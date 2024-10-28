Jennifer Lopez Styles 2017's Destroyed Denim Trend With a Rare, $55,000 Birkin Bag
This was not on my 2024 bingo card.
If you'd have told me I'd be typing the phrase "destroyed denim" into a CMS (content management system, for any non-media readers) in the year 2024, I never would have believed you. It's a defunct fashion phrase I haven't uttered in nearly a decade—and the runway's top fall denim trends suggested I'd keep it that way. But Jennifer Lopez had other plans.
On Sunday, Oct. 27, the pop star popped out in Beverly Hills for a swanky hotel lunch with friends. She was wearing her own version of the comfort 'fit: a white top, jeans, and an absurdly rare Hermès Birkin bag. This one, specifically, was a caramel-colored croc style that can fetch $55,000 on the second-hand market.
Though said price tag could elicit a gasp from the wealthiest of us, Lopez's jeans are what truly shocked me to my core. She wore a straight-leg pair in medium blue, which were covered entirely in intentional distressing. A relic of the mid-2010s, these babies were easily the most unexpected denim choice she could have made.
Less surprisingly, she styled her Dolce & Gabbana jeans with a cropped white top, huge sunglasses, and a pair of lucite naked sandals—all big players in the J.Lo fashion lexicon.
The general outfit equation is one Lopez reaches for on an almost-weekly basis—in fact, she put together a nearly-identical ensemble in 2023, featuring yet another white button-down and the same pair of ripped denim (this time, with the fabled Himalayan Birkin).
Throwback jeans seems to be a Jennifer Lopez favorite lately. Just last week, she brought back another long-dead trend from the grave (it is spooky season, after all): pleated jeans. Also known as balloon jeans, the style was a staple for 2010s hipsters and a pivotal part of Tumblr fashion. If anyone can bring these back, it's J.Lo.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
