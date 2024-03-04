Is Kylie Jenner's Outfit Hinting at Her New Alcohol Brand?

Kylie Jenner's street style usually features a few easter eggs. Whether she's carrying her best designer handbag or working in a sneaky placement of the latest Kylie Cosmetics product, the mogul is a mastermind of fashion with a subtle—or, sometimes, not very subtle—message. The mogul's latest street style look proves she's at it again: Carrying a case of vodka seltzers on a stroll this weekend, Jenner's outfit teased a possible new alcohol brand.

On Sunday afternoon, Jenner was spotted leaving a Woodland Hills office building in Los Angeles (possibly for a meeting to discuss Jenner's new fragrance, COSMIC?). While heading to her car, the 26-year-old wore an oversized leather jacket, which she layered on top of a black Courrèges mini dress adorned with an asymmetrical hem.

Kylie Jenner 2024

Kylie Jenner carrying a case of Sprinter Vodka to her car in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

For the casual occasion, Jenner also slipped on a pair of chunky knee-high black boots, placed a cream Martine Rose cap on her head, and curiously clenched a box of alcohol labeled “Sprinter Vodka Soda.”

Although it's unclear if Sprinter is in fact Jenner’s soon-to-be-released alcohol label, many have speculated that Jenner's latest look represents the promotional workings of her mother, mom-ager Kris Jenner.

Sprinter is already featured, but not available for purchase yet, on sites like ABC and Instacart. Perhaps the Khy mogul is following in the footsteps of her sister Kendall Jenner, who owns her own alcohol brand, 818 Tequila.

Kylie Jenner 2024

Kylie Jenner wearing an all-black outfit while out in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whether she’s launching a new alcohol brand or not, what is clear is that Jenner knows how to liven up an all-black outfit. The Kylie Cosmetics owner has been experimenting with a slew of silhouettes and textures over the past few weeks. Last Wednesday, Jenner celebrated the fourth launch of her clothing brand at dinner in Santa Monica, wearing a cutout tube top and sleek black pants from the label.

Kylie Jenner wore Khy in Santa Monica, CA

Kylie Jenner wearing a Khy nylon set to celebrate the fourth collection launch of her brand,

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Days later, she embraced yet another monochrome moment, wearing a long-sleeve mini dress and peep-toe boots from Jacquemus' unreleased Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Kylie Jenner in a pair of Peep-Toe Boots of Spring 2024's Shoe Trend

Kylie Jenner wearing a pair of peep-toe boots, flaunting the latest spring shoe trend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Given her recent outfits, it wouldn’t be much of a shocker if Jenner continues to define her casual street style with all-black looks. What will be a bit of a surprise, however, is the launch of her new alcohol brand. Stay tuned.

