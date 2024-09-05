Jennifer Lopez Replaces Her Trusty Hermès Birkin With an Unexpectedly Colorful Custom Bag
She added a touch of pink to an all-green outfit in a very "J.Lo" way.
Jennifer Lopez's time in Los Angeles this week hasn't only been spent twirling through a post-breakup shopping spree wearing a boho chic skirt trend. The multi-hyphenate is also handling business in end-of-summer—and very "J.Lo"—style, with help from a brand-new custom bag.
A lot of stars use their post-divorce announcement appearances for a dose of "revenge dressing" in low-cuts and all black everything. Lopez swerved in a colorful direction instead, and surprisingly left out her emotional support Birkin bags. The singer was photographed heading to a meeting at her California office on Wednesday, September 4. She stepped out of her car wearing a flowy green button-up blouse with a multicolored floral pattern on the back and the cuffs of her sleeves.
The "On The Floor" singer coordinated the vibrant long-sleeve top with a matching green maxi skirt, which featured a high waist and a voluminous tiered hem.
The musician accessorized her monochrome daytime ensemble with green sky-high, open-toed platform heels. She also wore pink-tinted aviator sunglasses, which complimented the floral design on her blouse, and large silver hoop earrings.
Surprisingly, Lopez opted out of taking one of her many $20,000 Hermès Birkin bags to the office. Instead, she tapped the Valentino Garavani V-shaped logo purse, currently priced right under $3,000 on resale platforms. And in a sign that she's putting herself first, Lopez stamped her hot pink with "JLO" in white letters and a tiny red heart underneath.
Lopez's latest office look elevates her favorite maxi skirt trend—a style the pop star coincidentally fronts whenever she touches L.A. soil. In a previous sighting earlier this week, the "All I Have" singer ditched her beloved wide-leg jeans for a patchwork maxi skirt, which she paired with a sequin tank top.
Whether with boho chic styling or clever color-blocking cues, Jennifer Lopez is taking a breezy, colorful approach to break-up style with her rotation of maxi skirts. There's a reason the multi-hyphenate continues to re-wear this particular silhouette—it's timeless and versatile no matter the season or occasion. (See J.Lo's recent L.A. shopping outfit as an example of the same style worn differently.) And, it still pairs well with a megawatt designer bag.
We might not have a personalized Valentino handbag on deck, but at least there are tons of similar skirt styles to shop now.
Shop Boho Maxi Skirts Inspired by J.Lo
