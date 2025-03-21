Katie Holmes was living every fashion editor's dream at the grand opening of French department store Printemps's in New York City on Mar. 20. Aside from shopping megawatt designers after-hours, the actress got first-dibs on a complete Tory Burch fall runway look to wear to the event. And, she used it to deploy a Paris street style tights trend to perfection.

To spend the night touring Printemps's new outpost in Manhattan's Financial District, Katie Holmes wore a Bambi-spotted Tory Burch look that debuted during New York Fashion Week last month. Just like on the runway, the piece's billowing sleeves and body-skimming ruched skirt embodied Burch's fan-favorite ethos of "remixed classics." Plus, it was a bold break from Holmes's usual streak of striped shirts, capri pants, and sweatshirts.

Katie Holmes attended the Printemps grand opening on Mar. 20 in a deer-print matching set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her look was pulled straight from Tory Burch's Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes followed the runway's playbook nearly from tip to toe. Underneath her woodsy matching set (or is it a dress?), she layered a pair of semi-sheer burgundy tights and coordinating peep-toe slingback heels. The director's wine-red pairing dipped her look into a reigning 2025 color trend—cabernet shades have ruled all four major fashion markets—and showed she was taking notes during her brief trip to Paris Fashion Week last month.

Guests at shows from Givenchy to Chanel stacked hosiery and shoes in the exact same shade beneath their outfits. Whether they leaned toward cherry red, butter yellow, or a deep scarlet like Holmes's, they started a bona fide tights trend—one that can boldly contrast any pattern or color up top.

Holmes accentuated her Bambi set with burgundy tights and matching heels—a styling trend previously seen all over Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Holmes wasn't done remixing her Tory Burch 'fit quite yet. After she sampled the colorful tights trend, she swapped out a brown leather clutch for a top-handle suede bag. The clasp and East-West shape are reminiscent of another beloved New York City brand, Savette. A bubble bath manicure perfectly coordinating to her tiny bag, however, was pure Katie.

For added contrast, Holmes swapped the runway's brown leather bag for a pink suede style and a coordinating bubble bath manicure. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The runway might have given Katie Holmes a template for the well-dressed night out, but she knows how to tweak the details—and integrate Parisian street style trends—to make the look her own.

