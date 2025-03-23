Kendall Jenner Sips the Wine Red Trend With Surprisingly Affordable $140 Loafers

Kendall Jenner is incredibly skilled at mixing loud luxury items with affordable fashion brands, and her latest outfit is no exception.

On Saturday, March 22, the model and reality star was photographed filming a new L'Oreal campaign at the Palais-Royal in Paris, France. As well as wearing an enviable red suede blazer, Jenner further embraced the wine red trend with a pair of burgundy Penny loafers from Thursday Boots. As usual, the model's style was, at least in part, easily replicable, with Jenner's Penny loafers available to shop for just $140.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also wore a simple white T-shirt and a pair of celeb-loved Khaite Danielle Stretch Jeans (via @kendalljennercloset). She accessorized her outfit with a pair of Chunky Small Hoop Earrings from MÉGA—a jewelry brand Jenner's stylist, Dani Michele, created with her mother, designer Stacey Singer. Jenner's exact silver earrings cost $164.

A day earlier, the in-demand model was photographed arriving in Paris wearing ballet flats and easy jeans, a clear sign that her fashion choices will never go out of style.

As per usual, Jenner's latest outfit proves she's not afraid to mix unexpected styles together. From wearing open-toe Ugg slides in the rain to pairing Adidas sneakers with a $55,000 Cartier watch, Jenner is anything but predictable.

In September 2023, Jenner discussed her career trajectory with W magazine, saying, "Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford are my inspirations." She continued, "I just love how they moved with class and they've aged with class. They're two people I'd love to model my career after—pun intended."

As for how she's cultivated her own sense of style, Jenner told the outlet, "I feel that I've been very versatile throughout my life. I love the elegance of certain things, but I'll also do an easy, comfortable, cool-girl vibe."

