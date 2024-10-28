Kaia Gerber's Under-$500 Bag, Ballet Flats, and Sunglasses Are the Only Accessories She Needs
The model's all-white, off-duty look includes the pieces she wears most.
Kaia Gerber looks good in everything, from rare vintage Givenchy couture to J.Crew cashmere sweaters. It's the mark of a true supermodel‚ this ability to infuse clothing with style and meaning no matter the occasion.
Case in point: The laid-back ensemble she wore to run some errands in Los Angeles over the weekend. On Sunday, Oct. 27, the 23-year-old tooled around town in the voluminous Jackie Onassis-inspired Thistles sunglasses she's been wearing all summer and fall. She matched her black shades to a black shopper tote with silver grommets from Paloma Wool—both of which retail for less than $500. Her exact bag is currently sold out, but there's a waitlist for an upcoming restock linked below if you're so inclined. Earlier this month, Gerber was photographed wearing the same bag with low-rise jeans and a Library Science trucker hat from her aptly named book club while FaceTiming on the streets of New York City.
I'd also like to take a moment to formally ask: Does anyone know Kaia Gerber's perfect reddish brown lip combination? Seriously, I need answers! She tends to wear understated pinks and nudes on the red carpet when makeup artist Nina Park is calling the shots. When it comes to her everyday look, however, she clearly prefers something a bit darker and closer in hue to her chestnut brown hair. Perhaps she got the idea from my contrast makeup theory explainer.
The rest of her outfit was off-duty model fashion at its finest: a white tank top and a loose pair of white pull-on pants. The genius of an elastic waist pant like this, in my opinion, is that they look from trousers from afar but feel like lightweight sweatpants on the body. I haven't yet found where Gerber's crisp white pair comes from, but Anine Bing's Soto pant would be a close substitution.
The Bottoms star finished the look with her favorite black Repetto ballet flats, the French girl flat of choice. The shoes are amply available for purchase if you want to copy her look, but equally wonderful (and slightly less expensive) options are available from Margaux and Mango as well.
Suffice it to say, Gerber instantly elevates everything she puts on—even outfits that are basically pajamas.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
