Kaia Gerber Grabs a Matcha in Ugg Slippers and Her Favorite Under-$300 Sunglasses
The star has been leaning all the way into affordable fall wardrobe essentials.
Model and book-fluencer Kaia Gerber is a true master of off-duty model style. She loves a good librarian cardigan or timeless ballet flat paired with a slip skirt. She's not afraid to style the occasional lace poncho and she never seems to tire of trench coats or leather jackets. But I often get the sense that her truest self would rather be driving around in her Range Rover wearing athleisure and Ugg slippers pretty much all the time.
Of course, there's an art to the celebrity errand-running outfit. Ideally, it should be cohesive enough to get photographed but stop short of looking too over-considered. It's a fine line, but Gerber knows exactly how to walk it. Take her latest outfit, for instance. While grabbing a matcha latté in Los Angeles on Nov. 7, the 23-year-old stepped out in a cropped black knit zip-up hoodie and matching black leggings. Her blousy zip-up looks like a dead ringer for the best-selling Cloud Knit Hoodie from Frankie's Bikinis and she owns several pairs of Alo's high-waisted Air Lift leggings—so consider both of those closet staples decidedly Kaia-approved.
What I really want to talk about, though, are her staple, under-$500 fall accessories. Specifically, her beige shearling-lined Ugg Tasman slippers, chunky white socks, and surprisingly affordable black Thistles sunglasses, the last of which she's been wearing non-stop for months.
Honestly, it's a relief to see celebrities circling back to classic Ugg boots as opposed to the platform styles that have been trending for the last five years. My boyfriend has all but banned me from styling Ugg outfits with my platform pair because I trip incessantly in them. I've been eyeing a replacement pair of Tasman slippers for quite some time.
Clearly, even the simplest and most casual Uggs can be elevated with thoughtful fall essentials. Just ask Kaia Gerber.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
