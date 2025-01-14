Kaia Gerber Pairs Her Post-Breakup Workout Outfit With the Coolest Under-$500 Tote Bag

Amid news of her split from Austin Butler, the model is sticking to her routines in New York City.

Kaia Gerber
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Kaia Gerber hit the gym in her first appearance since the announcement of her breakup with Dune star Austin Butler. One can only imagine the sweat and gossip going down in her sessions with longtime trainer Kirsty Godso right now. But when big life changes happen, it's crucial to lean into your routines. Perhaps that's why Gerber returned to her signature workout uniform for her most recent stroll through New York City.

The base layer for most of the 23-year-old's gym outfits tends to be a sleek pair of leggings. She used to favor colorful leggings from cult-favorite athleisure brand Gym Shark, but more recently she seems to have filled her closet with multiple pairs of Alo's black high-waisted Airlift leggings, which offer a bit more support for your lower back.

Kaia Gerber wearing leggings and nikes in new york city

Kaia Gerber pairs black leggings with a navy hoodie and a Paloma Wool tote bag.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

High-Waist Airlift Legging - Black
Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Legging

From there, the Bottoms actor added a navy blue hoodie, black Nike socks, and a matching pair of Nike Free Metcon 6 sneakers. With a chunky foam heel, these babies are stable enough for lifting but flexible enough for cardio, too, making them ideal for all sorts of cathartic post-breakup exercise.

Nike Free Metcon 6 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 6 Women's Workout Shoes

Hydra French Cotton-Terry Hoodie
Suzie Kondi Hydra French Cotton-Terry Hoodie

That said, the star of the show has to be her Paloma Wool Philana tote bag. The shopper is currently sold-out—partly thanks to Gerber's ongoing obsession with it, I'm sure—but the style is scheduled for a restock sometime this year. With silver grommet details and a cracked black leather exterior, the design perfectly mimics the look of an edgy find plucked from the shelves of The Vintage Twin: one of Gerber's favorite shops in New York City.

No 2192 / Philana
Paloma Wool Philana Bag

Honestly, single Kaia Gerber is probably going to have the best year of her life in 2025. She has at least two projects in the works, with roles in both Benito Skinner's forthcoming comedy series and Jonah Hill's next movie, plus a popular book club to manage. Needless to say, this is a girl who's going to be okay.

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

