claire, noting that Mary Jane-inspired French designs and metallic shades are gaining popularity. “No matter what you do with it, it’s not obtuse. It’s easy to understand. We all expect to see a highlighted nail tip.”

Lopez unsurprisingly went with the most timeless take on French manicure—she tends to lean toward classic polishes. Last week, for example, she co-signed the mannequin manicure, a trend hallmarked by skin-toned nail polish. “Think of it as perfectly, freshly manicured nails, meticulous cuticles, and a naturally-squared shape that is buffed to a high gloss or finished in a sheer milky nude,” Lopez’s nail artist Tom Bachik explained.

Over the past few weeks, Lopez also wore glazed donut pedicures, milky whites, and electric blue shades. Will she be bringing these hues into fall, too? Time will tell, but shop some of Lopez’s favorite nail polish shades in the meantime.

Essie Black, White & Neutral Nail Polish $10 at Amazon