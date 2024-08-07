Even the most simple outfits can give fans additional insight into the very private lives of celebrities—like when Bradley Cooper started wearing Gigi Hadid's brand Guest in Residence or that lightning bolt necklace on Vanderpump Rules. Another more recent instance involves Jennifer Lopez, who has noticeably been without a very significant accessory.

She still wears her signature XL hoops daily and keeps the same pair of $358 sunglasses on repeat. But yesterday, the "This Is Me...Now" singer was spotted without her green diamond engagement ring and wedding ring.

While touring a $22 million home in Bel Air, Lopez stuck to elevated "rich mom" basics. She wore wide-leg, pin-stripe trousers with a crisp white button-up, and added several 1970s-inspired details, including, her favorite Gucci sunglasses and a pair of nude platform pumps. A quiet luxury look befitting of the occasion.

Jennifer Lopez toured a $22 million home in a white button-down and slacks. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gucci Eyewear Horsebit Detail Square-Frame Sunglasses $358 at Farfetch

Lauren Ralph Lauren Striped Wide Leg Pants $117 at Bloomingdales

Levi's Lola Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt $69.50 at Nordstrom

Just last week, the singer was photographed wearing her wedding ring on her right hand, instead of her left. But for this outing, Lopez went completely without, wearing only a pinky ring to accent the look.

This comes amid rampant divorce rumors, fueled by the couple's recent real estate movements. Last month, she and husband Ben Affleck listed the $68M home they bought only a year prior. A few weeks later, Affleck was notably absent from his wife's 55th birthday celebrations, reportedly buying himself a new home that same day.

If Lopez was, in fact, shopping for her own place, the home would fall right into the appropriate budget. In the event of a divorce, the singer would only need to house her two children. Their current home costs about $9.7M per person. Without Affleck and his three kids, that brings the price point to around $27.1 million—not far off from the $22 million home she visited this week.

Jennifer Lopez has still been wearing her favorite "rich mom" essentials while out in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez has otherwise spent August exploring New York City and Los Angeles in a business-casual wardrobe phase. First she hit the Manhattan sidewalks in blazers, Birkins, and wide-leg jeans; then she strolled through Beverly Hills in Meghan Markle's favorite brand, St. Agni. She's also flashed a new, electric blue manicure—albeit with her megawatt rings still on her fingers.