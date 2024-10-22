Zoë Kravitz Slides Into Fall's Mary Janes Trend With an Insider-Beloved Designer
The 'Blink Twice' director embraced the trend at a reunion dinner with her 'Big Little Lies' co-star.
Zoë Kravitz gave the Mary Janes trend her style stamp of approval on a recent outing in New York City. For dinner at Buvette with her Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley on Oct. 21, the Blink Twice director paired what appeared to be a collared white eyelet mini dress with a black cocoon coat for the occasion. She accessorized the outfit with a slouchy, cherry red hobo bag and black suede Mary Jane flats.
Both of Kravitz's investment pieces come courtesy of The Row, the Olsen twin-founded label whose full looks Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner frequently copy and paste from the runway. But the Mary Jane revival has taken numerous forms since its rise to prominence in 2020 as part of the broader balletcore trend. It began with Sandy Liang's girlish pointe shoes and Margiela's split-toe Tabi Mary Janes, beloved by Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa respectively. Later, It girls including Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lawrence moved on to obsessing over Miu Miu's grommeted ballerinas and Alaïa's silver studded flats.
Of course, finding the best Mary Janes to rival Kravitz's doesn't have to mean forking over thousands for a designer pair. Dolce Vita's Roslyn flat is a dead ringer for the shape of The Row's Boheme flats, and perennial street style muse Katie Holmes happens to love ViBi Venezia's velvet Mary Janes. Similar options can also be found for less than $500 from Tory Burch and Aeyde.
The fluid, triangular construction of Kravitz's hobo bag proved a bit harder to duplicate from other retailers. But after much consideration, I'm dubbing this tomato red faux leather tote from Santos by Monica the best possible substitution. Alternatively, Marge Sherwood makes an apple red crinkle leather shoulder bag that strongly resembles the smallest Bindle bag's size.
Zoë Kravitz has a knack for making trendy pieces feel timeless, from sheer LBDs to loafers and visible crew socks. She managed to just that yet again with not one but two accessories. The key, I think, lies in the way she carefully limits her color palette. Even when The Batman star and her longtime stylist Andrew Mukamal decide to experiment, she always looks grounded in her go-to shades of black and white. That's a tip you can follow with or without The Row.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Queen Elizabeth's Former Press Secretary Is Comparing the Royal to Taylor Swift
It turns out the duo had one major thing in common.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Queen Elizabeth Ended up on a "Water Shoot Slide" in an “Evening Dress and Tiara"
In an exclusive interview with 'Marie Claire,' a former royal butler explains why The Queen "thought it was hilarious because things like that don't happen."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Only Fall Shoes Worth Investing In
These will upgrade your whole outfit.
By Emma Walsh Published
-
Meghan Markle Is Praised by Celebrity Stylist for "Under-the-Radar" Fashion Moves
“Her appearance could change a business.”
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Epitomize Mom and Dad Matching in Identical Puma Sneakers
The pair showed off their coordinating couple style on a trip to China.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Pairs Her Signature Leather Jacket With $1,150 Schoolgirl Loafers for Justin Bieber's Surprise Performance
The look is quintessentially Hailey Bieber.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Second Pregnancy Style Era Is Off to a Must-Shop Start
She knows what she likes—and how to wear it.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Lila Moss Goes Braless With a DIY Crop-Top and Baggy Jeans in True Off-Duty Model Fashion
The model picked up lunch with a friend in a slouchy, laid-back look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Make Their Love Erewhon-Official in Casual Matching Outfits
The couple rolled out of bed in matching sweatpants to run errands in Los Angeles.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Baby Bump in a Perfect White T-Shirt and a Pop of Cherry Red
Her maternity style era is here.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
6 Fall 2024 Denim Trends Your Favorite Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing
Plus the exact pairs Katie Holmes, Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez, and more are wearing.
By Hanna Lustig Published