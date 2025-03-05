Katie Holmes Upgrades Her Accessories Collection With a Bejeweled Crossbody Bag

The actress showed her support for 11 Juillet, a new handbag line adorned with precious gems.

Katie Holmes attends the 11 Julliet launch party wearing a black coat with a bejeweled crossbody
(Image credit: BFA.com/11 Julliet)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

Katie Holmes isn't typically the kind of woman who lets her accessories collection "Bejeweled," Taylor Swift-style. She has a veritable library of minimalist tote bags she cycles through on the regular, from Mansur Gavriel and Madewell to Khaite and Bevza. But the star is ready to expand her styling horizons—and support a buzzy new label while she's at it.

On March 4, Broadway's Our Town star arrived on Manhattan's Upper East Side to Caviar Kaspia at The Mark with a new crossbody bag from 11 Juillet layered over her high-neck blouse and pencil skirt. The bag's creamy black leather and flap design fit right in with Holmes's penchant for neutrals; the 18k gold vermeil hardware and diamond-encrusted snap closure, however, were a notably glam step up.

Katie Holmes arrives at an 11 Juillet party wearing an all black outfit and a new 11 Juillet bag

Katie Holmes arrives at Caviar Kaspia at The Mark, wearing head-to-toe black and her new 11 Juillet crossbody bag.

(Image credit: BFA.com/11 Julliet)

Clementine bag in front of a plain backdrop
11 JUILLET Clementine Bag

Holmes was carrying the bag to support 11 Juillet's official debut alongside its founders, Mary Kay Bowden and Kim Willson. The new line comprises four bag silhouettes, each crafted from Italian leather and set with a signature Éclat de Joie closure rivaling a rare red carpet necklace or earrings. The detail includes malachite, onyx, mother of pearl, and diamonds, shaped like a tiny, dazzling star. (The label does offer fine jewelry with starburst shapes matching the bags' embellishments, by the way.) Her bag, and the three other styles ranging from a large tote to a chain-strap mini silhouette, are all currently available for pre-order.

Katie Holmes stands with the 11 Julliet founders at a launch party for their new bags

Holmes showed her support for 11 Juillet founders Mary Kay Bowden and Kim Willson.

(Image credit: BFA.com/11 Julliet)

Katie Holmes meets with the 11 Julliet founders while carrying a black leather bag from the brand

Bowden and Wilson launched their line to combine the best of luxury jewelry with elevated bags—and Holmes seems to approve.

(Image credit: BFA.com/11 Julliet)

A dazzling crossbody bag isn't all that's new in Holmes's life. The star reportedly told friends inside the soirée she's gearing up to direct her fourth feature film soon. There's no word on which genre the project falls in or who's attached to star—but Holmes has at least hinted which accessories she'll carry when the press tour starts.

Shop More 11 Juillet Bags

Annabelle
11 JUILLET Annabelle Bag

Mayfair
11 JUILLET Mayfair Bag

Chickie
11 JUILLET Chickie Bag

TOPICS
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸