The star looked stylish and radiant after welcoming her first child last month.

Margot Robbie was undeniably glowing on a hot girl walk in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 15. Having given birth to her son with husband Tom Ackerley last month, it's no wonder why the star is all soft smiles lately. With several friends in tow, the Oscar nominee took a casual afternoon stroll in a black puff-sleeve black dress with a square neckline. The frock also managed to incorporate the holy grail I always look for when shopping for daytime dresses: pockets.

While it's hard to say from afar, I'm fairly convinced the mini dress is a cotton poplin design from Ciao Lucia. The LA-based brand is known for its deep catalogue of wearable, feminine dresses—many of which ring up for less than $500. Olivia Rodrigo is a fan of the line as well, so it's not hard to imagine their dresses populating Robbie's closet. Alternatively, New York designer Nikki Chasin offers a very similar silhouette with sleeves that are both puffed and ruffled for extra flair.

A photo of Margot Robbie wearing a black puffed sleeve mini dress.

Margot Robbie takes a hot girl walk in a black puffed sleeve mini dress.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Dali Black Cotton Mini Dress
Ciao Lucia Dali Black Cotton Mini Dress

Felix Dress - Black Cotton
Nikki Chasin Felix Dress

Robbie accessorized her breezy dress with black ballet flats that leaned into the Mary Janes trend, a gold herringbone chain necklace, and black oval sunglasses. The accessories were consistent with her pre-baby stylebook, when minimal shapes and neutral tones dominated her wardrobe.

Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace
Mejuri Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace

Backstreet
Otra Eyewear Backstreet

Linden
Bru Eyewear Linden

According to Marie Claire fashion features editor Emma Childs, the best Mary Janes can be found from brands like The Row, Rothy's, and Larroudé. But for the closest match for the Barbie star's rounded black leather Mary Jane flats with an ultra-thin elastic strap, look no further than Madewell, Tory Burch, and Everlane. As Robbie's sunny stroll clearly demonstrates, these shoes were made for walking.

Shop Mary Janes Inspired by Margot Robbie

Runway Leather Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
Tory Burch Runway Leather Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

Madewell The Greta Ballet Flat
Madewell The Greta Ballet Flat

The Day Mary Jane
Everlane The Day Mary Jane

Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

