Katie Holmes Perfects a Paris Street Style Tights Trend With a Tory Burch Runway Look

She tapped New York Fashion Week's favorite designer to bring the look stateside.

Katie Holmes at the pritemps department store opening in new york city wearing a patterned dress and tights
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage's avatar
By
published
in News

Katie Holmes was living every fashion editor's dream at the grand opening of French department store Printemps's in New York City on Mar. 20. Aside from shopping megawatt designers after-hours, the actress got first-dibs on a complete Tory Burch fall runway look to wear to the event. And, she used it to deploy a Paris street style tights trend to perfection.

To spend the night touring Printemps's new outpost in Manhattan's Financial District, Katie Holmes wore a Bambi-spotted Tory Burch look that debuted during New York Fashion Week last month. Just like on the runway, the piece's billowing sleeves and body-skimming ruched skirt embodied Burch's fan-favorite ethos of "remixed classics." Plus, it was a bold break from Holmes's usual streak of striped shirts, capri pants, and sweatshirts.

Katie Holmes wears a printed dress with matching heels and tights in New York City

Katie Holmes attended the Printemps grand opening on Mar. 20 in a deer-print matching set.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

a model walks the runway at tory burch wearing a deer printed matching set

Her look was pulled straight from Tory Burch's Fall 2025 runway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes followed the runway's playbook nearly from tip to toe. Underneath her woodsy matching set (or is it a dress?), she layered a pair of semi-sheer burgundy tights and coordinating peep-toe slingback heels. The director's wine-red pairing dipped her look into a reigning 2025 color trend—cabernet shades have ruled all four major fashion markets—and showed she was taking notes during her brief trip to Paris Fashion Week last month.

Guests at shows from Givenchy to Chanel stacked hosiery and shoes in the exact same shade beneath their outfits. Whether they leaned toward cherry red, butter yellow, or a deep scarlet like Holmes's, they started a bona fide tights trend—one that can boldly contrast any pattern or color up top.

Katie Holmes leaving her car wearing a deer print dress with matching tights and shoes

Holmes accentuated her Bambi set with burgundy tights and matching heels—a styling trend previously seen all over Paris.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paula Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Paula Heeled Sandal

Calzedonia, 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
Calzedonia
50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights

Katie Holmes wasn't done remixing her Tory Burch 'fit quite yet. After she sampled the colorful tights trend, she swapped out a brown leather clutch for a top-handle suede bag. The clasp and East-West shape are reminiscent of another beloved New York City brand, Savette. A bubble bath manicure perfectly coordinating to her tiny bag, however, was pure Katie.

Katie Holmes attends the opening of printemps carrying a pink suede bag

For added contrast, Holmes swapped the runway's brown leather bag for a pink suede style and a coordinating bubble bath manicure.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote
SAVETTE
Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Nudes/neutrals/browns - Bubble Bath
OPI
Nail Lacquer Nail Polish

The runway might have given Katie Holmes a template for the well-dressed night out, but she knows how to tweak the details—and integrate Parisian street style trends—to make the look her own.

TOPICS
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸