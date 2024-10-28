If you'd have told me I'd be typing the phrase "destroyed denim" into a CMS (content management system, for any non-media readers) in the year 2024, I never would have believed you. It's a defunct fashion phrase I haven't uttered in nearly a decade—and the runway's top fall denim trends suggested I'd keep it that way. But Jennifer Lopez had other plans.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, the pop star popped out in Beverly Hills for a swanky hotel lunch with friends. She was wearing her own version of the comfort 'fit: a white top, jeans, and an absurdly rare Hermès Birkin bag. This one, specifically, was a caramel-colored croc style that can fetch $55,000 on the second-hand market.

Though said price tag could elicit a gasp from the wealthiest of us, Lopez's jeans are what truly shocked me to my core. She wore a straight-leg pair in medium blue, which were covered entirely in intentional distressing. A relic of the mid-2010s, these babies were easily the most unexpected denim choice she could have made.

Jennifer Lopez reached for her favorite outfit combo, in jeans and a five-figure Birkin bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Less surprisingly, she styled her Dolce & Gabbana jeans with a cropped white top, huge sunglasses, and a pair of lucite naked sandals—all big players in the J.Lo fashion lexicon.

Brahmin Melbourne Collection Luggage Brown Small Finley Satchel Bag $365 at Dillard's

Ramy Brook Dee Cropped Button Down Cotton Shirt $275 at Ramy Brook

The general outfit equation is one Lopez reaches for on an almost-weekly basis—in fact, she put together a nearly-identical ensemble in 2023, featuring yet another white button-down and the same pair of ripped denim (this time, with the fabled Himalayan Birkin).

She wore the same jeans, style similarly, in 2023. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Throwback jeans seems to be a Jennifer Lopez favorite lately. Just last week, she brought back another long-dead trend from the grave (it is spooky season, after all): pleated jeans. Also known as balloon jeans, the style was a staple for 2010s hipsters and a pivotal part of Tumblr fashion. If anyone can bring these back, it's J.Lo.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors