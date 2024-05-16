Meghan Markle's wardrobe is built on a few key style pillars: women-led and sustainable brands, a quiet luxury palette, and select self-references. She's not afraid to dip back into her endless closet and outfit repeat when the moment's right, as recently surfaced video from her recent Nigeria tour prove.

Save the Children, a global aid organization, shared previously unseen footage on Instagram on Wednesday, May 15, showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting with youth ambassadors for the charity during their three-day tour. Meghan Markle appears greeting the team and speaking with aid workers while wearing an effortlessly cool summer outfit: a high-neck white tank top, pleated slate blue pants, and gold drop earrings. Like her white skinny jeans and blazer combo worn for another covert appearance, it's the sort of easy, two-step outfit that's both comfortable and cool for spring's transition into summer (whether you're a former royal or not).

While exact credits for Markle's under-the-radar outfit haven't yet surfaced, her high-neck top looks a lot like a piece she wore a year previously. Attending the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, Markle arrived at a keynote address in an Anine Bing tank top with the same cut and ribbed fabric. That time, she paired it with khaki Brandon Maxwell trousers and cream heels. The bottoms changed, but the overall effect is the same: It's polished, but not overdone or unapproachable.

When Meghan Markle attended the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, she wore what appears to be the same Anine Bing tank top with a pair of high-waist Brandon Maxwell trousers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anine Bing's high-neck design elevates the basic white tank top into a modern business staple—no wonder Markle has seemingly reached for it more than once. This look wasn't the only moment she double-dipped into her old looks while touring Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria. Touching down in the latter city on Mother's Day, she changed into the sunshine yellow silk gown by Carolina Herrera that she wore for her son, Archie's, first birthday.

Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly gearing up for more international visits to support their charitable initiatives. With an assist from her new stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, it's likely Markle will also make some select pulls from her existing wardrobe while also paying homage to her destination with local emerging designers. In Nigeria, she balanced her outfit repeating with new pieces like a red dress by Nigerian label Orire and a striped number by Johanna Ortiz.

Duchess Meghan embodies an often-forgotten fashion lesson: When you love something, you can wear it way more than once. Take a page from Markle's style book and shop a similar summer work outfit below.

