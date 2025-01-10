Katie Holmes Taps Every Fashion Editor's Favorite Unexpected Color Combo In a Cherry Red Sweater and Camel Coat

Try this insider styling trick ASAP.

Katie Holmes wears a denim blazer with stirrup leggings and heels arriving at her performance of our town on nov 27
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

I'm not going to lie, when the first crimson-and-camel outfit came across my desk last year, I was in no way a fan. To me, a notorious khaki hater, it felt like a stretch to combine such drastically different hues. But that all shifted when I saw a fellow editor wearing a colorblock 'fit of the same variety, during September Fashion Week. Suddenly, layering red and camel became my favorite styling trick.

After that, I started seeing it everywhere I turned—on my feed, at the office, on the streets, and in stores. The runways, too, reflected this trend, with big-name brands like Coach and Carven utilizing the unexpected color contrast in their fall collections.

A model walks the runway during the Carven Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2024 in Paris, France.

A model walks the runway during the Carven Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show wearing a red scarf top and khaki pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Coach Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2024 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2024 in New York

Coach layered red hoodies with tan suede jackets for their Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2024 fashion show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Hollywood's top-performing style stars were quick to jump the look. The most recent example came earlier this week, when Katie Holmes attended a New York City event honoring her Our Town castmate Jim Parsons. On Jan. 7, the Broadway star stepped out wearing one of her signature laid-back looks.

Holmes wore black trousers and a matching beanie, paired with a lipstick red cardigan. The precious piece featured a scalloped collar and a delicate pointelle pattern. She leaned into the twee vibes, accessorizing with a dainty heart-shaped locket made of yellow gold.

Jim Parsons and Katie Holmes pose at a celebration honoring Jim Parsons for his performance in the play "Our Town" on Broadway with a caricature on the Sardi's wall of fame at Sardi's on January 7, 2025 in New York City.

Katie Holmes poses with Jim Parsons wearing a red cardigan and black pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jocelyn Red Round Neck Knit Wool Cardigan
Simple Retro Jocelyn Red Round Neck Knit Wool Cardigan

Dollhouse Engravable Gold Heart Locket
Catbird Dollhouse Engravable Gold Heart Locket

Up until now, her outfit only utilized half of fashion's favorite color combo. But her choice of outerwear channeled the look in the most Katie Holmes way. The actor topped her bright sweater with a simple camel top coat, a wardrobe staple she's been wearing for two years. Consider this a sign to try this styling trick ASAP.

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jim Parsons, Hagan Oliveras and Katie Holmes pose at a celebration honoring Jim Parsons for his performance in the play "Our Town" on Broadway with a caricature on the Sardi's wall of fame at Sardi's on January 7, 2025 in New York City.

Holmes later added a tan top coat to her casual outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coat Kate
ba&sh Coat Kate

Shop the Camel and Red Trend

Guest in Residence Striped Rugby Cashmere Sweater
Guest in Residence Striped Rugby Cashmere Sweater

Durham Wool Blend Coat
Boden Durham Wool Blend Coat

Franco Colette Lug Sole Loafer
Franco Sarto Colette Lug Sole Loafer

Lioness Head in the Clouds Cardigan
Lioness Head in the Clouds Cardigan

Florentine Logo Lock Shoulder Bag
Dooney & Bourke Florentine Logo Lock Shoulder Bag

Flowy Wideleg Trousers With Belt - Women | Mango Usa
Mango Flowy Wideleg Trousers With Belt

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸