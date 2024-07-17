Jennifer Lopez Joins the Overalls Trend Cycle on Another Hamptons Bike Ride

She couldn't have looked more relaxed.

Jennifer Lopez wears a pair of white overalls and a high bun with oversize silver hoops on a bike ride in the Hamptons
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
inNews

In June, new Jennifer Lopez outfits arrived between private power lunches and shopping trips, and always came with a rare Hermès bag. In July, Jennifer Lopez outfits make their debut on Hamptons bike rides—minus a Birkin swinging from the handlebars. What a difference a month makes.

Jennifer Lopez chose a pedal through the Hamptons on Tuesday, July 16—her second wedding anniversary with husband Ben Affleck—to join the overalls trend cycle. Her uncharacteristically laid-back outfit involved a pair of what appear to be paint-splattered overalls by Ralph Lauren, plus a pair of leather Ralph Lauren flip flops.

jennifer lopez rides a bike in the hamptons wearing a pair of white overalls with paint splattered across the front and a pair of brown flip flops

Jennifer Lopez took a Tuesday, July 16, bike ride in a pair of Ralph Lauren overalls.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Paint Splatter Linen Cotton Overall
RRL Paint Splatter Linen Cotton Overall

Leather Flip Flop
Ralph Lauren Leather Flip Flop

Silver hoops by Jennifer Fisher were Lopez's one and only accessory—unless her designer bike and farmer's market basket by Linus count. For a multi-platinum singer and world-famous actor, it was a notably down-to-earth look.

Jennifer Fisher 14kt Gold Plated Hoop Earrings
Jennifer Fisher 14kt Gold Plated Hoop Earrings

Mixte 3i
Linus Mixte 3i

Farmer's Basket
Linus Farmer's Basket

Jennifer Lopez has spent early and mid-July out east, summer dress shopping with step-daughter Violet Affleck and taking over the Sag Harbor sidewalks in Ralph Lauren knit sweaters, relaxed jumpsuits, maxi dresses, and wedge sandals. Over the weekend, she also showed off her luxuriously sporty side in a Chanel T-shirt and flip flops for another bike ride.

The Hamptons takeover is Lopez's second solo (fashion) trip in a month, following her June trip to Italy—where she took over the riviera in a breezy matching set and Dior bag. (Lopez and husband Ben Affleck are reportedly "spending time apart" and "focusing on loved ones," in spite of their wedding anniversary.)

Jennifer Lopez rides a bike wearing a pink stripe Chanel shirt and white micro shorts with $55 flip flops

Lopez had a much more upscale take on bike riding fashion a few days before, cycling through the streets in a Chanel T-shirt and microshorts.

(Image credit: Matt Agudo/INSTARimages)

Lopez's paint-splattered overalls fit the carefree, "me-time" energy of her Hamptons wardrobe, while also lining up with a rising celebrity style moment. The farmer's market overalls trend has made its way from Hailey Bieber (pairing hers with a strawberry red T-shirt) to Kendall Jenner (in a stark white pair) to Sarah Jessica Parker (dressing hers up with crystal pumps).

The appeal is pretty obvious: They're a one-and-done outfit with a wear-all-day fit. Nothing else speaks to a month of rest and relaxation in the Hamptons quite like laid-back coveralls. But knowing J.Lo, it won't be long before she brings back the designer bags and sky-high heels—just maybe not on the back of a bike.

Shop the Overalls Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Free People Women's We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls, Optic White
We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls, Optic White

a pair of white overalls hangs on a hanger in front of a plain backdrop
Madewell Denim Oversized Carpenter Overalls

We the Free Good Luck Barrel Overalls
We the Free Good Luck Barrel Overalls

Topics
Jennifer Lopez
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸