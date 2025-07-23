Meryl Streep Trades Miranda Priestly's Prada Bag for a Sparkly Status Water Bottle

Barely a week into filming in New York City, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has given fashion editors plenty of outfits to dissect. As much as I've loved seeing Anne Hathaway slide on Andy Sach's Chanel sandals and Emily Blunt resume her role as the other Emily, I've been most excited for Meryl Streep to step back into Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly's Manolos. That day finally arrived on Wednesday, July 23, but it didn't come with quite the status accessories I expected.

In the original 2006 film, Streep introduces us to Priestly with an intimidating stomp into the Runway offices, Gucci sunglasses hiding her eyes and a giant Prada bag slung over her shoulder (logo side out, of course). On the 2025 set, her fashion alter-ego appears to have traded her best designer bags for—wait for it—a rhinestone-covered water bottle by Collina Strada, an NYC-based independent label.

Meryl Streep carries a Collina Strada water bottle while in-character as Miranda Priestly. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The unexpected color combination on display in her costume—lilac top, camel leather skirt—felt appropriate, even if it was a swerve from Priestly's initial fur coats and dark suiting. Editors with Runway-level credentials today are just as likely to mix textures and shades in their work outfits.

Her Collina Strada water bottle, however, is what really got the Marie Claire Slack talking. Senior royals and celebrity news editor Kristin Contino likened it to Jennifer Lopez's notorious bling cups; digital director Jenny Hollander said she was both "intrigued and confused" by the accessory choice.

This much I can say with authority: When Collina Strada designer Hillary Taymour first released her crystal-coated water bottle in 2019, it was the groundbreaking way to hydrate. Most reusable bottles on the market are pastel or matte and totally plain; hers is practically visible from space. Naturally, it's become a fixture among celebrities and in the fashion week front row—especially in September, when most shows are outdoors and baking hot. For an in-the-know fashion person, this is the preferred way to get their daily water intake as opposed to, say, a Stanley cup. But given Priestly's more refined take on luxury in the first film, an accessory best defined as "blingy" still reads as unexpected.

Streep-slash-Priestly's water bottle is a favorite among Collina Strada fans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Collina Strada Crystal Embellished Insulated Water Bottle $100 at Nordstrom

Like every other look caught in an on-set paparazzi photo, no one knows the full story behind it until the film hits theaters. (See: the uproar over American Love Story's Carolyn Bessette Kennedy costumes that was quickly squashed by the series' creator, or the discourse around Anne Hathaway's first Devil Wears Prada 2 looks.) So, it's too early to say whether a rhinestone water bottle is off-brand for the Miranda Priestly we'll all be reacquainted with when the film hits theaters.

Regardless, the accessory has a precedent. As fashion features editor Emma Childs pointed out, the inspiration for Meryl Streep's character (Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour) once attended a Collina Strada show in 2023 where those rhinestone bottles were all over the audience. (It was also staged at a cannabis museum, in case you were wondering.) The costume department is clearly paying close attention to the film's source material.