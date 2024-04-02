17 Perfect Spring Basics Hiding in Banana Republic's Sale Section

As someone who lives in a tiny New York City apartment, closet space is very limited. I've been close to storing sweaters in my oven à la Carrie Bradshaw, but I've come up with a system to manage the little closet space I have. When every new season rolls around, I do a closet check-in—anything that hasn't been worn in the last year or so gets tossed into a "donate" pile. My spring closet check-in has left me with more than a few empty hangers, so now I'm on the hunt for some new upgraded basics. Thankfully, I won't have to buy them at full price thanks to Banana Republic's current sale.



While I may dabble in a trendy piece, my style is minimalist through and through; I rely on wardrobe staples like the best button-down shirts and ribbed tank tops. To my delight, I came across Banana Republic's current sale section while scrolling for said wardrobe staples and found everything I needed.

From now through April 18, you can score up to 40 percent off over 700 pieces. Ahead, you'll find all of the on-sale pieces I'm shopping to round out my spring closet, plus a few more I couldn't resist talking about.

The Oversized Shirt (Was $90) $60 at Banana Republic A new season calls for a new white button-down shirt. With all of the different ways to wear one (I'm personally a fan of layering it over ribbed tanks), this is a seasonal staple you'll turn to time and time again.

Cotton-Modal Off-Shoulder Top (Was $70) $55 at Banana Republic Is it just me, or are off-the-shoulder tops everywhere lately? This style is an easy way to incorporate a bit more elegance into your look, whether you're heading into the office or out to date night. You can even wear this top with the cross in the front for a halter-neck look.

Carmel Pleated Wide-Leg Pants (Was $130) $100 at Banana Republic I'll say it once and I'll say it again: wide-leg trousers are essential, no matter the season. This pair has an ultra-high rise and pleats for added polish, plus a subtle sheen for a dressier feel. You can easily dress these pants down though—simply throw on a graphic t-shirt and some cool white sneakers and you're good to go.

The Straight Jean (Was $110) $75 at Banana Republic When it comes to jeans, they really don't get much more classic than a straight-leg pair. High-waisted with a stovepipe-style leg and a versatile wash, these jeans are just about everything you could want in a go-to pair. They have just a touch of elastane, too, so you can wear them all day comfortably.

Bond Leather Mule (Was $180) $101 at Banana Republic An easy slip-on shoe is always a good idea to have in your summer wardrobe; they're one of the best summer shoes for that reason. Throw these leather mules on whenever you need an added touch of sophistication. Made from soft Italian leather, these shoes will make anything you have on seem all the richer.

BR X Peter Do Sweater Scoop Tank (Was $100) $55 at Banana Republic Full of casually cool pieces, Peter Do's collaboration with Banana Republic is one not to miss out on, especially when it's on sale. This tank is sure to be the most luxurious in your collection, with a slim fit and fine-gauge knit that's impossibly soft.

Ribbed Cutaway Tank (Was $45) $36 at Banana Republic Sure, striped clothing isn't exactly new, but that doesn't make the print any less of a summer mainstay. Add this top-rated tank (plenty of BR shoppers have commented on its quality) to your rotation to freshen up your neutrals for summer.

Luz Leather Loafer (Was $200) $160 at Banana Republic The best loafers are not bound by aesthetics and trends, and I'd say this pair fits that bill. This super sleek pair can work for anything on your spring agenda, plus their no-frills silhouette means you can wear them year after year.

Laila Puff-Sleeve Poplin Top (Was $100) $80 at Banana Republic Blame it on the Ganni Girl aesthetic, but pretty poplin tops like this are all I want to wear this spring. This top's dramatic puff sleeves are much more interesting than a basic T-shirt. I'd pair it with some dark-wash jeans and a favorite pair of ballet flats for an easy yet forward spring look.

Penelope Crepe Mini Dress (Was $150) $120 at Banana Republic You've heard about the little black dress, but how about the little white dress? This mini makes for one of the best spring dresses thanks to its versatility. Dress it up with heels and chunky hoop earrings for a dinner date. Might I suggest adding a belt and strappy sandals for a casual daytime look?

The Oversized Denim Shirt (Was $100) $80 at Banana Republic If the top trends of spring 2024 are any indication, we're in a new era of the Canadian tuxedo. I'd wear this cool oversized shirt as a light jacket during tricky transitional weather or go all out on the denim trend with a matching pair of dark-wash jeans for a fresh take on the look.

The Barrel Pant (Was $110) $85 at Banana Republic I can't be the only one suddenly seeing barrel-style pants all over their social media feeds. The style is a fresh take on the baggy jeans of 2023, and I'm here for it. This pair has an edgier feel to it yet still seems just as wearable as baggy cargo pants.

Cascade Silk Top (Was $120) $95 at Banana Republic This may sound controversial, but peplum tops are on their way to a major comeback. With pretty finds like this currently on the market, I'm not mad about the trend coming back. With ruching and a subtle shimmery finish, I may be looking at my new favorite work top.

Nezha Merino Sweater Shell (Was $80) $48 at Banana Republic With warmer weather arriving any day now, I'm replacing all of my go-to turtlenecks with short-sleeved versions like this one. This sweater is just the right weight to feel elevated and have a sculpted fit, but it won't leave you sweaty on your morning commute. Honestly, I'm tempted to get one in every color.

Juli Crepe Midi Dress (Was $190) $140 at Banana Republic There are some spring and summer days when it's nearly too hot to function. On those days, I like to throw on a simple dress like this to still feel put together. Its flowing, trapeze silhouette is just what I need on sweaty days to stay stylish.

Jennie Square-Neck Sweater Tank (Was $90) $55 at Banana Republic I'll never say no to an elevated basic like this sweater tank top. Its thick ribbed knitting is stretchy and form-fitting, making it the ideal top to tuck into all of your linen pants and shorts. The square neckline gives it major style points, too.

Eliana Cotton-Silk Dress (Was $250) $200 at Banana Republic If Grecian goddesses were on your spring fashion mood board, this dress is right up your alley. This ultra-feminine dress is fit for Aphrodite with billowy sleeves, semi-sheer voile fabric, and a flowing skirt. This butter yellow shade is a key color trend for spring 2024, too.