I'm not going to lie, when the first crimson-and-camel outfit came across my desk last year, I was in no way a fan. To me, a notorious khaki hater, it felt like a stretch to combine such drastically different hues. But that all shifted when I saw a fellow editor wearing a colorblock 'fit of the same variety, during September Fashion Week. Suddenly, layering red and camel became my favorite styling trick.

After that, I started seeing it everywhere I turned—on my feed, at the office, on the streets, and in stores. The runways, too, reflected this trend, with big-name brands like Coach and Carven utilizing the unexpected color contrast in their fall collections.

A model walks the runway during the Carven Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show wearing a red scarf top and khaki pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coach layered red hoodies with tan suede jackets for their Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2024 fashion show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Hollywood's top-performing style stars were quick to jump the look. The most recent example came earlier this week, when Katie Holmes attended a New York City event honoring her Our Town castmate Jim Parsons. On Jan. 7, the Broadway star stepped out wearing one of her signature laid-back looks.

Holmes wore black trousers and a matching beanie, paired with a lipstick red cardigan. The precious piece featured a scalloped collar and a delicate pointelle pattern. She leaned into the twee vibes, accessorizing with a dainty heart-shaped locket made of yellow gold.

Katie Holmes poses with Jim Parsons wearing a red cardigan and black pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simple Retro Jocelyn Red Round Neck Knit Wool Cardigan $75 at Simple Retro

Catbird Dollhouse Engravable Gold Heart Locket $198 at Catbird

Up until now, her outfit only utilized half of fashion's favorite color combo. But her choice of outerwear channeled the look in the most Katie Holmes way. The actor topped her bright sweater with a simple camel top coat, a wardrobe staple she's been wearing for two years. Consider this a sign to try this styling trick ASAP.

Holmes later added a tan top coat to her casual outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Camel and Red Trend

Guest in Residence Striped Rugby Cashmere Sweater $495 at Shopbop

Boden Durham Wool Blend Coat $189.99 at Boden

Franco Sarto Colette Lug Sole Loafer $39.99 at Franco Sarto

Lioness Head in the Clouds Cardigan $69 at Shopbop

Mango Flowy Wideleg Trousers With Belt $44.99 at Mango

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors