Kaia Gerber Pairs Her Post-Breakup Workout Outfit With the Coolest Under-$500 Tote Bag
Amid news of her split from Austin Butler, the model is sticking to her routines in New York City.
Kaia Gerber hit the gym in her first appearance since the announcement of her breakup with Dune star Austin Butler. One can only imagine the sweat and gossip going down in her sessions with longtime trainer Kirsty Godso right now. But when big life changes happen, it's crucial to lean into your routines. Perhaps that's why Gerber returned to her signature workout uniform for her most recent stroll through New York City.
The base layer for most of the 23-year-old's gym outfits tends to be a sleek pair of leggings. She used to favor colorful leggings from cult-favorite athleisure brand Gym Shark, but more recently she seems to have filled her closet with multiple pairs of Alo's black high-waisted Airlift leggings, which offer a bit more support for your lower back.
From there, the Bottoms actor added a navy blue hoodie, black Nike socks, and a matching pair of Nike Free Metcon 6 sneakers. With a chunky foam heel, these babies are stable enough for lifting but flexible enough for cardio, too, making them ideal for all sorts of cathartic post-breakup exercise.
That said, the star of the show has to be her Paloma Wool Philana tote bag. The shopper is currently sold-out—partly thanks to Gerber's ongoing obsession with it, I'm sure—but the style is scheduled for a restock sometime this year. With silver grommet details and a cracked black leather exterior, the design perfectly mimics the look of an edgy find plucked from the shelves of The Vintage Twin: one of Gerber's favorite shops in New York City.
Honestly, single Kaia Gerber is probably going to have the best year of her life in 2025. She has at least two projects in the works, with roles in both Benito Skinner's forthcoming comedy series and Jonah Hill's next movie, plus a popular book club to manage. Needless to say, this is a girl who's going to be okay.
Hanna Lustig
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
