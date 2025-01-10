Katie Holmes Taps Every Fashion Editor's Favorite Unexpected Color Combo In a Cherry Red Sweater and Camel Coat
Try this insider styling trick ASAP.
I'm not going to lie, when the first crimson-and-camel outfit came across my desk last year, I was in no way a fan. To me, a notorious khaki hater, it felt like a stretch to combine such drastically different hues. But that all shifted when I saw a fellow editor wearing a colorblock 'fit of the same variety, during September Fashion Week. Suddenly, layering red and camel became my favorite styling trick.
After that, I started seeing it everywhere I turned—on my feed, at the office, on the streets, and in stores. The runways, too, reflected this trend, with big-name brands like Coach and Carven utilizing the unexpected color contrast in their fall collections.
Of course, Hollywood's top-performing style stars were quick to jump the look. The most recent example came earlier this week, when Katie Holmes attended a New York City event honoring her Our Town castmate Jim Parsons. On Jan. 7, the Broadway star stepped out wearing one of her signature laid-back looks.
Holmes wore black trousers and a matching beanie, paired with a lipstick red cardigan. The precious piece featured a scalloped collar and a delicate pointelle pattern. She leaned into the twee vibes, accessorizing with a dainty heart-shaped locket made of yellow gold.
Up until now, her outfit only utilized half of fashion's favorite color combo. But her choice of outerwear channeled the look in the most Katie Holmes way. The actor topped her bright sweater with a simple camel top coat, a wardrobe staple she's been wearing for two years. Consider this a sign to try this styling trick ASAP.
Shop the Camel and Red Trend
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
