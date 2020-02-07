Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
Nothing motivates me to work out more than a cute workout set or a new pair of leggings I can wear to Pilates class. (Okay, the cancellation fees are a major factor, too.) Maybe it's the compliments about my clothing that strangers give me after class, or the fact that style gives me a confidence boost for conquering those difficult sit-ups in front of everyone. Whatever the case, cute workout gear gets me more motivated to work out 99 percent of the time. If you're stuck in a workout drought, perhaps a fresh workout wardrobe will help, especially if they're pieces you can also wear pre-workout—to brunch, to visit friends, or even to work. Ahead are 15 sporty-yet-stylish pieces that'll convince you to pause that Netflix show and go work out.
This pretty bralette will double as a cute workout crop top, whether you're sweating it out at hot yoga or running on the treadmill at the gym. The rib pattern adds texture to the all-black sports bra and this piece will match with all your other workout bottoms.
A fleece jacket comes in handy after workouts when the weather isn't quite summer yet. This transitional piece is as easy to pair with black leggings as it is with jeans, so you know it'll pull double-duty in your wardrobe.
Beyond Yoga makes the softest, smoothest workout leggings I've ever felt in my life. Since I have a long torso, I love the thick high-waisted band style and the way it fits snugly, but not in a suffocating way, around my butt, legs, and waist. If I could wear these every day, I would.
This oversized crewneck top is perfect for covering up your sports bra if you plan to grab brunch with friends after a workout. It's a casual staple you don't have to think twice about wearing or styling.
This functional but sleek jacket has moisture-wicking fabric so you can wear this on your runs without the need for a heavier coat. It features thumbholes to keep your hands warm and a reflective runbird logo if you're jogging at night.
A good way to motivate yourself to actually attend the class you booked or walk the few blocks in the rain to the gym is to slip on a fun pair of leggings. This active bottom will lift your mood and comes with a shiny finish that'll keep you glowing throughout class.
As futuristic as this sneaker looks, it's also 100 percent wearable for intense workouts such as circuit training, HIIT, and other fast-paced exercises. There's cushion for your feet and a foam at the heel to absorb any high-impact movements from your activities. Plus, the split sole and arc (very cool) supports multidirectional movement.
I'm a big fan of matching sets, including sweatshirts and pants, that I can relax in whether I decide to work out or not. This top can easily be thrown over any workout bras and when you're in need of a travel outfit, just throw on the matching sweats.
Outdoor Voices' catchy phrase #DoingThings serves as a good motivator to get up off your butt and move. Rock this snapback like your badge of honor when you've conquered that 10-mile run or when you've just tried a new pilates class.
A pair of biker shorts you can wear as workout pants, or not. For the latter, take some inspiration from Emily Ratajkowski and other celebrities who have paired it with items like blazers and sneakers. The snakeskin print adds an element of style to all your workout looks.
When you're in a rush, there's no time to pull together a top, bra, and bottoms for a workout. This onesie solves that issue, plus is a space-saver in your work tote because you only need to carry around just one item.
This tank with a sexy side cutout reveals a peek of skin without totally exposing your entire body. You can rest easy on not over-sweating, t00, in this well-ventilated top. Tip: Rock a cute sports bra underneath to show it off.
Speaking of cute sports bra, here's an animal print one to layer underneath. The racerback style will keep your boobs supported while the dark tones make it a less scary alternative to wear compared to neon colors or other splashy prints.
The next time you pick up a hoodie, look for details that make it special, like this one with an open back. The style comes in five different colors and offers just the right amount of intrigue in design.
This body-hugging legging is made from breathable nylon spandex and is engineered to lift and sculpt your booty. In addition to the more technical features, the mesh panels on the legs provide a unique and nice stylistic touch.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.