Nothing motivates me to work out more than a cute workout set or a new pair of leggings I can wear to Pilates class. (Okay, the cancellation fees are a major factor, too.) Maybe it's the compliments about my clothing that strangers give me after class, or the fact that style gives me a confidence boost for conquering those difficult sit-ups in front of everyone. Whatever the case, cute workout gear gets me more motivated to work out 99 percent of the time. If you're stuck in a workout drought, perhaps a fresh workout wardrobe will help, especially if they're pieces you can also wear pre-workout—to brunch, to visit friends, or even to work. Ahead are 15 sporty-yet-stylish pieces that'll convince you to pause that Netflix show and go work out.

