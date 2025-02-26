Mikey Madison's Windswept French Twist Lets Loose at Her Pre-Oscars Dinner
The first-time nominee put a perfectly imperfect spin on a classic chignon.
Mikey Madison's awards season aesthetic has been a study in Hollywood tropes made new again. Classic glamour through the ages—with definite nods to the '50s, '60s, and '70s—has been her guiding principle on the campaign trail, whether she's doing press in a pastel suit or walking the Golden Globes red carpet in a strapless gold gown. The Anora actor may be new to the role of leading lady, but she certainly knows how to look the part.
Her star power was particularly blinding on Feb. 25, when Madison joined the likes of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for the 97th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Clad in a Bill Blass strapless blue and black floral brocade gown sourced from Shrimpton Couture, her 1987 vintage pull eschewed trends in favor of pure archival elegance. With a big velvet bow and a tiered bustle, the back of her dress was just as beautiful as the front. Such was the case, too, with the French twist updo that adorned her hair.
Per InStyle, Madison has a "very collaborative process" with her hairstylist Rena Calhoun that begins with choosing a dress and jewelry. From there, they begin to swap ideas and inspiration for her glam. With that approach in mind, it's easy to see how they might have landed on the windswept chignon she wore to her pre-Oscars dinner. With a middle part and wavy semi-tucked tendrils framing her face, her elegant updo called attention to both her stunning bone structure and her dazzling diamond earrings.
Her waist-length brunette mane was given plenty of volume at the crown, then rolled into a low twist for a timeless look. That said, the texture of her blowout wasn't entirely smooth, giving the finished style a little bit of modern grit and edge.
Mikey Madison's romantic French twist is a testament to the beauty of imperfection. Her updo looks a little lived-in, and that's the whole point.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
The Early Aughts Boho Trend Is So Back
From frilly lace dresses to suede outerwear, here are the pieces that take on the vintage-inspired aesthetic.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Expertly Blends Two Designer Trends in One Errand 'Fit
She's a pro at mixing It-pieces.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
'Gossip Girl' Star Michelle Trachtenberg Dies at 39
The actress was known for her role in the CW drama as well as 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer.'
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Florence Pugh's Spiky Two-Inch Eyelashes Make Clumpy Mascara Chic
The 'Oppenheimer' star's goth-glam makeup took the spidery lash look to new heights.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Ariana Grande's Cherry Blossom Bun Is All Bloom, No Shade
The 'Wicked' star was no shrinking violet at the film's Japan premiere.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Anti-Valentine's Day Manicure Embraces the Cherry Mocha Nail Trend
It's the perfect shade for solo V-Day plans.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Braided Blonde Pigtails Give Pippi Longstocking a Run for Her Money
'90s-kid nostalgia seems to have inspired the star's latest look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift's Early Super Bowl 2025 Manicure Is So Valentine's Day-Coded
Her nail artist confirmed exactly which shades she used.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Barbie Doll Platinum Blonde Hair Transformation in London
Her new dye job will definitely make you do a double-take.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Fenty Beauty's Setting Spray Locks in Makeup Under the Sweatiest Conditions
Fenty Beauty's latest innovation can handle any form of exercise.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya Handpicks an All-Time Classic Engagement Manicure to Debut Her Diamond at the 2025 Golden Globes
Could she have debuted her diamond any other way?
By Halie LeSavage Published