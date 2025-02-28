Lila Moss Picks a Winner With Her Floral Prada Bag and Off-Duty Model Essentials
The 22-year-old is already looking forward to spring, if her purse is any indication.
It wouldn't be Milan Fashion Week without at least one Moss family member. This year, Lila Moss did the honors in a fabulously understated outfit.
On Feb. 27—only a few days after walking for Burberry during London Fashion Week—the 22-year-old stepped out in the Italian metropolis wearing all of her most effortless wardrobe essentials at once. As her base layer, the model matched a gray ribbed knit top to a baggy pair of washed black wide-leg jeans.
Denim purists will hate what I'm about to say, but I happen to think this particular silhouette and rinse—which mimics the look of a trouser in a versatile shade of slate gray—should be every woman's desert island jean. Polished enough for the office, but grunge enough to pair with all your favorite going-out tops, the world is your oyster when you're wearing pants like these.
Over her gunmetal staple pieces, the model layered a slouchy black cocoon coat with wide lapels. She also donned a rounded pair of black leather block-heel boots and cinched her jeans with a black croc-embossed belt. Black sunglasses with a subtle cat-eye from Vogue Eyewear completed the low-key look.
Her best accessory, however, was a black Prada top-handle bag adorned with a contrasting white spazzolato flower. Prada's Saffiano Vernice Flower bags comes in several different silhouettes, including tote and crossbody iterations, as well as the bauletto shape Moss owns. But they all bloomed in the Italian fashion house's Spring 2013 Collection.
Moss's minimalist outfit and statement bag is exactly the kind of thing editors and off-duty models alike love to wear during fashion month. Whether you're racing between shows or grabbing a well-deserved martini at day's end, an ensemble like this can take you just about anywhere.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Not For Nothing, My Feet Are the Sexiest They've Ever Been
Smooth heels start here.
By Marisa Petrarca Published
-
Why Queen Camilla Berated King Charles at Their Latest Engagement
"We are waiting!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince George Nearly Had a Different Name That Princess Kate "Set Her Heart On"
It's hard to imagine him as anything else.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Anna Sawai Takes Coach's Latest It-Bag for a Business Casual Test-Drive
She took it for a business casual test drive in LA.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Tricks Out Her Sweatshirt and Barrel-Leg Pants Like an Artsy Brooklyn Cool Girl
The actor's latest outfit is a lesson in remixed spring basics.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Styles Her White Saint Laurent Dress With a $1,700 Gold Wedding Ring
She re-styled a Jessica McCormack ring alongside her everyday stack.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
On 'The White Lotus' Season 3, Killer Designer Bags Don't Take a Vacation
Killer accessories don't take a vacation.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna Replaces a Standard Suitcase With Three Louis Vuitton and Dior Travel Bags
Talk about flying first class.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Gabrielle Union Goes Bold and Braless in a Chocolate Fendi Naked Dress
The star embraced 2010s colorblocking at her latest premiere.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's New Dior Bag Says She's Back in Business
Her office-approved style also has Rihanna and Taylor Swift's support.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Anna Sawai's Red Carpet Style Blooms in a Carolina Herrera Rosette Dress and Shimmering Louboutin Heels
The 'Shogun' star keeps winning awards season.
By Halie LeSavage Published