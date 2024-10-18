When fashion fans around the world queued online for Clare Waight Keller's Uniqlo collaboration, Duchess Meghan Markle was apparently in line to shop with them.

In a New York Times profile of Clare Waight Keller published on Oct. 17, Meghan Markle is quoted as one of the biggest fans of Keller's pieces for the editor-favorite basics brand. The Duchess of Sussex told the outlet that she owns "several" of the Uniqlo pieces Keller released in her collaboration—a project so successful, it paved the way for Keller to lead the entire line.

Clare Waight Keller became Uniqlo's first forward-facing creative director in September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Markle said she owns a few of Clare Waight Keller's Uniqlo dresses, as well as a trench coat. (Alas, she didn't reveal exactly which ones.) "Her pieces for the brand have movement and modern grace," Markle added.

The Duchess's endorsement is the first by a major figure for Uniqlo's new design era. In September, Uniqlo announced that former Givenchy creative director—and recent Reformation jewelry collaborator–Clare Waight Keller would take the helm as its first forward-facing creative director. Keller, royal fans know, famously designed Markle's Givenchy wedding dress in 2018. The pair have reportedly stayed in close contact since then. Markle told the NYT they still share "a beautiful friendship."

Uniqlo is one of several middle-market fashion brands earning a coveted spot in Meghan Markle's post-royal wardrobe. She's worn everything from J.Crew button-down shirts and collarless jackets to Reformation dresses over the years, often mixed with luxury finds like her go-to Aquazzura pumps and Cartier necklace.

Uniqlo is a new addition to Markle's stable of affordable brands. Here, she wears a J.Crew jacket that sold out after it was seen in her wardrobe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle hasn't been photographed in Keller's Uniqlo designs—yet. Until she graces a step-and-repeat or polo green wearing the pieces she actually owns, I've taken the liberty of shopping out a few pieces I can imagine hanging in the Duchess's closet based on my years of following her style.

Trust that when she finally does wear Clare Waight Keller for Uniqlo in public, it will instantly sell out.

Shop Uniqlo Pieces Inspired by Meghan Markle