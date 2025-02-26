Mikey Madison's Windswept French Twist Lets Loose at Her Pre-Oscars Dinner

Mikey Madison's awards season aesthetic has been a study in Hollywood tropes made new again. Classic glamour through the ages—with definite nods to the '50s, '60s, and '70s—has been her guiding principle on the campaign trail, whether she's doing press in a pastel suit or walking the Golden Globes red carpet in a strapless gold gown. The Anora actor may be new to the role of leading lady, but she certainly knows how to look the part.

Her star power was particularly blinding on Feb. 25, when Madison joined the likes of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for the 97th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Clad in a Bill Blass strapless blue and black floral brocade gown sourced from Shrimpton Couture, her 1987 vintage pull eschewed trends in favor of pure archival elegance. With a big velvet bow and a tiered bustle, the back of her dress was just as beautiful as the front. Such was the case, too, with the French twist updo that adorned her hair.

Mikey Madison sports a strapless floral Bill Blass gown at the 97th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madison poses in a 1987 archival gown topped with a black bow and a tiered bustle running down her back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per InStyle, Madison has a "very collaborative process" with her hairstylist Rena Calhoun that begins with choosing a dress and jewelry. From there, they begin to swap ideas and inspiration for her glam. With that approach in mind, it's easy to see how they might have landed on the windswept chignon she wore to her pre-Oscars dinner. With a middle part and wavy semi-tucked tendrils framing her face, her elegant updo called attention to both her stunning bone structure and her dazzling diamond earrings.

Mikey Madison shows off her windswept French twist at the 97th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Dinner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her waist-length brunette mane was given plenty of volume at the crown, then rolled into a low twist for a timeless look. That said, the texture of her blowout wasn't entirely smooth, giving the finished style a little bit of modern grit and edge.

Madison flashes the back of her brunette chignon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikey Madison's romantic French twist is a testament to the beauty of imperfection. Her updo looks a little lived-in, and that's the whole point.