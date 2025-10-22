On October 21, Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in true billionaire fashion: She walked an A-list red carpet at her own television show premiere, before heading to a party at one of the most lavish cabaret clubs in Paris. And she did both in vintage haute couture, of course.

The SKIMS mogul started off her big day at the All's Fair series premiere in Paris, walking the hot pink carpet in an archival Dior creation by John Galliano. The baby blue number featured patchwork satin embellished with floral embroidery. Later that night, however, Kardashian made her after-party grand entrance in a dazzling look only a birthday girl could pull off.

The Kardashians star arrived to her 45th celebration at Crazy Horse outfitted in archival Alexander McQueen for Givenchy. She chose a gold corset dress from the brand's 1997 Spring/Summer Haute Couture collection. The gauzy draped details made her ensemble feel distinctly Grecian. Its structured metallic bodice, meanwhile, more closely resembled a gleaming gold brick—an appropriate choice for the 10-figure star.

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in a gold corset gown from Givenchy. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though her dress easily could have read costume-y—only days ahead of Halloween weekend—Kardashian accessorized the historic piece to perfection. She kept additions to a minimum, wearing nothing but strappy gold sandals to complete the look. Everything from her lobes to her wrists were left bare, allowing the gilded gown to sparkle at its fullest capacity.

Forty-five has never shined brighter.

Shop Metallic Numbers Inspired By Kim Kardashian

