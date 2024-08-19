Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Coordinate in Matching Minimal Outfits
The couple sync up their style ahead of Butler's birthday.
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are rising to the top of the stylish celebrity couples list, and for good reason. Gerber's beloved minimalist approach has been rubbing off on Butler over the course of their nearly three-year relationship, and the duo's latest sighting together further proves that couples that go together really do dress together.
Gerber and Butler were spotted in New York City on Saturday, August 17. Ahead of Butler's 33rd birthday, the two spent the afternoon shopping, coordinating their casual looks of the day with one another. Gerber’s weekend street-style outfit, which she'd test-driven before, consisted of a frilly, white babydoll blouse that was slightly sheer, revealing her black bralette underneath.
The Bottoms actress wore her flowy tank top with straight, navy blue pants. Gerber stuck to her minimalist dress code to a T, opting for simple accessories to complete her look. She tapped one of her favorite summer shoes—a pair of black Repetto BB ballet flats that were adorned with tiny bows at the front. While a bulk of her outfit was "very cutesy and very demure," she subtly co-signed edgy Brat summer cues via black wraparound sunglasses from Thistles. She also threw on mini silver hoop earrings and a dainty pendant necklace and slung a beige leather maxi tote bag over her shoulder.
Butler was by Gerber's side, sporting a similar ensemble and in similar colors. The Elvis star wore a boxy white T-shirt with a teal sweatshirt draped over his shoulders and slouchy, dark green cargo pants. He also went for a pair of "flats"—in his case, gray Birkenstock Boston mules, which happen to be one of the couple's favorite shoes to wear together.
He wore a navy, logo-adorned "Capco Steel" cap and his signature silver chain necklace. Butler completed his look by clutching a tiny white-and-green shopping bag and Gerber's hand.
Gerber and Butler are low-key compared to the rest of Hollywood's It couples. Aside from the occasional red carpet and late-night party appearances, it's not every day that the two are spotted in public together—but when they are, they're sure to deliver some much-needed couple style inspiration.
One of the duo's most memorable coordinating outfits in the past year happened to be a spontaneous one: While taking their pooch out for a walk in Los Angeles last December, the two sported matching navy blue caps and neutral Birkenstock clogs.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
With Gerber joining Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber as fashion's minimalist princess, it's no wonder that her effortless styling choices are slipping into Butler's closet. A white tee and neutral pants for summer are as timeless as they get, and luckily, the foolproof outfit formula is just as easy to recreate no matter the time of year.
Shop Kaia Gerber's Couple Outfit With Austin Butler
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Get Excited To Dress for Work With These Fall Suits Trends
Your fresh new office looks inspired by the runways.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Beyoncé Nails One of Fashion’s Most Daring Trends Without Breaking a Sweat
Her weekend date-night look was a tour de force.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Celebs Are Wearing These Unexpected Fall Fashion Trends
Rihanna, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber are helping usher in the newest styles that are anything but boring.
By Emma Childs Published
-
These Bold Fall Suit Trends Are Challenging Sad Corporate Style
Your fresh new office looks inspired by the runways.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Beyoncé Nails Risky Pattern Clashing and the "Rich Mom" Trend in One Chic Look
Her weekend date-night look was a tour de force.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Unexpected Celebrity Fashion Trends You’re Going To See Everywhere This Fall
Rihanna, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber are helping usher in the newest styles that are anything but boring.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Reformation’s Once-Yearly Sale Is Packed With Viral Celeb-Favorites—Shop Them Now
Add them to your shopping cart before it's too late!
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
The Kaia Gerber Recipe for Wearing Pajamas Outside: A Classic Bag, It Sneakers, and a Full Earring Stack
Step one: Fill out your earring stack.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Priyanka Chopra Gives Her Sheer Lingerie a Red Carpet Revamp
We've never seen a "robe" worn like this before.
By India Roby Published
-
Bermuda Shorts Outfits to Style for Early Fall
A favorite amongst fashion insiders and celebrities, you'll wonder why you haven't tried them sooner.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Kendall Jenner Copies Kaia Gerber's Exact Gym Outfit, Down to Her New Nike It Sneakers
Down to her new It sneakers.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published