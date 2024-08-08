Jennifer Lopez's Version of the Double Denim Trend Involves a Jumpsuit and a $4,400 Dior Bag
She truly is that girl.
As a professional celebrity style reporter, I'm humbled on a daily basis. My entire career is based on observing some of the most stylish human beings on the planet, most of whom have eight-figure bank accounts with which to stock their luxurious closets.
Today, my slice of humble pie was served by none other than Jennifer Lopez, who looked absurdly stylish for a recent dinner date with her child Emme Lopez Anthony. The singer was photographed on Wednesday, August 7, leaving E Baldi Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills. She was wearing a full denim flight suit (read: one of the hardest articles of clothing to pull off) that featured an open front.
The design detail created the illusion of a denim-on-denim outfit, which Lopez used to her advantage. She layered it over a belly-bearing white crop top, effectively balancing the full-coverage garment with a bit of skin. That wasn't even the extent of her take on 2024's double denim trend, a look everyone from Beyoncé to Bella Hadid has worn this summer.
Lopez's accessories were yet another reminder that she wrote the playbook on loud luxury. She styled the look with chunky hoops, orange-tinted aviator sunglasses, and one of the most sought-after handbags on the market today: the Dior Saddle Bag.
Her design, specifically, felt tailor-made for the all-denim look. The bag, too, was covered in blue jean fabric and printed with Dior's signature monogram logo. This style costs a cool $4,400, in case you needed yet another reminder that she is, indeed, that girl.
Jennifer Lopez has kept a somewhat low-key style profile since returning to Los Angeles this week. First she tried the "clean girl" uniform of a basic tank and linen pants—except hers came from Meghan Markle's favorite brand, St. Agni. Then she went house hunting in her "rich mom" basics.
Last night's dinner outfit was a partial return to loud luxury form. J.Lo is as well known for her deep designer bag collection as her discography. Her jumpsuit, at least, is a little more relatable.
Shop Denim Jumpsuits Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
