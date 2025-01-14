Kaia Gerber hit the gym in her first appearance since the announcement of her breakup with Dune star Austin Butler. One can only imagine the sweat and gossip going down in her sessions with longtime trainer Kirsty Godso right now. But when big life changes happen, it's crucial to lean into your routines. Perhaps that's why Gerber returned to her signature workout uniform for her most recent stroll through New York City.

The base layer for most of the 23-year-old's gym outfits tends to be a sleek pair of leggings. She used to favor colorful leggings from cult-favorite athleisure brand Gym Shark, but more recently she seems to have filled her closet with multiple pairs of Alo's black high-waisted Airlift leggings, which offer a bit more support for your lower back.

Kaia Gerber pairs black leggings with a navy hoodie and a Paloma Wool tote bag. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

From there, the Bottoms actor added a navy blue hoodie, black Nike socks, and a matching pair of Nike Free Metcon 6 sneakers. With a chunky foam heel, these babies are stable enough for lifting but flexible enough for cardio, too, making them ideal for all sorts of cathartic post-breakup exercise.

Nike Free Metcon 6 Women's Workout Shoes $120 at Nike

That said, the star of the show has to be her Paloma Wool Philana tote bag. The shopper is currently sold-out—partly thanks to Gerber's ongoing obsession with it, I'm sure—but the style is scheduled for a restock sometime this year. With silver grommet details and a cracked black leather exterior, the design perfectly mimics the look of an edgy find plucked from the shelves of The Vintage Twin: one of Gerber's favorite shops in New York City.

Paloma Wool Philana Bag Waitlist

Honestly, single Kaia Gerber is probably going to have the best year of her life in 2025. She has at least two projects in the works, with roles in both Benito Skinner's forthcoming comedy series and Jonah Hill's next movie, plus a popular book club to manage. Needless to say, this is a girl who's going to be okay.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors