Kendall Jenner rang in her 29th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 3, with a low-key celebration featuring not one but two birthday cakes. It seemed like the right tone to strike after the chaos of hosting her star-studded annual Halloween party last week. In a glimpse of the intimate evening shared to Instagram the following day, the model looked blissful in a few of her favorite '90s minimalist basics: a black crewneck cardigan with matching black buttons and a simple white T-shirt.

Admittedly, a great fall cardigan like Jenner's can be hard to find. For me, it's all about the weight. I want something sturdy and durable enough to hold its shape for seasons to come, yet soft and thin enough to be deployed in a variety of seasonal layering outfit contexts. Jenner's cozy knit strikes exactly the right balance of form and function. In the glow of her birthday candles, I can't quite make out the exact sweater she's wearing. But you can't go wrong with La Ligne's lightweight cashmere cardigan, which comes in basic black and gray as well as several pastel hues.

The best part of Jenner's birthday ensemble, however, has to be her chunky gold stud earrings. They certainly could be '80s or '90s vintage, but lately, celebrities like Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid can't seem to get enough of Missoma's rippled designs.

Kendall Jenner poses with her 29th birthday cake in a black cardigan and chunky gold earrings. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

La Ligne Solid Lean Lines Cardigan $325 at La Ligne

Missoma x Rouje Lucia Dome Hoop Earrings | 18k Gold Plated $223 at Missoma

Missoma Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings $161 at Missoma

The 818 founder's homage to '90s minimalism was a head-to-toe affair. She complemented her outfit with a rich-girl blonde dye job inspired by one of the decade's defining It girls.

“It took me two days to take her this gorgeous shade of golden blonde,” hair colorist Jenna Perry told Vogue after taking Jenner blonde in September during New York Fashion Week. “She is really inspired by the '90s and Caroline Bessette-Kennedy right now."

Jenner's birthday tablescape was a little more 2024 than 1994: She tapped into the coquette bow trend with demure cakes and candles wrapped with ribbons. But there was a nod to spooky season, too, with a wine-red cake emblazoned with the message, "witches don't age."

A closer look at Kendall Jenner's birthday cakes, which read "twenty something" and "witches don't age." (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Don't let the decorative bows fool you. Jenner is still a minimalist through and though. Case in point: Even on her birthday, she still made time to roll up her sleeves and do a little horseback riding in a plain tee and black pants.

Kendall Jenner goes horseback riding on her birthday. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)