6 Fall 2024 Denim Trends Your Favorite Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing
Shop the exact pairs starring in wardrobes from Jennifer Lopez's to Katie Holmes's.
No wardrobe is complete without an arsenal of chic-yet-comfortable jeans. Of this, I'm firmly convinced. Coats, shoes, and designer bags tend to get all the glory, but denim is the unsung hero of so much enviable street style. A quick glance at celebrities' latest outfits only proves my point: Stars from Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber to Zoë Kravitz and the Hadid sisters can't resist breaking up their red carpet dresses with casual-cool jeans in every wash and cut. Even Taylor Swift returned to her Eras Tour wearing fall's baggy denim trend last weekend.
After surveying the last few months of A-listers' street style—and taking stock of fall 2024 runways' biggest blue-jean moments—I've narrowed down the top denim trends celebrities can't stop wearing this season. Ahead, find 6 fall styles with Hollywood's stamp of approval, from Katie Holmes's favorite relaxed flares to Jennifer Lopez's extra-wide-leg jeans.
Flare Jeans
The flare jeans of my millennial youth are back and better than ever thanks to a couple crucial differences. Today's take on the trend features a higher rise and a far less exaggerated break at the knee than the whiskered Hollister flares I wore to my middle school dances. In September, Bella Hadid tucked her vintage Susamusa button-up into a pair of buckle bunny dark wash flares from Frame to ride a horse through the streets of New York City. Days later, amid her divorce proceedings, Jennifer Lopez paired a black turtleneck revenge crop top with super high-waisted indigo blue flares from Veronica Beard. Last but not least, Katie Holmes wore a relaxed flare from Banana Republic with black ballet flats and a beige coat earlier this month.
Wide-Leg Jeans
Wide-leg jeans are basically a straight-leg style minus the taper, in my mind. They differ from baggy and barrel styles in that they fit more tightly at the hip before flowing into a relaxed shape. Canadian tuxedo fanatic Katie Holmes wore trouser-style pleated jeans from Alice and Olivia with pink socks and strappy black heels, while Jennifer Lopez took a Victoria Beckham pair with front patch pockets for a spin in Paris. For an Emilia Pérez press appearance in New York, Selena Gomez paired Banana Republic light wash wide-legs with a slim belt and a plunging black blouse.
Low-Rise Jeans
Low-rise jeans can be controversial, especially for those who lived through their heyday in the early aughts. Thankfully, fall 2024's low-rise denim trend favors a longer, looser silhouette that won't leave you feeling so exposed. Dakota Johnson topped her Agolde low-rise jeans with a classic black cardigan. Gigi Hadid left her long white shirt unbuttoned to expose a sliver of midriff above her Reformation jeans. And in horse girl fashion, Bella Hadid wore a black leather pair with a cowboy hat and a brown corset top for a rodeo showcase in the middle of New York City.
Baggy and Barrel Jeans
Baggy and barrel-leg jeans are celebrity must-haves at the moment. Hailey Bieber has been spotless in Agolde's curved wide-leg jeans multiple times before and after giving birth. In my humble opinion, though, EB Denim has cornered the barrel jean market with styles that range from super exaggerated to subtly curved. Rihanna's distressed baggy denim reminds me a lot of their covetable Enzo mid-rise barrel jean, while Zoë Kravitz's slightly slimmer pair recalls their Alida loose bowed jean.
Dark Wash Jeans
Dark wash is making a major comeback, with good reason: They're just as easy to style, but have a more modern, trouser-like look. Katie Holmes included a pair of zero-stretch dark wash wide-leg jeans in her capsule collection with A.P.C. Kaia Gerber has worn the Romi mid-rise wide-leg from Ètica several times before, along with The Walker Jean from Still Here. And Meghan Markle tends to exclusively wear dark wash denim in skinny and straight-leg silhouettes.
Straight-Leg Jeans
Straight-leg jeans never go out of style, so it feels a bit blasphemous to call them trendy. Still, they're getting extra love in celebrities' wardrobes for fall 2024. Kendall Jenner has worn Khaite's coveted Danielle jean several times before. Dua Lipa seems to prefer Celine Margaret jeans more than any other style. Of course, Katie Holmes would likely agree that you can't go wrong with a classic pair of Levi's 501s—ideally bought vintage, then tailored at a shop like The Consistency Project.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
