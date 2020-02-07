image
Today's Top Stories
1
Ashleigh Murray Is the Real McCoy
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Holds Caucus Night Watch Party In Iowa
2
Thoughts From a First-Time Caucus-Goer
Woman addressing her team
3
How to Lead a Big Meeting With Confidence
image
4
This Is the Sweater I'm Living in All Winter Long
image
5
The Best Foundations for Asian Skin Tones

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Cute Workout Clothes That'll Get You to Pause Netflix and Go Exercise

image
By Marina Liao
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Nothing motivates me to work out more than a cute workout set or a new pair of leggings I can wear to Pilates class. (Okay, the cancellation fees are a major factor, too.) Maybe it's the compliments about my clothing that strangers give me after class, or the fact that style gives me a confidence boost for conquering those difficult sit-ups in front of everyone. Whatever the case, cute workout gear gets me more motivated to work out 99 percent of the time. If you're stuck in a workout drought, perhaps a fresh workout wardrobe will help, especially if they're pieces you can also wear pre-workout—to brunch, to visit friends, or even to work. Ahead are 15 sporty-yet-stylish pieces that'll convince you to pause that Netflix show and go work out.

A Sexy Sports Bra
Black Slit Bra
Alo Yoga aloyoga.com
$58.00
SHOP IT

This pretty bralette will double as a cute workout crop top, whether you're sweating it out at hot yoga or running on the treadmill at the gym. The rib pattern adds texture to the all-black sports bra and this piece will match with all your other workout bottoms.

1 of 15
A Warm Coverup
Sherpa Fleece Jacket
Tory Sport toryburch.com
$185.00
SHOP IT

A fleece jacket comes in handy after workouts when the weather isn't quite summer yet. This transitional piece is as easy to pair with black leggings as it is with jeans, so you know it'll pull double-duty in your wardrobe.  

2 of 15
A Pair of Soft Workout Leggings
Tri Panel High-Waisted Midi Leggings
Beyond Yoga shopbop.com
$110.00
SHOP IT

Beyond Yoga makes the softest, smoothest workout leggings I've ever felt in my life. Since I have a long torso, I love the thick high-waisted band style and the way it fits snugly, but not in a suffocating way, around my butt, legs, and waist. If I could wear these every day, I would.

3 of 15
A Casual Pullover
The Oversized Crew
Tna aritzia.com
$80.00
SHOP IT

This oversized crewneck top is perfect for covering up your sports bra if you plan to grab brunch with friends after a workout. It's a casual staple you don't have to think twice about wearing or styling.  

4 of 15
A Runner's Jacket
Mizuno Alpha Knit Running Jacket
Mizuno target.com
$50.00
SHOP IT

This functional but sleek jacket has moisture-wicking fabric so you can wear this on your runs without the need for a heavier coat. It features thumbholes to keep your hands warm and a reflective runbird logo if you're jogging at night.

5 of 15
An Eye-Catching Pair of Leggings
Lustrous High-Rise Legging
Bandier bandier.com
$88.00
SHOP IT

A good way to motivate yourself to actually attend the class you booked or walk the few blocks in the rain to the gym is to slip on a fun pair of leggings. This active bottom will lift your mood and comes with a shiny finish that'll keep you glowing throughout class.

6 of 15
A Cool Sneaker
Air Zoom SuperRep
Nike bandier.com
$120.00
SHOP IT

As futuristic as this sneaker looks, it's also 100 percent wearable for intense workouts such as circuit training, HIIT, and other fast-paced exercises. There's cushion for your feet and a foam at the heel to absorb any high-impact movements from your activities. Plus, the split sole and arc (very cool) supports multidirectional movement. 

7 of 15
A Post-Workout Set
Retreat Sweatshirt
Alala alalastyle.com
$185.00
SHOP IT

I'm a big fan of matching sets, including sweatshirts and pants, that I can relax in whether I decide to work out or not. This top can easily be thrown over any workout bras and when you're in need of a travel outfit, just throw on the matching sweats.

8 of 15
A Hat to Hide Post-Gym Hair
Kids Doing Things Hat
Outdoor Voices outdoorvoices.com
$25.00
SHOP IT

Outdoor Voices' catchy phrase #DoingThings serves as a good motivator to get up off your butt and move. Rock this snapback like your badge of honor when you've conquered that 10-mile run or when you've just tried a new pilates class.

9 of 15
A Pair of Biker Shorts
High-Rise Bike Shorts
Onzie shopbop.com
$54.00
SHOP IT

A pair of biker shorts you can wear as workout pants, or not. For the latter, take some inspiration from Emily Ratajkowski and other celebrities who have paired it with items like blazers and sneakers. The snakeskin print adds an element of style to all your workout looks.

10 of 15
A Workout Onesie
Side-to-Side Performance Onesie
FP Movement freepeople.com
$98.00
SHOP IT

When you're in a rush, there's no time to pull together a top, bra, and bottoms for a workout. This onesie solves that issue, plus is a space-saver in your work tote because you only need to carry around just one item. 

11 of 15
A Workout Tank Top
Studio Convertible Tank
Splendid splendid.com
$29.00
SHOP IT

This tank with a sexy side cutout reveals a peek of skin without totally exposing your entire body. You can rest easy on not over-sweating, t00, in this well-ventilated top. Tip: Rock a cute sports bra underneath to show it off.

12 of 15
An Animal Print Sports Bra
Khloe Animal Bralette
Good American nordstrom.com
$38.98
SHOP IT

Speaking of cute sports bra, here's an animal print one to layer underneath. The racerback style will keep your boobs supported while the dark tones make it a less scary alternative to wear compared to neon colors or other splashy prints. 

13 of 15
A Unique Hoodie
Moonrise Hoodie
Athleta athleta.gap.com
$79.00
SHOP IT

The next time you pick up a hoodie, look for details that make it special, like this one with an open back. The style comes in five different colors and offers just the right amount of intrigue in design. 

14 of 15
A Mesh Pair of Workout Pants
Equalize Legging
Alo Yoga aloyoga.com
$96.00
SHOP IT

This body-hugging legging is made from breathable nylon spandex and is engineered to lift and sculpt your booty. In addition to the more technical features, the mesh panels on the legs provide a unique and nice stylistic touch. 

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

15 of 15
Next
The Worst Oscar Dresses of All Time
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Fendi Celebrates The Launch Of Solar Dream Katie Holmes Wears Two Outfits In One Evening
image 3 Magical Minutes With Kim Kardashian
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image This Is the Sweater I'm Living in All Winter Long
image
Snow Boots You'll Actually Want to Wear Inside
image Meghan Markle's Cape Town Shirtdress Is Available
image The Shoe Brands Meghan Markle Wears on Repeat
image I Get So Many Compliments on These White Sneakers
image
Our Favorite Wedding Guest Dresses for 2020
image
Valentine's Day Gifts for Hopeless Romantics
image Lana Condor Stars in Aerie's Spring 2020 Campaign