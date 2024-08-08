Euro summer is in full effect and not even celebrities are immune. Kendall Jenner recently took a trip to Ibiza, Spain, where she hung out on a yacht and enjoyed some beach time with her friends. Naturally, the "Eurocore" aesthetic was prominent in all the outfits that followed.

The look, which has gained traction on TikTok in recent months, centers around breezy linen, primary colors, sandy raffia, and Spanish tile-inspired prints. The laid-back coastal vibe is all about opulence and ocean. It says: "I just finished sipping an Aperol Spritz on a yacht in the Mediterranean Sea."

Since that's primarily what Jenner's vacation consisted of, it's only natural that the supermodel leaned into the vibe. And lead in she did. In a recent Instagram post recapping her trip, Jenner sported crochet in every possible form—including, a striped net maxi dress that flaunted her matching bikini and several woven accessories, which she wore on repeat.

Kendall Jenner flashed a cheeky bikini while vacationing in Ibiza. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Though her swimwear changed with the day, one aspect of Jenner's vacation looks remained consistent. Throughout her trip, the model relied heavily on a taupe woven bucket hat that matched her cliffside surroundings. She paired the topper with a leaf green string bikini, as well as a shimmering gold two-piece with a decidedly cheeky cut.

Jenner posed on the prow of a boat in her Euro summer essentials. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

In addition to the wicker hat, Jenner also carried a matching raffia bag that was big enough to fit her striped yellow beach towel and more (a bottle of wine, perhaps?).

Before her brief stop at the Paris Olympics, where she wore an Olympic gold slip skirt and Team USA merch by Ralph Lauren, Kendall Jenner had spent her summer in Mallorca in an equally vacation-ready wardrobe. On her first trip, she chose a sheer dress by Khaite and skipped her beloved flip flops altogether. A trip to go back for more says Euro summer is far from over—at least when it comes to celebrity style.