Kylie Jenner's street style usually features a few easter eggs. Whether she's carrying her best designer handbag or working in a sneaky placement of the latest Kylie Cosmetics product, the mogul is a mastermind of fashion with a subtle—or, sometimes, not very subtle—message. The mogul's latest street style look proves she's at it again: Carrying a case of vodka seltzers on a stroll this weekend, Jenner's outfit teased a possible new alcohol brand.

On Sunday afternoon, Jenner was spotted leaving a Woodland Hills office building in Los Angeles (possibly for a meeting to discuss Jenner's new fragrance, COSMIC ?). While heading to her car, the 26-year-old wore an oversized leather jacket , which she layered on top of a black Courrèges mini dress adorned with an asymmetrical hem.

Kylie Jenner carrying a case of Sprinter Vodka to her car in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Backgrid)

For the casual occasion, Jenner also slipped on a pair of chunky knee-high black boots , placed a cream Martine Rose cap on her head, and curiously clenched a box of alcohol labeled “Sprinter Vodka Soda.”

Although it's unclear if Sprinter is in fact Jenner’s soon-to-be-released alcohol label, many have speculated that Jenner's latest look represents the promotional workings of her mother, mom-ager Kris Jenner.

Sprinter is already featured, but not available for purchase yet, on sites like ABC and Instacart . Perhaps the Khy mogul is following in the footsteps of her sister Kendall Jenner, who owns her own alcohol brand, 818 Tequila.

Kylie Jenner wearing an all-black outfit while out in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Whether she’s launching a new alcohol brand or not, what is clear is that Jenner knows how to liven up an all-black outfit . The Kylie Cosmetics owner has been experimenting with a slew of silhouettes and textures over the past few weeks. Last Wednesday, Jenner celebrated the fourth launch of her clothing brand at dinner in Santa Monica, wearing a cutout tube top and sleek black pants from the label.

Kylie Jenner wearing a Khy nylon set to celebrate the fourth collection launch of her brand, (Image credit: Backgrid)

Days later, she embraced yet another monochrome moment, wearing a long-sleeve mini dress and peep-toe boots from Jacquemus' unreleased Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Kylie Jenner wearing a pair of peep-toe boots, flaunting the latest spring shoe trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Given her recent outfits, it wouldn’t be much of a shocker if Jenner continues to define her casual street style with all-black looks. What will be a bit of a surprise, however, is the launch of her new alcohol brand. Stay tuned.