Katie Holmes Upgrades Her Accessories Collection With a Bejeweled Crossbody Bag
The actress showed her support for 11 Juillet, a new handbag line adorned with precious gems.
Katie Holmes isn't typically the kind of woman who lets her accessories collection "Bejeweled," Taylor Swift-style. She has a veritable library of minimalist tote bags she cycles through on the regular, from Mansur Gavriel and Madewell to Khaite and Bevza. But the star is ready to expand her styling horizons—and support a buzzy new label while she's at it.
On March 4, Broadway's Our Town star arrived on Manhattan's Upper East Side to Caviar Kaspia at The Mark with a new crossbody bag from 11 Juillet layered over her high-neck blouse and pencil skirt. The bag's creamy black leather and flap design fit right in with Holmes's penchant for neutrals; the 18k gold vermeil hardware and diamond-encrusted snap closure, however, were a notably glam step up.
Holmes was carrying the bag to support 11 Juillet's official debut alongside its founders, Mary Kay Bowden and Kim Willson. The new line comprises four bag silhouettes, each crafted from Italian leather and set with a signature Éclat de Joie closure rivaling a rare red carpet necklace or earrings. The detail includes malachite, onyx, mother of pearl, and diamonds, shaped like a tiny, dazzling star. (The label does offer fine jewelry with starburst shapes matching the bags' embellishments, by the way.) Her bag, and the three other styles ranging from a large tote to a chain-strap mini silhouette, are all currently available for pre-order.
A dazzling crossbody bag isn't all that's new in Holmes's life. The star reportedly told friends inside the soirée she's gearing up to direct her fourth feature film soon. There's no word on which genre the project falls in or who's attached to star—but Holmes has at least hinted which accessories she'll carry when the press tour starts.
Shop More 11 Juillet Bags
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Meet the Millennial Women Buying Their Own Engagement Rings
There's nothing wrong with it. So why does it feel so uncomfortable?
By Kristin Canning Published
-
Kate Middleton Is Confirmed to Make a Major New Royal Appearance With King Charles and Queen Camilla
Mark your calendars.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
I Made You the Perfect Under-$200 Spring Shopping List at Shopbop
Nothing will break the bank.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Kaia Gerber Test-Drives Givenchy's New Era in a Ladylike Sheer Lace Dress
In a lace naked dress, at that.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Best Looks From Le Grande Dîner du Louvre, AKA the French Met Gala
This night at the museum was especially stylish.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Meghan Markle and Serena Williams Power Lunch in Monochromatic Rich-Mom Outfits
The longtime besties linked up for a celebratory meal in color-coordinated outfits.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber Pairs Her Chic New Trench Coat With The Row's $820 Minimalist Mary Jane Flats
The model seems to have added two new staple pieces to her wardrobe.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kendall Jenner Slips Into a Tiny Mugler Mini Dress and Sheer Tights for Beyoncé's 2025 Oscars After-Party
The model managed to pull off another Mugler costume change for her second stop of the night.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Lupita Nyong'o and Stylist Micaela Erlanger Are the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet's Best Duo
The duo has been inseparable since Nyong'o's first ceremony.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Serena Williams Pairs Her Sultry Dolce & Gabbana 2025 Oscars After-Party Dress to a Luxurious Piguet Watch
It's a perfect match to her black Dolce & Gabbana ballgown.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Da'Vine Joy Randolph Finds Style "Freedom" in Her Corseted 2025 Oscars Red Carpet Dress
The Academy Award-winner feels more like herself than ever.
By Halie LeSavage Published