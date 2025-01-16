There are a few celebrity couples that are so stylish, their relationships are still revered to this day (even though some of them have been broken up for decades). Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thorton, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Hailey and Justin Bieber—the list goes on.

Part of their intrigue lies in the stark contrast between each party, aesthetically speaking. Each couple is famous for their opposing styles: a high-glamour bombshell meets a grungy bad boy. It's a tale for the ages. And, this year, Hollywood has added another A-list couple to their famous ranks: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

The two fall directly into said category—especially, with Chalamet's recent method dressing kick—and their latest date night look is a prime example. Last night, on Jan. 15, the two were photographed while heading to dinner in Paris.

As always, Jenner was in full glam, dressed in black from head to toe. The reality star wore what appears to be a Spandex catsuit (from Khy, perhaps?), though the look was mostly covered by a matching black coat, which Jenner clutched in front of her. She styled the 'fit with simple, pointed-toe pumps and a '90s supermodel-style blow-out.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet wear contrasting looks for date night. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Chalamet, meanwhile, was giving his best Tommy/Justin/Billy Bob in grunge layers. His date night outfit was comprised of an eclectic mix of textures, colors, and prints—all which he had worn on the red carpet just hours earlier. The A Complete Unknown actor layered black-washed jeans and a white tee under a leather jacket (embellished with iridescent crystal buttons) and a tweed puffer coat from Chanel.

Timothée Chalamet layered a Chanel puffer over his skinny scarf. (Image credit: Backgrid)

While Jenner went minimal and sultry, Chalamet's outfit was nothing short of chaotic. His accessories added yet another layer of intrigue, topping the look with an acid-washed baseball cap and a pink, fringe skinny scarf.

The last time the pair appeared together, at the 2025 Golden Globes, they adhered to the same formal dress code. Kylie borrowed Elizabeth Hurley's Versace dress from the 1990s, while Timmy kept things classic in a black suit.

Kylie Jenner at Timothée Chalamet most recently attended the 2025 Golden Globes together. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Out for an intimate dinner before heading to their in Paris hotel, the world got a glimpse at how this pair approaches his-and-hers dressing when there isn't a red carpet. The takeaway? Those other famous couples walked so that these two could run.