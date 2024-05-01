Jennifer Lopez Ditches Her Signature Sweats for a Preppy Cardigan

Jennifer Lopez is known for her high-low fashion moments, mixing casual comfort with luxury. The star wears platform Uggs while carrying a Birkin, pairs fur coats with baseball caps, and runs errands in leggings and $1,200 Prada sneakers. Now that spring has sprung, J. Lo is taking her off-duty style in a preppy direction.

Lopez has been slowly transitioning from sweatpants to jeans in recent looks, and this week she made a full turn toward country club street style. Her unexpected-yet-upscale look included a pair of loose belted trousers, a tan, wide-arm cardigan, and clear peep-toe stiletto heels from the brand Femme LA. But she didn't abandon her favorite accessories: Oversize Chloé sunglasses and her Hermès Himalayan Croc Birkin bag still made an appearance.

Jennifer Lopez is ditching the casual looks ahead of Monday's Met Gala. (Image credit: Backgrid one time use)

Lopez's previous low-key, yet elevated outfits were in line with the rough-around-the-edges spirit that's been an enduring theme throughout her career, and even more so this year with her new documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. In a viral clip from the movie, she touches on her Bronx upbringing, "I like taking my hair out like this. It reminds me, like, when I was 16 in the Bronx, running up and down the block. Crazy little girl who used to f***ing be wild and no limits, all dreams."

The singer has lately channeled her past with distressed puddle jeans and laid-back sweatsuits—plus a color-coordinating Birkin, to show how far she's come.

Jennifer Lopez has been slowly transitioning from sweatpants to jeans, and this week she made a full turn toward dressy street style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next month, Lopez will make her return to the stage for the "This Is Me…Now" greatest hits tour, her first tour in five years. Before that, she'll ascend the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps as the co-chair of Monday's Met Gala, alongside Zendaya and Bad Bunny.

Lopez warmed up for fashion's biggest night a few weeks ago while attending the Hispanic Federation Annual Gala. Dressed by her longtime styling duo Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, Lopez wore a form-fitting golden Monique Lhuillier gown and matching cape.