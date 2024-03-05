Very rarely does Lorde make an appearance anywhere, let alone during fashion month. Amidst speculation of an upcoming album on the way, it seems as though the 27-year-old is slowly immersing herself back into the public eye. On the final day of Paris Fashion Week, the musician made a surprise appearance at the Miu Miu show, dressed in the brand's quintessential uniform.
On Tuesday afternoon, Lorde was photographed outside of the show in Paris wearing a black polo top with a blue gingham shirt layered underneath, peaking out from beneath the collar and the sleeves.
For her outerwear of choice, the Melodrama songstress wore a chocolate brown bomber jacket, which perfectly coordinated with a pleated skirt. (Its hemline was much longer than Miu Miu's polarizing micro mini skirt.) Lorde tied her preppy schoolgirl look together with slouchy gray socks and black lace-up Oxford shoes. She accessorized her academia-inspired outfit with beaded seashell earrings and black sunglasses.
The performer notably swapped her platinum blonde hair for a freshly brunette look, which she braided into two pigtails.
Lorde's appearance at the Miu Miu show came as a bit of a surprise, given that her last fashion week sighting was in September 2022. While attending Prada's Spring/Summer 2023 presentation in Milan, the singer arrived at the venue in the brand's shimmery gold maxi gown with a gray coat, a yellow handbag, and platform black heels.
Although it's practically expected for Lorde to go MIA at any given moment (she prefers to fly under the radar), the New Zealand musician recently made a few surprise red-carpet appearances. In December, she attended the 2023 GQ Men of the Year ceremony in Los Angeles wearing a stunning emerald green two-piece look from Acne Studios. The satin outfit featured a midriff-baring crop top and a flowy asymmetrical midi skirt. She completed the look with matching green strappy sandals.
Although Lorde's next outfit might remain a mystery for some time, her upcoming music won't follow suit. A few months ago, Lorde teased her fourth album in a rare Instagram update, posting a carousel of herself in headphones on her feed. "Listening to myself," the singer captioned.
She also responded to an eager fan about the status of her album in the comments, writing, "We're not CLOSE close you guys… I'm just getting so hyped [and] needed to let you know. Start your excitement on a low flame and bring it up to a gentle simmer...we building stamina for this chapter."
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
