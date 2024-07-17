Jennifer Lopez Joins the Overalls Trend Cycle on Another Hamptons Bike Ride
She couldn't have looked more relaxed.
In June, new Jennifer Lopez outfits arrived between private power lunches and shopping trips, and always came with a rare Hermès bag. In July, Jennifer Lopez outfits make their debut on Hamptons bike rides—minus a Birkin swinging from the handlebars. What a difference a month makes.
Jennifer Lopez chose a pedal through the Hamptons on Tuesday, July 16—her second wedding anniversary with husband Ben Affleck—to join the overalls trend cycle. Her uncharacteristically laid-back outfit involved a pair of what appear to be paint-splattered overalls by Ralph Lauren, plus a pair of leather Ralph Lauren flip flops.
Silver hoops by Jennifer Fisher were Lopez's one and only accessory—unless her designer bike and farmer's market basket by Linus count. For a multi-platinum singer and world-famous actor, it was a notably down-to-earth look.
Jennifer Lopez has spent early and mid-July out east, summer dress shopping with step-daughter Violet Affleck and taking over the Sag Harbor sidewalks in Ralph Lauren knit sweaters, relaxed jumpsuits, maxi dresses, and wedge sandals. Over the weekend, she also showed off her luxuriously sporty side in a Chanel T-shirt and flip flops for another bike ride.
The Hamptons takeover is Lopez's second solo (fashion) trip in a month, following her June trip to Italy—where she took over the riviera in a breezy matching set and Dior bag. (Lopez and husband Ben Affleck are reportedly "spending time apart" and "focusing on loved ones," in spite of their wedding anniversary.)
Lopez's paint-splattered overalls fit the carefree, "me-time" energy of her Hamptons wardrobe, while also lining up with a rising celebrity style moment. The farmer's market overalls trend has made its way from Hailey Bieber (pairing hers with a strawberry red T-shirt) to Kendall Jenner (in a stark white pair) to Sarah Jessica Parker (dressing hers up with crystal pumps).
The appeal is pretty obvious: They're a one-and-done outfit with a wear-all-day fit. Nothing else speaks to a month of rest and relaxation in the Hamptons quite like laid-back coveralls. But knowing J.Lo, it won't be long before she brings back the designer bags and sky-high heels—just maybe not on the back of a bike.
