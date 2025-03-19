If ever you're struggling to pick an outfit, you need only wait a few hours for Emily Ratajkowski to leave the house. The model is "so Julia," as Charli XCX once wrote, in that she's always out and about in New York City. Whether she's heading to an event, shopping, or taking one of her many stylish dog walks, the paparazzi follows her every move—and provides those of us at home with much-needed style inspiration.

Yesterday, March 18, was a day like any other. Fake Spring sent temperatures soaring, leading New Yorkers—like Ratajkowski—into the streets en masse. Dressed all in burgundy (one of the paramount colors of the year), the model used her trademark casual-cool style to display several of 2025's leading fashion trends.

She started by styling a wine-colored leather jacket with a crossbody bag in the same hue. It wasn't her tonal dressing, though, that had Marie Claire editors dashing to their keyboards. Ratajkowski was strapped up with Prada's latest darling: a $4,400 bucket bag, fitted with a glimmering gold belt.

Emily Ratajkowski styled flared jeans with a leather jacket and belted Prada bag. (Image credit: Image Direct)

In only a few short months, the belt buckle trend has become so ubiquitous, you can hardly find a collection that doesn't feature them. The strappy detail has become 2025's single most popular design element, cropping up on the handbags of every major designer (and some of the minor ones, too), as a result of the recent Birkin Boom. Naturally, it's trickled down to A-list street style. Jennifer Lawrence carried a Liffner belted bag earlier this month; Katie Holmes's belted Toteme bag regularly guest-stars in outfits featuring her preferred Reformation coat and Adidas sneakers.

Saks Fifth Avenue Prada Buckle Leather Bucket Bag With Jeweled Belt $4,400 at Saks Fifth Avenue

For those keeping count, her Prada belted bag brings Ratajkowski's trend count up to three (3): rich red, belted bags, and leather jackets. The star is far from done, for she paired the trending pieces with flared jeans (4) and a pair of streamlined sneakers (5). Her choice in denim trends is one of fashion's most controversial, but, even so, Ratajkowski makes wearing them look easy.

