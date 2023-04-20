I Combed Through 12,000 Products from Net-a-Porter’s Spring Sale—These 28 Are Worth Buying

Including the celebrity-loved tank top I wear all summer long.

A guest wears a white with green embroidered sequins oversized midi dress, a yellow shiny quilted large scarf, a gold Juste Un Clou bracelet from cartier, a brown shiny braided leather large handbag from Acne Studio, outside Cecilie Bahnsen, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022, on September 29, 2021 in Paris, France. (
(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
published

There are few things I love more than a good designer spring sale, especially when those sales take place at retailers like Net-a-Porter. I am the kind of shopper who keeps a fully stocked cart just in case a surprise sale pops up, and pop up a sale has: The retailer is offering 20 percent off at checkout right now.

Here’s the deal: The discount will be applied at checkout, no discount code necessary, for a limited time. That means that you can shop for a few of the all-time best summer dresses that come in every single one of spring and summer 2023’s trendiest colors and prints at a major discount, as well as the WSLY black tank top I love so much that I purchased three. The massive sale section is chock-full of other summer wardrobe essentials, like linen pants and shoulder bags that work for any time of day. Plus, there are chic-as-anything beach bags—because yes, they exist!—plus all the white sneakers and sandals that your feet could ever need this summer.  Oh, and there are tons of SKIMS pieces (including that viral dress) that are quietly on sale, too. 

And lest we forget Net-a-Porter's best-in-class beauty section—there are tons of best-selling products on sale right now in that section, too. Think: The editor-approved and never-on-sale La Mer Moisturizing Soft Cream face moisturizer, one of the best hair straighteners on the market, a cult-favorite shampoo that I personally swear to tame my oily roots and dry ends, and a texturing spray from Jenner-approved brand OUAI that I've gone through three bottles of. 

So, consider me your own professional personal shopper as you scroll through all of the (very good) options below. And when I said the sale was massive, I meant it: There are nearly 12,000 pieces offered for less right now—11,964 to be exact!—and I took the time to find out which ones are worth the splurge so you didn’t have to. Ahead, shop your favorite tops, bottoms, dresses, and accessories, broken down into a few categories so that you don’t get too overwhelmed.

On-Sale Dresses

SELF-PORTRAIT Tiered plissé-chiffon jacquard midi dress

Self-Portrait Tiered Plissé-Chiffon Jacquard Midi Dress (Was $615)

SKIMS Soft Lounge ribbed stretch-modal maxi dress

SKIMS Soft Lounge Ribbed Stretch-Modal-Maxi Dress (Was $78)

DEIJI STUDIOS + NET SUSTAIN The Knot linen midi dress

DEIJI STUDIOS + NET SUSTAIN The Knot Linen Midi Dress (Was $167)

REFORMATION Roxbury metallic knitted mini dress

Reformation Roxbury Metallic Knitted Mini Dress (Was $180)

On-Sale

A.L.C. Corbin cropped wrap-effect cotton-poplin top

A.L.C. Corbin cropped Wrap-Effect Cotton-Poplin Top (was $295)

VINCE

VINCE Coast Striped TENCEL Lyocell-Blend Poplin-Shirt (Was $365)

WSLY The Rivington ribbed stretch-TENCEL tank

WSLY The Rivington Ribbed Stretch-TENCEL Tank (Was $75)

NANUSHKA Aleza one-sleeve recycled-jersey top

Nanushka Aleza One-Sleeve-Recycled-Jersey Top (Was $425)

On-Sale Bottoms

AGOLDEPinch Waist high-rise straight-leg jeans

AGOLDE Pinch Waist high-rise straight-leg jeans (Was $190)

FAITHFULL THE BRAND El Toro pleated linen straight-leg pants

FAITHFULL THE BRAND El Toro pleated linen straight-leg pants (Was $229)

NORMA KAMALI Ruched stretch-jersey mini skirt

Norma Kamali Ruched Stretch-Jersey Mini Skirt (Was $85)

MOTHER The Circle frayed denim midi skirt

MOTHER The Circle Frayed Denim Midi Skirt (Was $280)

On-Sale Bags

STAUD BEAN BAG

STAUD Bean Gathered Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag (Was $195)

PARAVEL + NET SUSTAIN Cabana leather and canvas tote

Paravel + NET SUSTAIN Cabana Leather and Canvas Tote (Was $185)

Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia Hera Nano crystal-embellished knotted satin shoulder bag (Was $428)

OROTON Margot medium textured-leather tote

OROTON Margot Medium Textured-Leather Tote (Was $425)

On-Sale Shoes

VEJA Campo rubber-trimmed leather sneakers

VEJA Campo Rubber-Trimmed Leather Sneakers (Was $160)

Loeffler Randall

LOEFFLER RANDALL Daphne Bow-Embellished Plissé-Lamé Slides (Was $250)

A EMERY Carter leather slides

A EMERY Carter Leather Slides (Was $160)

CASTAÑER Carina 60 canvas wedge espadrilles

CASTAÑER Carina 60 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles (Was $135)

On-Sale Accessories

VELVET CANYON + NET SUSTAIN Zou Bisou square-frame acetate sunglasses

VELVET CANYON + NET SUSTAIN Zou Bisou square-frame acetate (Was $240)

JENNIFER FISHER 2" Thread silver-plated hoop earrings

Jennifer Fisher 2" Thread Silver-Plated Hoop Earrings (Was $150)

EUGENIA KIM Rafaela ruffled metallic velvet headband

Eugenia Kim Rafaela Ruffled Metallic Velvet Headband (Was $65)

Ray-Ban Frank square-frame gold-tone sunglasses

Ray-Ban Frank Square-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses (Was $163)

On-Sale Beauty

La Mer Soft Cream

LA MER The Moisturizing Soft Cream, 100ml (Was $570)

ghd Gold Professional Styler - US 2-pin plug

ghd Gold Professional Styler (Was $229)

OUAI Texturizing Spray

OUAI Texturizing Hair Spray, 130g (Was $28)

Leonor Greyl Bain TS Shampooing Balancing Shampoo (7 oz.)

Leonor Greyl Bain TS Balancing Shampoo, 200ml (Was $45)

E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen. 

