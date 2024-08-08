As a professional celebrity style reporter, I'm humbled on a daily basis. My entire career is based on observing some of the most stylish human beings on the planet, most of whom have eight-figure bank accounts with which to stock their luxurious closets.

Today, my slice of humble pie was served by none other than Jennifer Lopez, who looked absurdly stylish for a recent dinner date with her child Emme Lopez Anthony. The singer was photographed on Wednesday, August 7, leaving E Baldi Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills. She was wearing a full denim flight suit (read: one of the hardest articles of clothing to pull off) that featured an open front.

The design detail created the illusion of a denim-on-denim outfit, which Lopez used to her advantage. She layered it over a belly-bearing white crop top, effectively balancing the full-coverage garment with a bit of skin. That wasn't even the extent of her take on 2024's double denim trend, a look everyone from Beyoncé to Bella Hadid has worn this summer.

J.Lo wears a denim jumpsuit for dinner in Beverly Hills. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lopez's accessories were yet another reminder that she wrote the playbook on loud luxury. She styled the look with chunky hoops, orange-tinted aviator sunglasses, and one of the most sought-after handbags on the market today: the Dior Saddle Bag.

Dior Saddle Bag With Strap $4,400 at Dior

Her design, specifically, felt tailor-made for the all-denim look. The bag, too, was covered in blue jean fabric and printed with Dior's signature monogram logo. This style costs a cool $4,400, in case you needed yet another reminder that she is, indeed, that girl.

Jennifer Lopez has kept a somewhat low-key style profile since returning to Los Angeles this week. First she tried the "clean girl" uniform of a basic tank and linen pants—except hers came from Meghan Markle's favorite brand, St. Agni. Then she went house hunting in her "rich mom" basics.

Last night's dinner outfit was a partial return to loud luxury form. J.Lo is as well known for her deep designer bag collection as her discography. Her jumpsuit, at least, is a little more relatable.

