Elsa Hosk and Bella Hadid Love This $68 Tank Top, and Now So Do I

It's not often that one item become ubiquitous in the fashion set—let alone an item as simple as a ribbed tank top. But WSLY's Rivington Tank Top is no ordinary tank. The lightweight piece has been worn by Bella and Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk, Nina Agdal, and more, with one selling every 45 seconds.

Because I'm a sucker for a good staple, I put WSLY's tank top to the wear test. I love wardrobe basics: I can return to them repeatedly and know that they're just going to work however I style them. Plus, there's no better transitional piece than the classic tank—I can wear it on its own now and under a blazer or a leather jacket (opens in new tab) later. And, despite the incoming fall weather, a solid black tank top was one piece I didn't have.

Enter the WSLY Rivington Tank Top. The high-necked tank comes in two lengths—regular and cropped—and two fabric formations: ribbed and what the brand calls "Weekend Cotton," a thicker, smoother fabric. The longer version retails for $68, and the cropped option goes for $58, and both are available in sizes XXS through 3x. While the Rivington is available in nearly 20 shades across its fabrications and lengths, the black and white versions are the most popular. Hosk, for one, styled her white tank with high-rise flared jeans, chunky sneakers (opens in new tab), and a pair of aviator sunglasses while out in New York, proving that wearing a few all-time classic pieces at once is the best-ever end-of-summer outfit.

Since supermodels like the Hadids are known for having their fingers on the pulse when it comes to finding a great piece—see their love for Adidas' Samba Sneaker (opens in new tab)—I knew I was in good hands. Consider this your official, editor-approved review of this (very) viral tank top.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images)

What I'm Looking For

I need my basics to work hard not only for office-ready summer outfits (opens in new tab) but for day-off looks, too. I need my tank tops to be supportive enough that I can go braless if I choose, have a high-enough neckline that I can wear to the office, and not be so thin that it rips, wears down, or loses their shape after I wash and dry it.

My verdict? This tank is amazing. I’ve been wearing it for weeks, and it continuously looks great. To prove just how versatile it is, I’ve styled it three different ways: For the office, for a night out, and an everyday casual look. Keep reading to shop the tanks themselves and to see them in action.

Shop The WSLY Rivington Tank

How I Styled My WSLY Tank Top

For Everyday Wear

A pair of great straight-leg jeans, (opens in new tab) a black tank, pair of loafers (opens in new tab), and chunky socks are my go-to outfit pieces when the weather begins to cool down. Slightly more dressed up than leggings but nearly as comfortable, these jeans from AGOLDE are versatile enough for me to live in them. Once fall weather fully arrives, I can layer a leather jacket over the tank for added warmth.

(Image credit: Gatsby Keyes)

Shop The Look

For a Night Out

Rather than show more skin via a cut-out dress or a mini skirt, (opens in new tab) I love the subtlety of this sheer maxi skirt. Plus, it's a great way to incorporate your favorite beach coverup into your fall and winter wardrobe. And because I'm on the petite side, I prefer to style a longer skirt with strappy heels. However, if you're not the kind of person who needs to hem half of your wardrobe, I would accessorize this skirt with a pair of chunky knee-high boots (opens in new tab). For even more texture play, style your sheer skirt over lacy tights.

(Image credit: Gatsby Keyes)

Shop The Look

For The Office

If you work where it's appropriate to wear a tank, I love styling it under a pair of overalls. This pair from COS comes in this off-white and a black shade option, but the cream is perfect for end-of-summer dressing—and beyond. Wearing white after Labor Day (opens in new tab) is encouraged in my book, so I style it with other, darker pieces like a pair of dark gray socks and color-blocked chunky sneakers (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Gatsby Keyes)

Shop The Look