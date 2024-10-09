Beyoncé looked like a trophy in trendy butter yellow and gold at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The star attended the annual event in support of her mother, Tina Knowles, who was honored at the ceremony.

Her short-sleeved butter yellow crewneck knit was tucked into a gold silk slip maxi skirt from Sergio Hudson’s Spring 2025 collection, which debuted during New York Fashion only a month ago. For the most part, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer and her stylist, Shiona Turini, replicated the look's original runway styling by cinching the separates with a wide pastel yellow belt.

Beyoncé stuns in a butter yellow and gold look from Sergio Hudson's Spring 2025 collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at Sergio Hudson's Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show during New York Fashion Week in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That said, the Cécred haircare founder found a few ways to put a fall spin on the ensemble. She accessorized the three-piece outfit with translucent pale yellow mesh gloves, gold platform heels, and a gold purse. Never one to show up without making an entrance, she arrived at the awards show wearing a floor-sweeping fur coat and pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

Beyoncé arrives at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in a fur coat and yellow mesh gloves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé recently chopped off her long silver waves in favor of an icy blonde bob haircut. In September, she revealed the fresh chop in an Instagram photo dump shared from a shoot for her whisky brand, Sir Davis. In that post, her white-blonde locks were curled inward à la actor Nastassja Kinski's flippy bob from the 1984 film Paris, Texas. On Tuesday, however, she took the the opportunity to turn it into a bouncy, curly blowout with plenty of volume at the crown. As Dolly Parton once said, "The higher the hair, the closer to God." To complete the look, Queen Bee added a pair of hoop earrings, a pinky-brown nude lip, and bronze eye shadow with a shimmering gold inner-corner highlight.

Beyoncé poses with her mother, Tina Knowles, and her former bandmate Kelly Rowland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé isn't the only celebrity demonstrating how to transition summer's butter yellow trend into fall. Last month, Rihanna wore a long, butter yellow teddy coat to celebrate the launch of Fenty Hair at Selfridges. And less than a week ago, Katie Holmes stepped out for a stroll in New York City wearing a creamy yellow Banana Republic pea coat with flare jeans and loafers. Clearly, the alternative neutral color intends to stick around for another season. When our greatest living performer endorses the trend, what choice do we have?