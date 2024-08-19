Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are rising to the top of the stylish celebrity couples list, and for good reason. Gerber's beloved minimalist approach has been rubbing off on Butler over the course of their nearly three-year relationship, and the duo's latest sighting together further proves that couples that go together really do dress together.

Gerber and Butler were spotted in New York City on Saturday, August 17. Ahead of Butler's 33rd birthday, the two spent the afternoon shopping, coordinating their casual looks of the day with one another. Gerber’s weekend street-style outfit, which she'd test-driven before, consisted of a frilly, white babydoll blouse that was slightly sheer, revealing her black bralette underneath.

Austin Butler celebrates his birthday with Kaia Gerber on a Manhattan stroll. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Bottoms actress wore her flowy tank top with straight, navy blue pants. Gerber stuck to her minimalist dress code to a T, opting for simple accessories to complete her look. She tapped one of her favorite summer shoes—a pair of black Repetto BB ballet flats that were adorned with tiny bows at the front. While a bulk of her outfit was "very cutesy and very demure," she subtly co-signed edgy Brat summer cues via black wraparound sunglasses from Thistles. She also threw on mini silver hoop earrings and a dainty pendant necklace and slung a beige leather maxi tote bag over her shoulder.

Paloma Wool No 1807 / Tropez Pants €190 at Paloma Wool

Butler was by Gerber's side, sporting a similar ensemble and in similar colors. The Elvis star wore a boxy white T-shirt with a teal sweatshirt draped over his shoulders and slouchy, dark green cargo pants. He also went for a pair of "flats"—in his case, gray Birkenstock Boston mules, which happen to be one of the couple's favorite shoes to wear together.

He wore a navy, logo-adorned "Capco Steel" cap and his signature silver chain necklace. Butler completed his look by clutching a tiny white-and-green shopping bag and Gerber's hand.

Gerber and Butler are low-key compared to the rest of Hollywood's It couples. Aside from the occasional red carpet and late-night party appearances, it's not every day that the two are spotted in public together—but when they are, they're sure to deliver some much-needed couple style inspiration.

A few weeks ago, the couple adopted similar understated styles in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the duo's most memorable coordinating outfits in the past year happened to be a spontaneous one: While taking their pooch out for a walk in Los Angeles last December, the two sported matching navy blue caps and neutral Birkenstock clogs.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With Gerber joining Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber as fashion's minimalist princess, it's no wonder that her effortless styling choices are slipping into Butler's closet. A white tee and neutral pants for summer are as timeless as they get, and luckily, the foolproof outfit formula is just as easy to recreate no matter the time of year.

Shop Kaia Gerber's Couple Outfit With Austin Butler