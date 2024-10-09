Beyoncé's Glowy Twist on the Butter Yellow Trend Is Actually Perfect for Fall
The icon chose a Sergio Hudson set for the 'Glamour' Women of the Year Awards, where her mother was honored.
Beyoncé looked like a trophy in trendy butter yellow and gold at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The star attended the annual event in support of her mother, Tina Knowles, who was honored at the ceremony.
Her short-sleeved butter yellow crewneck knit was tucked into a gold silk slip maxi skirt from Sergio Hudson’s Spring 2025 collection, which debuted during New York Fashion only a month ago. For the most part, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer and her stylist, Shiona Turini, replicated the look's original runway styling by cinching the separates with a wide pastel yellow belt.
That said, the Cécred haircare founder found a few ways to put a fall spin on the ensemble. She accessorized the three-piece outfit with translucent pale yellow mesh gloves, gold platform heels, and a gold purse. Never one to show up without making an entrance, she arrived at the awards show wearing a floor-sweeping fur coat and pair of cat-eye sunglasses.
Beyoncé recently chopped off her long silver waves in favor of an icy blonde bob haircut. In September, she revealed the fresh chop in an Instagram photo dump shared from a shoot for her whisky brand, Sir Davis. In that post, her white-blonde locks were curled inward à la actor Nastassja Kinski's flippy bob from the 1984 film Paris, Texas. On Tuesday, however, she took the the opportunity to turn it into a bouncy, curly blowout with plenty of volume at the crown. As Dolly Parton once said, "The higher the hair, the closer to God." To complete the look, Queen Bee added a pair of hoop earrings, a pinky-brown nude lip, and bronze eye shadow with a shimmering gold inner-corner highlight.
Beyoncé isn't the only celebrity demonstrating how to transition summer's butter yellow trend into fall. Last month, Rihanna wore a long, butter yellow teddy coat to celebrate the launch of Fenty Hair at Selfridges. And less than a week ago, Katie Holmes stepped out for a stroll in New York City wearing a creamy yellow Banana Republic pea coat with flare jeans and loafers. Clearly, the alternative neutral color intends to stick around for another season. When our greatest living performer endorses the trend, what choice do we have?
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
