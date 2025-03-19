Emily Ratajkowski's $4,400 Burgundy Belted Prada Bag Combines Two Inescapable 2025 Trends
She's checking off chart-topping styles one by one.
If ever you're struggling to pick an outfit, you need only wait a few hours for Emily Ratajkowski to leave the house. The model is "so Julia," as Charli XCX once wrote, in that she's always out and about in New York City. Whether she's heading to an event, shopping, or taking one of her many stylish dog walks, the paparazzi follows her every move—and provides those of us at home with much-needed style inspiration.
Yesterday, March 18, was a day like any other. Fake Spring sent temperatures soaring, leading New Yorkers—like Ratajkowski—into the streets en masse. Dressed all in burgundy (one of the paramount colors of the year), the model used her trademark casual-cool style to display several of 2025's leading fashion trends.
She started by styling a wine-colored leather jacket with a crossbody bag in the same hue. It wasn't her tonal dressing, though, that had Marie Claire editors dashing to their keyboards. Ratajkowski was strapped up with Prada's latest darling: a $4,400 bucket bag, fitted with a glimmering gold belt.
In only a few short months, the belt buckle trend has become so ubiquitous, you can hardly find a collection that doesn't feature them. The strappy detail has become 2025's single most popular design element, cropping up on the handbags of every major designer (and some of the minor ones, too), as a result of the recent Birkin Boom. Naturally, it's trickled down to A-list street style. Jennifer Lawrence carried a Liffner belted bag earlier this month; Katie Holmes's belted Toteme bag regularly guest-stars in outfits featuring her preferred Reformation coat and Adidas sneakers.
For those keeping count, her Prada belted bag brings Ratajkowski's trend count up to three (3): rich red, belted bags, and leather jackets. The star is far from done, for she paired the trending pieces with flared jeans (4) and a pair of streamlined sneakers (5). Her choice in denim trends is one of fashion's most controversial, but, even so, Ratajkowski makes wearing them look easy.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
