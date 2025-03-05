Katie Holmes isn't typically the kind of woman who lets her accessories collection "Bejeweled," Taylor Swift-style. She has a veritable library of minimalist tote bags she cycles through on the regular, from Mansur Gavriel and Madewell to Khaite and Bevza. But the star is ready to expand her styling horizons—and support a buzzy new label while she's at it.

On March 4, Broadway's Our Town star arrived on Manhattan's Upper East Side to Caviar Kaspia at The Mark with a new crossbody bag from 11 Juillet layered over her high-neck blouse and pencil skirt. The bag's creamy black leather and flap design fit right in with Holmes's penchant for neutrals; the 18k gold vermeil hardware and diamond-encrusted snap closure, however, were a notably glam step up.

Katie Holmes arrives at Caviar Kaspia at The Mark, wearing head-to-toe black and her new 11 Juillet crossbody bag. (Image credit: BFA.com/11 Julliet)

Holmes was carrying the bag to support 11 Juillet's official debut alongside its founders, Mary Kay Bowden and Kim Willson. The new line comprises four bag silhouettes, each crafted from Italian leather and set with a signature Éclat de Joie closure rivaling a rare red carpet necklace or earrings. The detail includes malachite, onyx, mother of pearl, and diamonds, shaped like a tiny, dazzling star. (The label does offer fine jewelry with starburst shapes matching the bags' embellishments, by the way.) Her bag, and the three other styles ranging from a large tote to a chain-strap mini silhouette, are all currently available for pre-order.

Holmes showed her support for 11 Juillet founders Mary Kay Bowden and Kim Willson. (Image credit: BFA.com/11 Julliet)

Bowden and Wilson launched their line to combine the best of luxury jewelry with elevated bags—and Holmes seems to approve. (Image credit: BFA.com/11 Julliet)

A dazzling crossbody bag isn't all that's new in Holmes's life. The star reportedly told friends inside the soirée she's gearing up to direct her fourth feature film soon. There's no word on which genre the project falls in or who's attached to star—but Holmes has at least hinted which accessories she'll carry when the press tour starts.

