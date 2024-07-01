In the words of Hilary Duff in that one anti-bullying PSA from 2008, "That's so girl wearing a skirt as a top." This past weekend, that girl was Kylie Jenner, and she wore a denim skirt as a mini dress.

Yesterday, Jenner shared a video chronicling her sister Khloe Kardashian's 40th birthday bash. In it, the star parties alongside her friends and family—riding a mechanical bull, dancing in a bouncy castle, screaming along to Snoop Dogg's performance, guzzling down her new canned vodka soda, Sprinter, chomping on In N' Out burgers—all while wearing what looks like a denim skirt styled as a mini dress.

The party was Western-themed and Dollywood-inspired with a strict denim and diamonds dress code. Jenner focused on the denim detail in what looked like a cross between a jean midi skirt and a strapless tube dress. It turns out that Jenner (along with stylists Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist) didn't actually repurpose a skirt: She pulled an optical illusion mini dress by Alexander Wang for the occasion. The tube dress featured a button closure, a zipper fly, a front seam, belt loops, and pockets.

Jenner fit the dress code for her sister's birthday bash by styling a denim skirt as a dress. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Jenner completed the look with a pair of slouchy, dark denim pointed-toe stiletto boots. The socialite-slash-business-owner kept her accessories relatively simple with delicate gold chain bracelets and a few chunky diamond rings. The outfit was true to Jenner's current style, which mainly consists of short dresses, form-fitting silhouettes, and basics with a twist.

Kylie Jenner's current style consists of form-fitting silhouettes and basics with a twist. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family ponied up in jewels and jeans. Khloe wore a diamond-encrusted corset top, matching denim chaps, a cowboy hat, and an assortment of diamonds around her neck. Kris Jenner stayed true to her mom-ager brand in a denim blazer and huge diamond statement necklaces.

Kylie Jenner loves a mini dress moment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim K. was dressed in a denim bustier and bedazzled light-wash, lace-up jeans. Kourtney wore an oversized jean jacket, a diamond nameplate necklace that read "Mrs. Barker," and her hair gelled back and styled like a messy mullet. Khloe was certainly on-trend with her b-day theme, as Canadian tuxedos continue to take over runways and celebrities' closets. In fact, Beyoncé wore an outfit just like Khloe's birthday suit a few months ago, denim cowboy hat and all.

Scroll down to shop for denim skirts, denim dresses, and denim skirt dresses inspired by the entire family's denim-on-denim looks.

