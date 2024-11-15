Margot Robbie was undeniably glowing on a hot girl walk in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 15. Having given birth to her son with husband Tom Ackerley last month, it's no wonder why the star is all soft smiles lately. With several friends in tow, the Oscar nominee took a casual afternoon stroll in a black puff-sleeve black dress with a square neckline. The frock also managed to incorporate the holy grail I always look for when shopping for daytime dresses: pockets.

While it's hard to say from afar, I'm fairly convinced the mini dress is a cotton poplin design from Ciao Lucia. The LA-based brand is known for its deep catalogue of wearable, feminine dresses—many of which ring up for less than $500. Olivia Rodrigo is a fan of the line as well, so it's not hard to imagine their dresses populating Robbie's closet. Alternatively, New York designer Nikki Chasin offers a very similar silhouette with sleeves that are both puffed and ruffled for extra flair.

Margot Robbie takes a hot girl walk in a black puffed sleeve mini dress. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Ciao Lucia Dali Black Cotton Mini Dress $335 at Ciao Lucia

Robbie accessorized her breezy dress with black ballet flats that leaned into the Mary Janes trend, a gold herringbone chain necklace, and black oval sunglasses. The accessories were consistent with her pre-baby stylebook, when minimal shapes and neutral tones dominated her wardrobe.

According to Marie Claire fashion features editor Emma Childs, the best Mary Janes can be found from brands like The Row, Rothy's, and Larroudé. But for the closest match for the Barbie star's rounded black leather Mary Jane flats with an ultra-thin elastic strap, look no further than Madewell, Tory Burch, and Everlane. As Robbie's sunny stroll clearly demonstrates, these shoes were made for walking.

Shop Mary Janes Inspired by Margot Robbie

Tory Burch Runway Leather Mary Jane Ballerina Flats $298 at Neiman Marcus

Madewell The Greta Ballet Flat $98 at Madewell

Everlane The Day Mary Jane $158 at Everlane

