Kylie Jenner Seemingly Styles a Denim Skirt as a Mini Dress
Actually, it's a mini dress that looks like a skirt.
In the words of Hilary Duff in that one anti-bullying PSA from 2008, "That's so girl wearing a skirt as a top." This past weekend, that girl was Kylie Jenner, and she wore a denim skirt as a mini dress.
Yesterday, Jenner shared a video chronicling her sister Khloe Kardashian's 40th birthday bash. In it, the star parties alongside her friends and family—riding a mechanical bull, dancing in a bouncy castle, screaming along to Snoop Dogg's performance, guzzling down her new canned vodka soda, Sprinter, chomping on In N' Out burgers—all while wearing what looks like a denim skirt styled as a mini dress.
The party was Western-themed and Dollywood-inspired with a strict denim and diamonds dress code. Jenner focused on the denim detail in what looked like a cross between a jean midi skirt and a strapless tube dress. It turns out that Jenner (along with stylists Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist) didn't actually repurpose a skirt: She pulled an optical illusion mini dress by Alexander Wang for the occasion. The tube dress featured a button closure, a zipper fly, a front seam, belt loops, and pockets.
Jenner completed the look with a pair of slouchy, dark denim pointed-toe stiletto boots. The socialite-slash-business-owner kept her accessories relatively simple with delicate gold chain bracelets and a few chunky diamond rings. The outfit was true to Jenner's current style, which mainly consists of short dresses, form-fitting silhouettes, and basics with a twist.
Meanwhile, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family ponied up in jewels and jeans. Khloe wore a diamond-encrusted corset top, matching denim chaps, a cowboy hat, and an assortment of diamonds around her neck. Kris Jenner stayed true to her mom-ager brand in a denim blazer and huge diamond statement necklaces.
Kim K. was dressed in a denim bustier and bedazzled light-wash, lace-up jeans. Kourtney wore an oversized jean jacket, a diamond nameplate necklace that read "Mrs. Barker," and her hair gelled back and styled like a messy mullet. Khloe was certainly on-trend with her b-day theme, as Canadian tuxedos continue to take over runways and celebrities' closets. In fact, Beyoncé wore an outfit just like Khloe's birthday suit a few months ago, denim cowboy hat and all.
Scroll down to shop for denim skirts, denim dresses, and denim skirt dresses inspired by the entire family's denim-on-denim looks.
Shop Denim Inspired by Kylie Jenner
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
