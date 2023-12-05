Julia Roberts' Boots Are Under $200

There is so much to love about Julia Roberts’s slew of recent ensembles. The actress, who is currently promoting her new film Leave the World Behind, has been stepping out in a series of looks that I want to copy instantly. And while her Gucci short-suit is more of a bucket-list purchase for me, there are other parts of her press tour wardrobe that I can actually buy for myself right now. Namely, the several pairs of boots from the sustainable brand VIVAIA that she has been sporting lately.

She’s worn shoes from the brand not once but twice over the month. Most recently, Roberts wore a gray pair of ankle boots from the brand—the “Melissa” style, to be exact—while out to dinner in New York City. She kept the gray look going with a coordinating pair of gray tights, a sleek black turtleneck, and a long camel coat by Nells Nelson. She kept her accessories fairly simple, opting for a pair of oversized aviator-style sunglasses and a rainbow-hued shoulder bag from Kurt Geiger. Her beauty look was just as classic as her ensemble, with her long red hair and perfected French bangs coiffed to easy perfection. File this under simple ways to incorporate color into an otherwise toned-down outfit.

(Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images)

The other time she sported a pair of boots from the brand was on November 29, when she opted for a black knee-high pair for another long day of press while in London. That time, she wore them with a simple black-and-white ensemble comprising a sleek cut-out blazer dress from Jacquemeus, a white turtleneck, a pair of opaque black tights from Wolford, and a selection of jewels from Chopard.

Not only are both pairs of boots so easy to style for everyday wear, but they both cost under $200 and come in tons of colors for you to choose from. The Melissa boots cost $139, are on sale for just $119, and come in 12 colorways. The Tara Pro boots—waterproof!—come in at a slightly higher price of $189 and are available in eight shades.

Roberts is hardly the first celebrity to sport the brand as of late—Alexa Chung, Katie Holmes, and Selena Gomez are also fans—and the range has also gained something of a cult-like following online since its launch in 2020. It’s not hard to see why. The range of heels, ballet flats, loafers, boots, and accessories are made using recycled materials; VIVAIA’s range of footwear is beloved for its comfortable feel and chic look. Keep scrolling to shop the boots for yourself while they’re still in stock.

