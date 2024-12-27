Katie Holmes and Her Favorite $495 Coat Just Celebrated Their Two Year Anniversary
Katie Holmes and her Frankie Shop coat: a love story.
Benjamin Franklin once said: “In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes." But, as of yesterday, I think it's safe to add Katie Holmes and her camel top coat to the list.
Every winter, like clockwork, Holmes breaks out her most trusted outerwear to take on New York City's bitter cold. It's a more reliable indicator of temperature than the weather forecast, and certainly more so than Punxsutawney Phil (that quack). When Holmes breaks out her biggest, coziest coat, you know you'd better follow suit.
The jacket in question is a $495 style from The Frankie Shop, renowned makers of simple-but-not-boring basics. Dubbed the Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat, the style boasts a posh double-breasted design, complete with contrasting black buttons, and an ankle-length hem, for maximum coverage.
As always, Holmes ended 2024 with a voyage in her beloved coat. Like so many times before, she stepped out on Dec. 26 wearing the caramel-colored piece. For this occasion, she styled it with another longtime favorite—her Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Tote. She finished the cold weather look with flared jeans, black loafers, and a Hello Kitty branded Gaggu.
Almost exactly a year earlier, on Dec. 21 of 2023, Holmes hit the streets in the coat, styled eerily similar. The same black tote was slung over her shoulder, but instead of jeans, she wore gray joggers and a pair of Adidas Sambas. The actor would go on to wear the staple repeatedly that January.
Their love story goes back even further than the 2024 outing. In fact, the pair just celebrated their two-year anniversary together. Holmes first started wearing the Gaia Coat all the way back in 2023, having stepped out on Dec. 8 in her favorite outfit combo. This time, the star layered it over a gray sweater and tapered jeans, with a pair of Western-inspired white boots. In a world of fast fashion and micro trends, theirs is a love story for the ages.
Despited Holmes's near-constant promotion, the Gaia Coat is, by some miracle, still shoppable online. The brown style is sold out on The Frankie Shop's official website, but sharp shoppers can find it on other retailers, such as Moda Operandi. That said, other colorways, are much easier to find. It also comes in ivory and black—both of which, are available on websites, like Mytheresa and Luis Aviaroma.
