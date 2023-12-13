Jennifer Lopez has been dressing in perfect preparation for the upcoming holiday season. The multi-hyphenate swears by a timeless classic red lip, even if she ends up underneath the mistletoe with her husband, Ben Affleck. But Lopez continues to keep us guessing by switching up her signature style. One day, she'll pull off quiet luxury elegance, but the next, the seamlessness of a Super Bowl half-time performer. But there is one common thread throughout Lopez's fashion: she always gives us a sultry moment (come on, it is JLo, after all!). Most recently, Lopez wore a plaid bra top that peek-a-boo'ed out her matching tartan trench. Her subtle yet sultry styling continues the exposed bra trend that we've seen all of 2023 (most notably, Jennifer Aniston's CR Fashion Book cover).

Both Lopez's bra top and dress were from Coach’s Resort 2022 collection (we love to see pieces from collections past out and about on the street!). Lopez's festive tartan look featured deep burgundy, gray, and various shades of navy and light blue—perfect for any holiday-themed outing or a night spent soaking in the warmth of chestnuts roasting on an open and roaring fire.

Her Coach trench also featured black lace embroidery on the collar lining and at the skirt’s hem, which softened the look. She wore striking, black patent leather boots that hit at her knee and featured a dangerously thin stiletto heel. Predictably, she paired the ensemble with her go-to crocodile Birkin Bag, which we last saw when Lopez wore ballet flats to kick start her French girl era. For jewelry, since the tartan set already made so much of a statement, Lopez kept it simple: She wore a pair of small and thick golden hoops, which matched the clasps on her Birkin.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Of course, JLo is up-to-date with all of the latest beauty trends: the brunette wore her hair in a sleek black ballerina bun, only furthering the stealth wealth fashion agenda (we have Sophia Richie to thank). Also, nothing quite displays A-list superpowers like a pair of oversized sunglasses while being photographed by the paparazzi.

The recipient of Elle’s 2023 Icon Award has more than proved her long-lasting grip on dictating fashion trends. And it seems festive wear in time for the holiday season is just another arena Lopez knows how to dominate, particularly with sensual yet sophisticated looks.