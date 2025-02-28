It wouldn't be Milan Fashion Week without at least one Moss family member. This year, Lila Moss did the honors in a fabulously understated outfit.

On Feb. 27—only a few days after walking for Burberry during London Fashion Week—the 22-year-old stepped out in the Italian metropolis wearing all of her most effortless wardrobe essentials at once. As her base layer, the model matched a gray ribbed knit top to a baggy pair of washed black wide-leg jeans.

Denim purists will hate what I'm about to say, but I happen to think this particular silhouette and rinse—which mimics the look of a trouser in a versatile shade of slate gray—should be every woman's desert island jean. Polished enough for the office, but grunge enough to pair with all your favorite going-out tops, the world is your oyster when you're wearing pants like these.

Lila Moss pairs a gray ribbed top with washed black jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

ALC Kyle Ribbed Merino Top $295 at ALC

Over her gunmetal staple pieces, the model layered a slouchy black cocoon coat with wide lapels. She also donned a rounded pair of black leather block-heel boots and cinched her jeans with a black croc-embossed belt. Black sunglasses with a subtle cat-eye from Vogue Eyewear completed the low-key look.

Lila Moss tops her look with a black coat and black boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her best accessory, however, was a black Prada top-handle bag adorned with a contrasting white spazzolato flower. Prada's Saffiano Vernice Flower bags comes in several different silhouettes, including tote and crossbody iterations, as well as the bauletto shape Moss owns. But they all bloomed in the Italian fashion house's Spring 2013 Collection.

Moss accessorizes her outfit with a vintage black floral Prada bag, a black croc-embossed belt, and black cat-eye sunglasses. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moss's minimalist outfit and statement bag is exactly the kind of thing editors and off-duty models alike love to wear during fashion month. Whether you're racing between shows or grabbing a well-deserved martini at day's end, an ensemble like this can take you just about anywhere.