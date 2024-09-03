One thing about Jennifer Lopez is that she'll never let a breakup dim her fashion streak. Days after filing for divorce from husband Ben Affleck, she's been experimenting with a handful of rising denim trends to kick off her single style era. So far, her favorite and most frequently worn piece is a pair of Gucci wide-leg jeans. But after ending her silence in a breakup post on Instagram, Lopez then swapped out her favorite pants for a boho chic skirt trend she's been styling since 2022.

Jennifer Lopez was photographed shopping with friends in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 1. She was captured outside of the Westfield Mall wearing a cream sequin tank top, which came with a rounded neckline and a cropped hem that hit right underneath the bust.

Jennifer Lopez tapped 2024's rising patchwork denim trend while out shopping in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 1. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lovers and Friends Charlotte Top $44 at Revolve

She boho-ified the flowy, short shirt with a high-waisted maxi skirt from Dior. The tiered silhouette featured alternating light and dark wash patchwork denim panels. This isn't the first time J.Lo sported the jean skirt, though. She was first spotted in the exact style, and for a similar shopping outing, as early as 2022. Most recently, in June, the multi-hyphenate wore the denim skirt paired with a similar white crop top while out shopping with her son, Max, in Beverly Hills. (Clearly, J.Lo has established a trusty outfit formula for her visits to the mall.)

Wash Lab Denim Chevron Denim Maxi Skirt $128 at Nordstrom

The "On The Floor" singer completed her latest look with a coordinating pair of gold metallic flip flops from TKEES. She also accessorized with her usual rotation of accessories—oversized Gucci sunglasses and silver Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings—plus stacks of long, gold pendant necklaces and a $10,000 diamond-studded chain bracelet from Marli. Instead of her go-to choice of a $20,000 (or more) Hermès Birkin bag, Lopez matched her Dior skirt with the brand’s rare $4,400 monogram blue denim Saddle bag.

Christian Dior 2003 Pre-Owned Trotter Saddle Bag $3,804 at Farfetch

Gucci Eyewear Horsebit Detail Square-Frame Sunglasses $368 at Farfetch

Jennifer Lopez has nailed down multiple facets of her personal style, from loud-luxury layering to elaborate business-casual attire. She's also always had her pulse on the boho chic aesthetic, especially for the summer. Lopez has been relying on the relaxed look even more after her month-long trip to the Hamptons in July, where she spent her time strolling around the block in floral gowns and wedges to overalls and fisherman sandals.

Lopez's maxi skirt is not only a nod to her boho-inspired, single summer fashion—it's also an allusion to fall 2024's must-watch denim trend. Mixed denim silhouettes have been a big hit on the Fall 2024 runways, like the two-tone denim dresses and hybrid jackets seen at Fendi, Stella McCartney, Chloé, and Max Mara. Trousers and skirts are also included when discussing the patchwork for fall—but it seems that J.Lo got her head start on the trend years ago.

Styles with a similarly bohemian lean are also ruling the fall 2024 collections, from ruffled chiffon gowns to tall leather boots. Jennifer Lopez's take on the boho chic skirt trend is the most everyday-friendly of the bunch—even when it's paired with a rare Dior bag. Take inspiration from Jennifer Lopez's shopping spree ‘fit and get your hands on similar maxi skirts ahead.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Denim Patchwork Skirts Inspired by Jennifer Lopez