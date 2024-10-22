Zoë Kravitz gave the Mary Janes trend her style stamp of approval on a recent outing in New York City. For dinner at Buvette with her Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley on Oct. 21, the Blink Twice director paired what appeared to be a collared white eyelet mini dress with a black cocoon coat for the occasion. She accessorized the outfit with a slouchy, cherry red hobo bag and black suede Mary Jane flats.

Both of Kravitz's investment pieces come courtesy of The Row, the Olsen twin-founded label whose full looks Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner frequently copy and paste from the runway. But the Mary Jane revival has taken numerous forms since its rise to prominence in 2020 as part of the broader balletcore trend. It began with Sandy Liang's girlish pointe shoes and Margiela's split-toe Tabi Mary Janes, beloved by Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa respectively. Later, It girls including Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lawrence moved on to obsessing over Miu Miu's grommeted ballerinas and Alaïa's silver studded flats.

Zoë Kravitz wears black Mary Janes and a small red leather bag, both from The Row. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

The Row Boheme Suede Mary Jane Ballerina Flats $1,100 at Bergdorf Goodman

Of course, finding the best Mary Janes to rival Kravitz's doesn't have to mean forking over thousands for a designer pair. Dolce Vita's Roslyn flat is a dead ringer for the shape of The Row's Boheme flats, and perennial street style muse Katie Holmes happens to love ViBi Venezia's velvet Mary Janes. Similar options can also be found for less than $500 from Tory Burch and Aeyde.

Tory Burch Mary Jane Ballet Flats $298 at Bloomingdale's

Aeyde Uma Mary Jane Flat $375 at Nordstrom

ViBi Venezia Mary Jane Velvet Ballet Flats $150 at Bloomingdale's

The fluid, triangular construction of Kravitz's hobo bag proved a bit harder to duplicate from other retailers. But after much consideration, I'm dubbing this tomato red faux leather tote from Santos by Monica the best possible substitution. Alternatively, Marge Sherwood makes an apple red crinkle leather shoulder bag that strongly resembles the smallest Bindle bag's size.

Santos by Monica Agave Triangular Tote in Tomato Red $325 at Santos by Monica

Marge Sherwood Hobo Shoulder Bag $275 at End

Zoë Kravitz has a knack for making trendy pieces feel timeless, from sheer LBDs to loafers and visible crew socks. She managed to just that yet again with not one but two accessories. The key, I think, lies in the way she carefully limits her color palette. Even when The Batman star and her longtime stylist Andrew Mukamal decide to experiment, she always looks grounded in her go-to shades of black and white. That's a tip you can follow with or without The Row.

