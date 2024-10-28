Jennifer Lopez Styles 2017's Destroyed Denim Trend With a Rare, $55,000 Birkin Bag

This was not on my 2024 bingo card.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2024 AFI Fest - &quot;Unstoppable&quot; Photo Call at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 26, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

If you'd have told me I'd be typing the phrase "destroyed denim" into a CMS (content management system, for any non-media readers) in the year 2024, I never would have believed you. It's a defunct fashion phrase I haven't uttered in nearly a decade—and the runway's top fall denim trends suggested I'd keep it that way. But Jennifer Lopez had other plans.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, the pop star popped out in Beverly Hills for a swanky hotel lunch with friends. She was wearing her own version of the comfort 'fit: a white top, jeans, and an absurdly rare Hermès Birkin bag. This one, specifically, was a caramel-colored croc style that can fetch $55,000 on the second-hand market.

Though said price tag could elicit a gasp from the wealthiest of us, Lopez's jeans are what truly shocked me to my core. She wore a straight-leg pair in medium blue, which were covered entirely in intentional distressing. A relic of the mid-2010s, these babies were easily the most unexpected denim choice she could have made.

Singer Jennifer Lopez turns heads as she arrives at the Beverly Hills Hotel, stylishly carrying a $100K orange Birkin Crocodile handbag while meeting friends for lunch.

Jennifer Lopez reached for her favorite outfit combo, in jeans and a five-figure Birkin bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Less surprisingly, she styled her Dolce & Gabbana jeans with a cropped white top, huge sunglasses, and a pair of lucite naked sandals—all big players in the J.Lo fashion lexicon.

Retrofête Chris Low Rise Jeans
Retrofête Chris Low Rise Jeans

Annabrilden Heeled Mule
Aldo Annabrilden Heeled Mule

Brahmin Melbourne Collection Luggage Brown Small Finley Satchel Bag
Brahmin Melbourne Collection Luggage Brown Small Finley Satchel Bag

Dee Cropped Button Down Cotton Shirt
Ramy Brook Dee Cropped Button Down Cotton Shirt

The general outfit equation is one Lopez reaches for on an almost-weekly basis—in fact, she put together a nearly-identical ensemble in 2023, featuring yet another white button-down and the same pair of ripped denim (this time, with the fabled Himalayan Birkin).

Jennifer Lopez reached for her favorite outfit combo, in jeans and a five-figure Birkin bag.

She wore the same jeans, style similarly, in 2023.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Throwback jeans seems to be a Jennifer Lopez favorite lately. Just last week, she brought back another long-dead trend from the grave (it is spooky season, after all): pleated jeans. Also known as balloon jeans, the style was a staple for 2010s hipsters and a pivotal part of Tumblr fashion. If anyone can bring these back, it's J.Lo.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸