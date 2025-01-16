Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Pull a Bieber, Dressing for Two Totally Different Occasions on a Paris Date Night
Another win for chaotic couples dressing.
There are a few celebrity couples that are so stylish, their relationships are still revered to this day (even though some of them have been broken up for decades). Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thorton, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Hailey and Justin Bieber—the list goes on.
Part of their intrigue lies in the stark contrast between each party, aesthetically speaking. Each couple is famous for their opposing styles: a high-glamour bombshell meets a grungy bad boy. It's a tale for the ages. And, this year, Hollywood has added another A-list couple to their famous ranks: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.
The two fall directly into said category—especially, with Chalamet's recent method dressing kick—and their latest date night look is a prime example. Last night, on Jan. 15, the two were photographed while heading to dinner in Paris.
As always, Jenner was in full glam, dressed in black from head to toe. The reality star wore what appears to be a Spandex catsuit (from Khy, perhaps?), though the look was mostly covered by a matching black coat, which Jenner clutched in front of her. She styled the 'fit with simple, pointed-toe pumps and a '90s supermodel-style blow-out.
Chalamet, meanwhile, was giving his best Tommy/Justin/Billy Bob in grunge layers. His date night outfit was comprised of an eclectic mix of textures, colors, and prints—all which he had worn on the red carpet just hours earlier. The A Complete Unknown actor layered black-washed jeans and a white tee under a leather jacket (embellished with iridescent crystal buttons) and a tweed puffer coat from Chanel.
While Jenner went minimal and sultry, Chalamet's outfit was nothing short of chaotic. His accessories added yet another layer of intrigue, topping the look with an acid-washed baseball cap and a pink, fringe skinny scarf.
The last time the pair appeared together, at the 2025 Golden Globes, they adhered to the same formal dress code. Kylie borrowed Elizabeth Hurley's Versace dress from the 1990s, while Timmy kept things classic in a black suit.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Out for an intimate dinner before heading to their in Paris hotel, the world got a glimpse at how this pair approaches his-and-hers dressing when there isn't a red carpet. The takeaway? Those other famous couples walked so that these two could run.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
'Single's Inferno' Season 4's Lee Si-an Went From a K-pop Trainee to a Dating Show Standout
Here's what to know about the former 'Idol School' and 'Produce48' contestant.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Cameron Diaz Is Back in (Red Carpet) Action
It's her first red carpet in five years.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Meagan Good Took a Page Out of Pamela Anderson's Beauty Playbook with Her Latest Hairstyle
The '90s-inspired look is so chic.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
As It Turns Out, 2025's Most Reliable Flat-Shoe Trend Looks Perfect With Leggings
A celebrity-approved pairing.
By Allyson Payer Published
-
Angelina Jolie Elevates History's Most Beloved Shoe Trend, in $850 Saint Laurent Ballet Flats and a Camel Coat
She can't help but repeat this outfit formula.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Looks Like the Ultimate Rich Girl a Fur Coat and Miu Miu's $4,100 Version of the Birkin Bag
She's dressing for her tax bracket.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Gives the Granola Look a Luxury Twist, in a Chanel Sweater and Cuffed Jeans
Featuring a bright pink Chanel sweater.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Brooke Shields Elevates Her Business Professional Pant Suit With Silver Pumps and a Chanel Crossbody
Giving "silver fox" a whole new meaning.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Perfects the Cool-Girl Weekend Uniform in Low-Key Pleated Jeans and $200 Sneakers
Shop her laid-back footwear here.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Taps Every Fashion Editor's Favorite Unexpected Color Combo In a Cherry Red Sweater and Camel Coat
Try this insider styling trick ASAP.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Bottega Veneta's $4,900 Hop Bag Is the Main Character of Hailey Bieber's Mom Style
A case for the oversized staple.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published