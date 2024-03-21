It brings me no small amount of joy to say that we have officially made it to spring. I, for one, couldn't be happier to ditch my winter coats and boots for breezy spring dresses and strappy sandals. Now, we can finally start wearing the biggest spring 2024 trends—but spring also makes the start of another important fashion period: vacation season. I don't know about you, but I have three trips planned through the spring and summer months, so vacation outfits are at the top of my shopping list. Before I jet off, I'm using Nordstrom's Spring Sale as my one-stop shop for vacation clothes.

As you might expect with Nordstrom's massive inventory, this sale is big, with over 18,000 items up to 50 percent off just in the Women's category. With vacation outfits on my mind, I turned my attention to the on-sale swimsuits, sandals, dresses, sunglasses, and cover-ups, and I did not end my search empty-handed. I found six full outfits in my suitcase for my upcoming travels. From sundresses and sneakers to casual slides and button-down shirts, I covered all of the bases when it came to the occasions on vacation. The best part? Each and every look is under $275. How's that for sale shopping?

Ahead, shop the six vacation-ready outfits I found from Nordstrom's Spring Sale. Whether you've got beach days, nice dinners, or exploring on your agenda, I thought of it all. Don't wait to shop, though—you only have until April 2 to nail down your vacation outfits.

Look 1: $238

First and foremost, you'll need a killer beach look if you're heading anywhere warm and sunny. An open-knit bathing suit cover-up will be the star of the show, but you can add a bright one-piece underneath for a fun pop of color. Throw on some shades and classic flip-flops, and you're ready to hit the beach.

Look 2: $260

No matter the destination or season, I'll always pack an all-black outfit—blame it on the New Yorker in me. For vacation, though, a black breezy sundress will do, along with a pair of ultra-trendy mesh flats, a.k.a. the next best thing to going barefoot. A simple black shoulder bag and dark sunnies top off this moody vacation look.

Look 3: $240

A simple chic romper is the way to go for taking you from the pool to lunch reservations with ease. Pull it over your swimsuit—I recommend a bikini in a fun shade like kelly green—pop open a few buttons for a peek of color, and then you're set. A straw bucket hat will add extra style points and sun protection, while strappy sandals complete the effortless look.

Look 4: $183

I'm a big believer in that dresses do go with sneakers, especially when its a pair of cool white sneakers that can go with the rest of what's in your suitcase. This sundress-sneaker combo is exactly what I would wear for a day of exploring—it's easy, stylish, and, most importantly, comfortable. Add sunglasses and attach an eyeglass chain to serve as your daily jewelry.

Look 5: $249

Separates like button-down shirts and shorts are hero pieces in your vacation wardrobe. You can mix and match with ease, plus they make for great great cover-ups. A fun camp shirt and flowy shorts will make a basic bikini more elevated, especially when paired with flashy silver shoes.

Look 6: $267

Every vacation calls for at least one nice dinner, so be prepared for it with a simple slip-dress. The style is flattering and chic, and when in a neutral shade like the pearly ivory below, it's incredibly easy to accessorize. Opt for neutral sandals and a shiny pair of chunky hoop earrings, both of which are versatile enough to pair with other looks, then add a fun clutch to make things more interesting.