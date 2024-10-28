Kaia Gerber's Under-$500 Bag, Ballet Flats, and Sunglasses Are the Only Accessories She Needs

Kaia Gerber looks good in everything, from rare vintage Givenchy couture to J.Crew cashmere sweaters. It's the mark of a true supermodel‚ this ability to infuse clothing with style and meaning no matter the occasion.

Case in point: The laid-back ensemble she wore to run some errands in Los Angeles over the weekend. On Sunday, Oct. 27, the 23-year-old tooled around town in the voluminous Jackie Onassis-inspired Thistles sunglasses she's been wearing all summer and fall. She matched her black shades to a black shopper tote with silver grommets from Paloma Wool—both of which retail for less than $500. Her exact bag is currently sold out, but there's a waitlist for an upcoming restock linked below if you're so inclined. Earlier this month, Gerber was photographed wearing the same bag with low-rise jeans and a Library Science trucker hat from her aptly named book club while FaceTiming on the streets of New York City.

I'd also like to take a moment to formally ask: Does anyone know Kaia Gerber's perfect reddish brown lip combination? Seriously, I need answers! She tends to wear understated pinks and nudes on the red carpet when makeup artist Nina Park is calling the shots. When it comes to her everyday look, however, she clearly prefers something a bit darker and closer in hue to her chestnut brown hair. Perhaps she got the idea from my contrast makeup theory explainer.

Kaia Gerber wears Thistles sunglasses and a Paloma Wool tote. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Paloma Wool Philana Bag Waitlist

The rest of her outfit was off-duty model fashion at its finest: a white tank top and a loose pair of white pull-on pants. The genius of an elastic waist pant like this, in my opinion, is that they look from trousers from afar but feel like lightweight sweatpants on the body. I haven't yet found where Gerber's crisp white pair comes from, but Anine Bing's Soto pant would be a close substitution.

The Bottoms star finished the look with her favorite black Repetto ballet flats, the French girl flat of choice. The shoes are amply available for purchase if you want to copy her look, but equally wonderful (and slightly less expensive) options are available from Margaux and Mango as well.

Kaia Gerber runs errands in her black Repetto ballet flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Mango Leather Ballet Flats With Bow $80 at Mango

Suffice it to say, Gerber instantly elevates everything she puts on—even outfits that are basically pajamas.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors