Kaia Gerber wearing a sweatshirt and carrying a matcha latte in Los Angeles
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Model and book-fluencer Kaia Gerber is a true master of off-duty model style. She loves a good librarian cardigan or timeless ballet flat paired with a slip skirt. She's not afraid to style the occasional lace poncho and she never seems to tire of trench coats or leather jackets. But I often get the sense that her truest self would rather be driving around in her Range Rover wearing athleisure and Ugg slippers pretty much all the time.

Of course, there's an art to the celebrity errand-running outfit. Ideally, it should be cohesive enough to get photographed but stop short of looking too over-considered. It's a fine line, but Gerber knows exactly how to walk it. Take her latest outfit, for instance. While grabbing a matcha latté in Los Angeles on Nov. 7, the 23-year-old stepped out in a cropped black knit zip-up hoodie and matching black leggings. Her blousy zip-up looks like a dead ringer for the best-selling Cloud Knit Hoodie from Frankie's Bikinis and she owns several pairs of Alo's high-waisted Air Lift leggings—so consider both of those closet staples decidedly Kaia-approved.

What I really want to talk about, though, are her staple, under-$500 fall accessories. Specifically, her beige shearling-lined Ugg Tasman slippers, chunky white socks, and surprisingly affordable black Thistles sunglasses, the last of which she's been wearing non-stop for months.

Honestly, it's a relief to see celebrities circling back to classic Ugg boots as opposed to the platform styles that have been trending for the last five years. My boyfriend has all but banned me from styling Ugg outfits with my platform pair because I trip incessantly in them. I've been eyeing a replacement pair of Tasman slippers for quite some time.

Clearly, even the simplest and most casual Uggs can be elevated with thoughtful fall essentials. Just ask Kaia Gerber.

